The Frye Company’s Black Friday Sale: Save Up to 50% Off Boots and Footwear

Fashion | Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by The Frye Company. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Known for their sturdy, high-quality boots and footwear, The Frye Company has been an American classic since 1863, and the brand is still going strong today. Whether you’re new to the line or have been wearing your favorite pair for years, you’ll find your next great Frye purchase during the brand’s upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It’s the perfect time to help someone (or yourself) start the new year on the right foot.

Look out for these November sales events from Frye:

VIP Black Fryeday Preview: Up to 50% off select styles (Nov. 21)

Black Fryeday Event: Up to 50% off select styles (Nov. 22-28)

Cyber Monday Event: Up to 50% off select styles (Nov. 28-30)

Here are 15 of Frye’s best-selling items to add to your shopping cart this upcoming Black Fryeday and Cyber Monday!

Women’s Footwear

Price: $248



With its black-pebbled leather, chunky heel and cute cut-out detail, these Reina Cut Out Booties are a great way to switch up a classic style. Pair with a sweet dress to give it some edge or elevate your favorite pair of cuffed boyfriend jeans to complete the look. The design may seem delicate, but don’t let that fool you — these Frye booties are durable and made to last.

Price: $148



It’s a known fact that ballet flats are a wardrobe must-have, but it’s so hard to find ones that will last. These Regina Ballet flats on the other hand are surprisingly rugged for such graceful lines — much like a real-life ballerina! We love the rich cognac color, the slightly pointed toe and the sweet lacing detail on the heels.

Price: $278



Equal parts tough details and feminine lines, the Vicky 6 is the biker-chic boot you never knew you needed. The antique buckle details add intrigue and the zipper makes it easy to slip them on and off. Oh, and these are lightly cushioned for all-day comfort — who knew looking edgy could be so comfy?

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Frye’s email list and save $50 on your first order of over $250. You’ll also get great content delivered straight to your inbox, including information about new arrivals, upcoming sales and more.

Price: $178



Sweet, sporty and totally adorable, these Ivy Low Lace Mules make the perfect addition to any cute and casual outfit. This style is made with Italian leather, a rubber outsole and removable footbeds. Pair freely with everything from dresses to denim; you can’t go wrong with this fun twist on the classic white sneaker!

Price: $128



Who says elevating your look has to involve heels? Whether you’re leading a presentation at work or slipping these on for a last-minute brunch downtown, these Nolan Seam Mules will be your new go-to shoes for when you want to look dressed up without sacrificing your comfort. You’ll love them so much, you may want to grab a pair in the tobacco color, too.

Men’s Footwear

Price: $328



Featuring its distinctive snub toe design, experience the rugged durability and comfort of the Smith Engineer boots. Made with a full-grain, brush-off leather, these boots may look rough-and-tumble on the outside, but the inside couldn’t be comfier. They also feature a zipper so you can get in and out of them with ease.

Savings Tip: Enjoy Enjoy $50 off your Frye order of over $300. This code only applies to full-price items.

Price: $368



Every guy needs a good Chelsea boot, and these Conway Chelsea’s might be at the top of the wish list! This pair is sleek, easy to wear and looks good in any pair of denim or chinos. Simply slip into them with the help of the pull tab, pair them with some straight-leg jeans and your favorite jacket, and you’ll be ready for a night out in no time.

Price: $298



It’s the look of a lace-up boot with all the convenience of a zip-up! Featuring clean lines and a tailored silhouette, the Chris Lace Up Zip boot comes in a beautiful cognac color. It makes it a suitable choice for almost any event, whether it’s a day at the office, a casual outdoor wedding, or even date night.

Price: $228



Looking for a smart loafer that’s as stylish as it is comfortable? Slip on a pair of the Chris Venetian loafers. This design is crafted from antiqued pull-up leather, meaning that this pair will stretch and fit to your foot better every time you wear them. They’re so soft and comfortable that you might forget you’re wearing them!

Savings Tip: Looking for another way to save? Treat yourself to 10% off your purchase of full-price items with code Looking for another way to save? Treat yourself to 10% off your purchase of full-price items with code WBFRYE10

Price: $298



These Union Workboots are crafted from pull-up leather and feature a weather-proof finish. This means they’re perfectly capable of handling weather conditions like light rain and snow. This rugged pair also has durable rubber lug soles set with Goodyear-welt construction. In other words, consider these as your new go-to boots for rain or shine.

Bags and Accessories

Price: $398



Say hello to your new everyday tote bag! Featuring fun details like a patchwork haircalf design, antique metal hardware and a zipper closure, this Melissa Zip Shopper offers plenty of room. It also provides enough pockets and compartments to help keep everything organized. Plus, the design is neutral and super cute so it’ll complement almost every outfit.

Price: $148



From the soft, supple leather and the drawstring closure to the rich beige color and the flat, sturdy bottom, the Nora Knotted Bucket bag is the ideal combination of classic style and effortlessly cool aesthetic. We can already picture ourselves slinging it over our shoulders and heading out for the day!

Savings Tip: You’re spending your hard-earned cash for cute shoes, not the shipping! That’s why You’re spending your hard-earned cash for cute shoes, not the shipping! That’s why Frye offers free shipping on all orders.

Price: $128



The saying may be “cold hands, warm heart," but there’s nothing enjoyable about freezing fingers! Keep out the cold with a pair of Two Tone Leather Gloves made from buttery soft leather. We love the black and brown colorway — it’s the perfect way to add warmth and style to any cold-weather outfit.

Price: $148



A tried and true classic, this Paul Slim ID Billfold is crafted with washed leather and features a clear ID pocket, three card slots and a billfold pocket. You’ll have access to everything you need, and the slim lines won’t add bulk to your pants pocket. What’s more, this wallet comes in deep brown leather, as well as stone-gray carbon leather.

Price: $548



Whether you’re getting away for a weekend or jet-setting on your next trip, this Holden Duffle bag is your new favorite travel buddy. It’s made with an antique pull-up leather for a lived-in look, so don’t worry about any bumps and bruises while you’re on the move. No matter where you’re sitting, the Holden bag will always make it feel first class.