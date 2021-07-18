Apple’s Back to School Deals 2021 Includes Free AirPods, Discounted MacBooks, and More!

Education | Shopping

As much as we want summer vacation to last forever, the new semester is right around the corner. Pretty soon, it’ll be time to hit the books — the MacBooks, that is. Head back to class with everything you need to ace this year with Apple’s back-to-school deals. From Education Pricing to complimentary Airpods, this iconic tech company is offering tons of great promotions for students, so don’t miss out! Here are the best school supply deals and products you can shop for this year’s back-to-school sale from Apple.

Apple’s Back-to-School Deals in July 2021

Buy select Mac and iPod products and receive AirPods

Get 20% off AppleCare+

Enjoy Education Pricing on select products

Trade in an eligible device and earn credit toward a future purchase

Trade in an eligible device and earn credit toward a future purchase

Get three months of Apple Arcade free when you buy a Mac or iPad

Get three months of Apple Music and Apple TV+ free

MacBooks & iMac

MacBook Air

Price: Starting from $1,169



Light as a feather, the MacBook Air is a sleek but mighty laptop that’s perfect for the student who’s always on the move. Featuring touch ID and crisp sound, this device offers 8GB of unified memory and the choice between 256GB SSD storage or 512GB SSD storage. In other words, you’ll have a seamless study (and entertainment) experience every time. You can also choose between three colors to fit your style: Space Grey, Gold and Silver.

MacBook Pro

Price: Starting from $1,569



While we love the MacBook Air, the MacBook Pro offers a lot more power. It’s great for students who plan on running more intense gaming and other heavier-duty programs like Adobe Suite, video editors, etc. Apple offers four 13-inch MacBook Pro options ranging from 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU with 256 GB Storage to 2.0GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core Processor with Intel Iris Plus Graphics and 1TB Storage. There are two 16-inch options: the 2.6GHz 6-Core Processor with 512 GB Storage and the 2.3GHz 8-Core Processor with 1TB Storage.

Savvy Tip: Trade in an eligible computer and you can get a refund of up to $8,510.

iMac

Price: Starting from $1,539



If you’re more of a desktop person, you’re in luck! The all-new 24-inch iMac can take your tired ol’ desk and brighten it up with fun pops of color and a powerful 8-Core CPU. All three options offer a dazzling 4.5K Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and two lightning ports, but you can select between 256GB storage or 512GB storage based on your needs. You can also choose whether or not you’d like a Touch ID feature, Gigabit Ethernet and two USB 3 ports.

iPads

iPad Air

Price: Starting from $719



With its lightweight design and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the iPod Air is every commuter’s dream! All iPads come with the ability to connect to WiFi, but you can add on cellular connection so you can keep on playing, watching, and working no matter where you are. And the iPod Air gets along well with other accessories, especially the Smart Keyboard Folio, Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil 2nd Generation — and they’ll all fit inside your backpack, too.

iPod Pro

Price: Starting from $939



From the 11-inch display to the 12.9-inch display, the iPod Pro is ideal for on-the-go students, artists, movie buffs, and more! Built with the ground-breaking Apple M1 chip, the iPod Pro provides all-day battery life and next-level performance. For those who are mostly concerned with looks, we recommend the 12.9-inch — it features the Liquid Retina XDR display! Plus, you can easily get more of a laptop feel at home or at your favorite cafe with the Magic Keyboard.

Savvy Tip: Skip on delivery costs! Apple offers free next-day shipping for in-stock iPhones and free standard shipping on all other orders.

Must-Have Apple Accessories

Magic Keyboard

Price: $369



Upgrade your typing experience for your iPad Air or iPad Pro with the Magic Keyboard. The magnetic floating design automatically places your screen at the perfect viewing angle and folds into a protective case to keep it safe when it’s not in use. With backlit keys and quiet, responsive typing, whether you’re in your dorm or simply setting up at the campus cafe, you’ll easily be able to make that essay deadline (maybe even a day or two early)!

Smart Keyboard Folio

Price: $209



For the student who’s looking for a protective case that can double as a keyboard when they need it, the Smart Keyboard Folio is for you. It’s compatible with the iPad Air and iPad Pro, and offers two convenient viewing angles. Our favorite part? It’s ready to go right away. Simply attach the keyboard and get to typing — no charging or connecting required!

AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $129



With assignment deadlines, group projects, and a busy social life, losing a few things from time to time is completely understandable. If you have a tendency to misplace things, Apple’s AirTag can help you find them. Simply attach one of your AirTags to your important items like your keys or your backpack and you’ll be able to keep tabs on them in your Find My app. It’s an added level of security to keep you going even on the busiest, craziest days.

Savvy Tip: Personalize your iPad, iPod Touch, AirTags, AirPods, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation) with free engraving when you purchase through Apple!

Magic Trackpad 2

Price: $149



Rechargeable and redesigned, the Magic Trackpad 2 is adding Force Touch to your desktop experience for the first time ever! Featuring four Force sensors that can detect even the slightest differences in pressure, the Trackpad 2 is bigger (30% larger to be exact) and better than its predecessor. The built-in battery will last about a month before needing recharging — yes, you read that correctly: one month — and it automatically pairs to your Bluetooth 4.0-enabled Mac so you’ll enjoy a seamless box-to-desk experience.

Magic Mouse 2

Price: $89



No need to stock up on traditional batteries, this rechargeable mouse is wireless, lightweight, and an absolute necessity for students who want to elevate their desktop and iPad experience. Its optimized foot design allows for improved tracking and less resistance against your desk. It features a sensitive multi-touch surface so you can accomplish more, like scrolling up and down a document or swiping between web pages, with the simplest of gestures. Oh, and did we mention that it’s ready to pair with your Mac right out of the box?

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation

Price: $159



Whether you’re a digital artist or a student who loves converting their handwriting to text, every student who uses a stylus knows how important pixel-perfect precision is. Luckily, the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is more than up to the task. Specifically designed for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, the Apple Pencil can glide across the screen with ease. And its flat edge magnetically attaches for easy pairing and charging. It’s everything those #2 graphite pencils dream of becoming.

Leather Sleeve

Price: $229



Keep it safe or keep it classy? With Apple’s Leather Sleeve for your 13-inch MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, you can get the best of both worlds! Made from high-quality European leather and padded with a super soft microfiber lining, your MacBook will be safe and swaddled in style. These sleeves come in a variety of colors, including Black, Saddle Brown, and Midnight Blue, so you can easily match it to your overall aesthetic.

HomePod Mini

Price: $129



Equipped with powerful 360-sound from the Apple HomePod, set the mood for the entire room with a simple touch of a button or command with Voice Assist. You can also use Voice Assist to control other smart home devices, like lighting and temperature.