Best Tax Filing Deals and Services To Get the Most Out of Your Tax Refund

Finance

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

There’s no shortage of quality online tax filing services available today. The trick is determining which service is best for your needs. Some companies like TurboTax or H&R Block offer in-depth online support and tools for any tax situation, while others provide no-frills software better suited for simple returns. Then there are more specialized services like LegalZoom’s LZ Tax, which is specifically designed for small businesses.

You’ll also need to consider the cost of service, which can vary from completely free to hundreds of dollars. The good news is that many companies offer exclusive deals in order to compete with competitors.

Remember: The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns is April 18, 2022.

Keep reading to see our breakdown of the best tax services available this year. Remember to always consult with a licensed CPA for any professional tax-related advice.

Top Tax Coupons Available Now

TurboTax

Save an additional $15 on online federal products.

Take advantage of TurboTax’s Maximum Refund Guarantee.

File your taxes at no cost with TurboTax Free Edition.

H&R Block

E-File

LegalZoom

Enjoy flat-rate fees and no hourly charges at LegalZoom.

Get savings on the estate planning bundle.

Starting a non-profit? Get non-profit business formation starting at $99.

TaxAct

Get 20% off your online federal tax filing.

Get up to $200 off home and business tax software bundles.

FreeTaxUSA

Get 10% off all orders (valid until Dec. 31, 2022).

Nolo

TaxSlayer

Enjoy free basic tax filing at TaxSlayer.

Compare the Best Tax Preparation Services of 2022

Company Base Price Free Version Live Online Tax Support? TurboTax Starting at $59 Yes Yes H&R Block Starting at $49.99 Yes Yes TaxSlayer Starting at $24.95 Yes Yes E-File Starting at $27.99 Yes No LZ Tax Per case basis No Yes, but must be scheduled Nolo Per case basis No No Cash App Taxes Free Yes Limited to technical support or simple questions

1. TurboTax — Most User-Friendly Online Tax Service

TurboTax offers easy-to-use online tax filing software that operates as a simple questionnaire, guiding you through all the possible tax credits and deductions while providing a number of ways to upload your documents. Choose from four main tiers of service based on the complexity of your taxes, including a free TurboTax version for simple W-2 income.

You also have the option to upgrade to TurboTax Live for access to online chatting and video calls with a tax expert. Though there are no in-person services available, you can always have TurboTax’s online professionals handle your taxes for you (for a higher fee).

Want to learn more? Check out our article on How to Get the Biggest Tax Refund With TurboTax.

2. H&R Block — Most Versatile Tax Service

H&R Block offers a similar approach to its online products — starting at $0 for its most basic coverage. However, its other packages are generally less expensive than TurboTax. For example, H&R Block’s Self-Employed service starts at $87.99, compared to the $120 starting price for TurboTax’s Self-Employed option. H&R Block also has a more affordable live support service, and you even have the option to bring your taxes to one of their 11,000 physical locations.

Interested? Read our article on how to Get More From Your 2022 Tax Return With H&R Block.

3. TaxSlayer — Most Budget-Friendly Online Tax Software

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative to the online filing services provided by TurboTax and H&R Block, consider TaxSlayer. Listed as an IRS Free File Online provider, TaxSlayer offers a free federal filing (including some free state filing) for individuals with an AGI of $39,000 or less. As far as paid options go, their classic service starts at just $24.95 and is ideal for self-filers looking to maximize their credits and deductions, while their self-employed service starts at $54.95. You can also access live chat, phone, and email support from a tax pro through their premium service. Just keep in mind that TaxSlayer doesn’t provide the option to complete and file your taxes for you.

4. E-File — Best Tax Filing Software for Simple Returns

Not everyone needs on-demand access to tax experts or wants help with itemizing deductions and claiming obscure credits. E-File claims you can file your taxes in less than 15 minutes using its no-hassle and straightforward software. Though there is no true live support, E-File does have an online team that can help answer your questions. In addition to a free federal filing option, E-File offers its Deluxe Plus software for only $27.99 and its premium plus software for $49.99, which includes full telephone support, IRS audit assistance, and itemized tax deductions.

5. LZ Tax by LegalZoom — Best Tax Service for New Small Businesses

LegalZoom recently expanded its list of business products by introducing LZ Tax, a tax prep service geared exclusively to small businesses. LZ Tax offers complete tax filing, accounting plans, year-round tax advice, bookkeeping, and more, though eligibility is dependent on the type of business you own. It’s also currently only available to entities that were formed using LegalZoom. Still, it’s a decent option if you’re already familiar with LegalZoom’s suite of services or looking to start a small business and don’t plan or hire traditional business attorneys and CPAs.

6. Nolo — Best Tax Service for True DIY Filers

Nolo sells a wide variety of books and eBooks on tax-prep topics ranging from personal income, non-profits, deductions, exemptions, IRS audits, and more. And while this doesn’t include any actual tax-filing software, Nolo can help you find a tax attorney in your area. Simply answer a few questions about your specific tax needs, and Nolo will match you with an appropriate advisor.

7. Cash App Taxes — Best Free Tax Filing Service

Cash App Taxes, formally known as Credit Karma Tax, is an entirely free service that includes federal and state filings, free audit defense, and an accurate calculations guarantee. You may be wondering if there’s a catch, and there is, sort of. You’ll have to download the Cash App (if you don’t already have it), and you’ll need to deposit your refund into the app to receive it as quickly as possible. It’s also not ideal for more complex tax situations, and some business owners may encounter limitations or issues with its service. If you’re already using Cash App, there’s a good chance you’ll be impressed with its relative transparency, simplicity, and, of course, $0 price tag.