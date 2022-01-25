Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him Under $100

Holiday | Shopping

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means teddy bears and chocolate are the norms for some, while others opt for red roses, fancy dinners, board games, or a fun kitchen experiment. No matter how you celebrate, gifts tend to work their way into the day somehow. Whether it’s for a lover, family member, or friend, we’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for your favorite man. Also, check out our V-Day Gift Guide for Her and V-Day Gifts for Gamers for even more gift-giving inspiration!

Continue reading for unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas for every type of guy.

Inexpensive Experience Gifts to Surprise Him on Valentine’s Day

Make him a gift. Sometimes the perfect gift just doesn't exist out on the internet marketplace. Making a thoughtful DIY gift is a great way to say "I love you" without having to pay a premium for custom goods.

Catch a drive-in movie. Sure, you could stream at home, but you can do that anytime. If you've got a drive-in close to you, pack up your favorite car-friendly snacks and capture the movie-going experience for much cheaper than an indoor theater.

Cook a meal at home. If you feel confident in your food skills, consider skipping the reservations and eating a nice meal at home. It's sure to be a memorable experience for you both.

Game night. If you aren't much of a gamer, create the surprise of the century by joining your guy in a board/video game night this year. They'll love and appreciate that you're joining them in something they like to do, and who knows? You might surprise yourself and have some fun in the process!

Scavenger hunt. Take a trip down memory lane by compiling a list of clues leading to objects, locations, or even phrases that mark some of your favorite moments in your relationship. For some extra fun, don't run off in separate directions – have both partners add to the list and complete it together.

21 Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him in 2022

For the Practical Man

Price: $40 at 1-800-Flowers.com



The taming of a man's facial hair has existed as a rite of passage since the beard-ginning of time. If your man has yet to master his mustache, get him this beard kit with some premium face care products from 1-800-Flowers.com! Take his sideburns off the sidelines and freshen up your man’s facial hair health this Valentine’s Day.

Price: $79.90 $39.95 at Etsy



Simplify his space and add a personal touch with a custom wooden docking station from Etsy. Pick out one of 12 designs, a type of wood finish, and even add a few words to make his new super-station extra special. This one doesn’t charge multiple devices or have wireless charging capability (though it does have a clever pass-through to keep the phone charging cable out of the way). However, if he needs a charge point and a convenient space to drop off his everyday carry items, this is sure to be a hit.

Price: $80 $48 at Nordstrom



Enjoy 40% off an ingenious 2-in-1 charging and cleaning gadget this February. It may look like a cute place to grow a plant, but you’ll want to leaf this one alone. Instead, drop a phone in this suave-looking pot to recharge the battery while simultaneously eliminating 99% of screen germs with UV light in just 20 minutes. The lights may be a bit bright for nighttime use, but buy this for an absolute game-changer during the daytime.

For the Cuisine King

Price: $10.99 at Amazon



We don’t know who Mike is or why he decided to create his Hot Honey, but we’re glad he did. Mike’s takes the sweet-and-spicy combo to spectacular heights — it’s nice and balanced with just enough heat to notice without making it overbearing. Snap up a bottle this Valentine’s Day and have fun discovering all kinds of new flavors in the kitchen.

Price: $29.99 $24.99 at Barnes and Noble



Rodney Scott is an absolute legend, so head over to Barnes and Noble and pursue protein perfection together this year with the pitmaster’s cookbook breaking down all kinds of BBQ favorites like spare ribs, burgers, and more. By the time summer grilling season arrives, you’ll be ready to take on the world (or at least conquer the cookout together)!

Price: $69.99 at Edible Arrangements



Get your Cuisine King a dessert platter fit for royalty when you order from Edible Arrangements this year. This one comes with a dozen handmade cupcakes and a top-notch assortment of cookies he’s sure to love. The best part? No dishes! Plus, you get to help sample the goods – after all, there’s way too much on that platter for one person to finish alone.

Price: $60 $50 at Atlas Coffee Club



Here’s a great pick for people who love traveling and coffee. Embark on a worldwide taste adventure with a subscription from the Atlas Coffee Club. Set a few parameters like roast type and whether you’d like grounds or whole beans, then kick back and wait for the world to come to you.

For the DIY Dude

Price: $49.94 $32.94 at Home Depot



If you love someone who loves you and tools, then getting them more tools is really a gift for both of you. Plan out some pet projects together when you pick up this driving kit/impact driving combo at 34% off at The Home Depot, and together you’ll be one step closer to unraveling the mysteries of home projects.

Price: $48 at Brooklyn Brew Shop



Not all DIY involves hammers and measuring tape — give the gift of craft beer in its original, pre-crafted state with Everyday IPA’s beer-making kit. The reusable kit includes all the gear he’ll need to brew a quality citrus IPA. Couples who open this up on V-day won’t be able to enjoy the drink immediately, but the entire process is sure to be an adventure for everyone involved.

Price: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond



It’s not every day that the power of the Cuisine Kings and Garden Guys are joined in one body. Shoppers lucky enough to have snagged one of these sages of seasoning will find the perfect gift in AeroGarden Sprout at Bed Bath & Beyond. Blow their mind with a three-pod garden lamp that grows herbs without any sun or soil at all, and reap the benefits of all kinds of tasty salads and sauces year-round.

Price: $13.97 $9.97 at Home Depot



Hack your handyman’s hex key situation with a three-pack set of folding hex keys. There is nothing more annoying than a bunch of loose tools escaping to every corner of your toolbox. End the eternal manhunt with these convenient keys and watch as a flood of your man’s grateful tears wash away years of organizational trauma and pent-up frustration.

For the Man-Cave Mister

Price: $69.99 - $129.99 $39.99 - $84.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



Snag some portable snuggle space with a personalized blanket this Valentine’s Day. If your partner likes to get comfy at a moment’s notice, these blankets will be the perfect gift to take on his nomadic excursions around the house. Pick up a 50-by-60-inch blanket for him or revolutionize the blanket fort game with a family-sized 108-by-90-inch version instead (we call ours the mega-bunker).

Price: $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon



Bring out your man’s inner kid with a creative gift like this “Star Wars" Lego set. They’ll be able to set up a cool Empire display in their man-cave or craft an entirely customized creation if they want to rebel a bit. Short of an actual lightsaber, this is one of the coolest gifts out there for the “Star Wars" fan in your life.

Price: $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon



Bring the fire to the table with a portable concrete fire pit for this year’s celebration. Enjoy a little extra tabletop ambiance or secure some s’mores-on-demand wherever your adventures take you. We love the combination of style and safety available with the stainless steel burn chamber and included extinguisher. Make sure to keep this on a flat, solid surface and allow it to cool between burns for safe handling!

Price: $72 - $135 at Nordstrom



Capture the comfort of sitting near a fireplace without the actual fire this year. With this carefully balanced combination of smoky scents and woodsy fragrances, it’ll be hard to believe you aren’t cuddled up in front of a roaring blaze. Pop on a fireplace video, crank up the heater, and get the hot chocolate going for the full experience.

For the Outdoorsman

Price: $20 at The Frye Company



The last thing you want to worry about when you’re outside is bears. The second to last thing is wet socks. Protect your loved one’s leather laces or fabric foot shields with weather-proofing shoe spray from The Frye Company. Give his shoes a good spray, leave them aside for 24 hours, and then lace up! Frye’s sprays are great for preserving the breathability of your shoes while offering protection from stains and treks through wet areas.

Price: $60 $30 at Macy’s



Help your man stay warm for those outdoor adventures with a quilted vest from Macy’s. Take 50% off and choose from a variety of colors from neutral navy or black to a bright “never-get-lost-again" red shade. He’ll be so comfy you’ll want to steal it from him (on second thought, better buy two just to be safe!).

Price: $100 at Bespoke Post



Sometimes hunger strikes at the most unexpected of times. Get your grillmaster ready to throw down at a moment’s notice with this ingenious collapsible suitcase grill from Bespoke Post. It’s super easy to set up and comes in a stylishly compact suitcase. Pick this up for a travel-friendly option or use it as a small-serving solution when hunger strikes in the great outdoors.

For the Sentimental Sir

Price: $49.99 at Amazon



Bring a spark of laughter and love into your together time with these incredibly fun cards from Amazon. They’ve got 100 different ideas for dates and bonding activities to break up your routine (our favorite is choosing an ingredient for the other person to use in a homemade meal). This is a great one for guys who are looking to be a bit more spontaneous.

Price: $16.99 $15.29 at Etsy



Guys, as a general rule, can be a silly bunch. Match that energy with an unapologetically hilarious set of socks or an air freshener from Etsy. Find the perfect picture of you (funny faces only), him, or a favorite pet, select a color and style and let the games begin. These are sure to get a good laugh out of any guy this Valentine’s Day.

Price: From $44.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



Who says flowers aren’t for guys? A recent poll revealed that 61% of men of all ages would love to receive flowers from their significant other on Valentine’s Day. Shop the “Flowers for Men" collection on 1-800-Flowers.com and choose from a variety of beautiful flower bouquets, stylish succulents, soothing bonsai, and more. Break the mold and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember with a handcrafted bouquet this year.