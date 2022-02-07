15 Budget-Friendly Galentine's Day Gifts Under $50

Holiday | Money Saver

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

There's no Valentine's Day rulebook that says that you can only buy gifts for a significant other. If your bestie is your true soulmate, consider turning Valentine's Day into Galentine's Day to show how much you appreciate her! Whether you’re looking for easy DIY Valentine’s Day gifts or creative ways to save on Valentine’s Day gifts, our guide below combines the two — made just for your best friend. Our top picks are fun, creative ideas — all under $50 — to show your favorite gal(s) some love.

For more gift-giving inspiration, peep our roundups below:

Price: $52 $36 at Sephora



Help your best friend's skin glow as much as her personality with the REN Clean Skincare It's All Glow Kit at Sephora. It includes a daily AHA tonic and a brightening eye cream to target dullness, dryness, enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone. All orders get free shipping!

Price: $15.65 at Vistaprint



Add a personalized pizazz to your friend's desk with these custom Post-It notes from Vistaprint. Design the sticky notes by choosing a pattern, adding a name, and even uploading your own photo or design. Need some help with your design? Ask a Vistaprint designer to do it for you starting at $5. When you buy more than one pad of 50 custom Post-Its, you'll get discounted pricing.

Price: $15.99 $14.99 at Amazon



Help your friend stay organized while making her smile with this trinket dish's heartfelt sentiment about friendship: "A true friendship is a journey without an end." The 3.9-inch square ceramic dish at Amazon is just the right size for holding jewelry or decorating a dresser or countertop.

Price: $22 $13.75 at SHEIN



We all know a gal who would adore this flouncy polka dot dress from SHEIN! Its bright pink hue matches the Galentine's vibe perfectly. Pair it with leggings, a wide belt, or glitzy accessories to dress it up or down.

Savings Tip: SHEIN almost always has promo codes ready for its loyal shoppers, but if you want even more savings, use code SARAHRAE20 during checkout to get 20% off your order.

Price: $45 $20 at CANVASDISCOUNT



This out-of-this-world gift is one of the most creative Valentine's Day gifts for friends. Customize the map with a special date — for your bestie, you might choose the date you first met — and CANVASDISCOUNT will create a personalized star map with that exact date's star configuration. Add a title and location when customizing to commemorate the occasion, and she'll have a forever keepsake as a reminder of your friendship.

Savings Tip: Get an Get an extra 30% off reduced items on Valentine’s Day at CANVASDISCOUNT. If you plan to buy more than one V-Day gift, this is the perfect opportunity to shop and save on everything V-Day related!

Price: $79 $39.50 at Zales



If gifting your favorite gal pal bling for Valentine's Day is your goal, this flip-flop pendant from Zales is the way to do it. Commemorate your days hanging out at the beach or your recent girl-cation with the diamond-accented flip-flop charm. The sterling silver necklace is a steal at 50% off, so buying lifetime jewelry protection for $24.99 might even fit in your budget.

Savings Tip: Zales is offering Zales is offering Valentine's Day specials for up to 50% off now through 2/14!

Price: $47.95 $35.96 at Macy’s



Does your bestie spend a lot of time in the kitchen cooking her favorite meals? Pick up this case of six Bettye’s Seasoning Blends at Macy’s, all of which are plant-based. The flavors include basil garlic dazzler, red pepper dazzler, smoked za’atar, smoked watermelon salt, shakshuka shaker, and elote love. Each comes in a glass jar with illustrated labels so your friend won’t put in the wrong seasoning by accident!

Savings Tip: Get 20% off at Macy’s with code VDAY from Feb. 8-14. Can’t stop by a physical Macy’s store? Order online and get Get 20% off at Macy’s with code VDAY from Feb. 8-14. Can’t stop by a physical Macy’s store? Order online and get free Macy’s shipping on orders over $25!

Price: $77.99 $46.79 at Michaels



This beautiful 24 x 16-inch canvas-framed art brings the floral gentleness of Paris right into your friend's home. It also has a romantic, V-day-like feel without giving off too much amour to your friend! This print is currently half off at Michaels, so you may want to stock up to gift one to all your girls.

Savings Tip: Sign up for the Sign up for the Michaels email newsletter and get 25% off your regular-priced order. You’ll also get notified of upcoming promos and exclusive offers.

Price: $24 $12.99



Is your Galentine's Day a mom-daughter date? Treat your little lady to a pair of cozy, yet totally fashionable leggings from Justice. They're cute enough for a night out on the town and comfy enough to lounge around in the house after!

Savings Tip: Enjoy a 15% discount on your next order with Enjoy a 15% discount on your next order with Justice email sign up.

Price: $4.99 $2.49 each at JOANN



Fancy hot cocoa is an all-time fave, and this hot cocoa mix at JOANN will be an instant hit for your Galentine's Day celebration. When added to hot water, this gourmet hot chocolate mix turns into a subtle cotton-candy pink color, creating a colorful surprise. Does your gal pal have a different favorite color? The mix also comes in purple, blue, and green!

Price: $39.98 $32 at Walmart



For under $50, you can't find a much better gift for the foodie in your life than this retro mini fridge at Walmart. It holds up to six cans, but she can squeeze her favorite single-serve wine bottles in it too. Or buy and add her favorite drinks to the fridge yourself! Available in five colors, including pink, blue, and black, you can gift her the one that suits her personality best.

Price: $24.99$18 at Old Navy



Self-care can prevent burnout from the pressures of daily life and offers lots of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and improved mental health. Give your friend the gift of comfort with these cozy, warm, sherpa-lined slippers from Old Navy. Get the Champagne Gold Foil set at half off during checkout, and you might want to consider snagging one for yourself too!

Price: $29.99 $19.99 at Personalization Mall



Help your gal show off your friendship with this personalized photo frame from Personalization Mall. Choose between three different titles that fit your relationship best and three color options. Then, add your favorite 4 x 6 photo of you two together. It's 100% free to customize, and Passport members get free shipping.

Price: $64.99 $29.99



Marked down by $35, you simply can't pass up this deal on these rainbow-striped K-Swiss Classic sneakers for women. The classic style gets a lift with colorful side stripes that pair with almost any athleisure outfit. Plus, the cushioned footbed will keep her cozy with every step in her day.

Savings Tip: Sign up for the Sign up for the Journeys' email newsletter to get $5 off any purchase of $25 or more (that's right — these shoes qualify, and you can use your code right away!).

Price: $44.99 $38.24 at Home Depot



Who says a plant has to be real to give off good juju? Research shows that greenery is good for the mind, even if we see it in photographs or through windows. Adding an artificial plant at home can be an excellent way for your bestie to reap some of nature’s benefits, especially if she has pets or isn't so savvy with gardening. Send her this fake-but-looks-totally-real Monstera plant from Home Depot to admire and brighten up her space.