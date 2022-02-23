Verizon Wireless Deals: How To Get an iPhone 13 at No Cost, $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, and More

Money Saver | Tech

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Verizon Wireless. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Verizon has loaded up on the smartphone deals this February, and you’ve still got time to cash in before they expire. Are you waiting patiently for the new Samsung Galaxy S22? Verizon has a deal for that. Ready to level up with the iPhone 13 Pro? Verizon has a deal for that, too. Or maybe you just want to take advantage of Verizon’s high-performing 5G Ultra Wideband Network. Whatever the reason, chances are Verizon has a way for you to save some money.

Best Verizon Wireless Smartphone Deals in February 2022

Verizon is all about the 5G, and they are currently offering some fantastic incentives for joining their network. We’ve already discussed the deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13 Pro, but there are plenty of offers on other 5G phones.

Right now, you can get up to $1,000 back in credits when you trade in your old phone for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. With a retail value of $999.99, that credit essentially covers the price of the phone. You can also get the Motorola edge 5G UW 128 GB at no cost when you select an unlimited plan. That’s a savings total of $549.99.

But wait, there’s more. Verizon will also give you a Virtual Prepaid Mastercard with a value of up to $1,000 if you’re switching from a different provider.

This batch of deals is set to expire on February 28, so visit Verizon.com or stop in at your local store before the end of the month.

A cost-free iPhone 13 Pro sounds too good to be true, right? That’s probably because it is, but this deal comes awfully close. The first thing you’ll have to do is choose between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You’ll then receive up to $1,000 back in credits, depending on the value of your trade-in. You’ll also need to choose an unlimited plan and open a new line. This deal expires on February 28.

Curious about the specs and features of Apple’s latest smartphone? Our iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max article provides all the details you need to know and will help you decide whether you should buy one now or wait for the next generation.

Savings Tip: Teachers and their families can save even more at Verizon with Teachers and their families can save even more at Verizon with exclusive discounts and offers , including Unlimited Plans as low as $30/line per month. You’ll need to confirm your identity with ID.me to become eligible.

This deal allows you to receive up to $1,000 off in promo credits when you pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is set to be released on February 25. You’ll need to open a new line, and your trade-in must be free of battery damage. This deal technically applies to other Samsung phones, too, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and others. And if that’s not enough, Verizon is also offering 25% off Samsung Galaxy cases and screen protectors. But act fast! This deal expires on February 24.

If you’re looking to go more toward the BOGO route, Verizon is offering an excellent promotion that gives you up to $1,000 back in credits when you pre-order two Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phones. This deal is also good for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+, along with other Samsung models. In order to be eligible, you’ll need to select unlimited plans for both phones. A new line is also required. This deal is valid through February 24.

Savings Tip: Students are eligible for up to Students are eligible for up to $25 off unlimited plans at Verizon. This includes a $25 discount when you sign up for two lines and choose the Start Unlimited plan, and a $10 discount if you opt for one line.

Let’s say you don’t have an eligible trade-in, or you don’t want to open a new line. Or maybe you’re interested in both a new phone and a smartwatch. If any of these apply to you, consider this deal that bundles an iPhone with the Apple Watch SE. Simply pick your iPhone model and then choose an eligible Apple Watch (both plans are totally up to you). You’ll then receive $150 in promo credits over 36 months.