Shop Boden’s Memorial Day Deals for 25% Off Apparel & Accessories

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Boden. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Memorial Day is a great holiday weekend to shop (and save) at Boden! The fashion brand has a huge selection of the perfect warm-weather apparel for women and men’s clothing to choose from.

In the sea of Memorial Day 2022 sales, Boden is offering 25% off full-price items from May 24-31 with code “J2Y7."

Get great prices on new arrivals, whether you’re looking for a new swimsuit, putting together a look for a night out, or refreshing your casual wear. Below, we’ve chosen the best apparel selection to shop for during Boden’s Memorial Day sale — and ways you can save, too!

Boden Coupons Available Now

For additional Boden discounts, check out the available promo codes to double down on your Memorial Day savings!

25% Off Boden Apparel During Memorial Day Sale

Price: $150

Go out in this flirty, floral wrap dress and dress it up or down. It’s made of a lightweight fabric and has a soft ruffled neckline for a feminine touch. This breezy piece also has a functional wrap so you can tie it to fit perfectly. Adorn it with gold statement pieces or keep it simple with dainty necklaces and earrings. Either way, you’ll feel light as a feather wearing this gorgeous maxi-length dress.

Price: $80

The contrasting colors of this shirt put a playful twist on your typical polo. Made of a light cotton-linen fabric, this collared shirt is comfortable and great for warm weather. Whether you’re running errands or going out with friends, this polo brings an interesting touch to any outfit. Add something different to your closet essentials and enjoy the soft, high-quality material.

Price: $190

This soft, elegant midi dress is flattering for most body types and gives a feminine flair to your wardrobe. Made from cool linen fabric, it’s easy to care for and great for looking put-together with one effortless step. The short-puffed sleeves and floral print make it ideal for all occasions, whether you’re going out for a picnic or taking a vacation. You’ll want to wear this over and over again while the sun is out — it’s a feel-good piece to keep in your closet.

Price: $80

Chino shorts are a must-have for warmer weather and these are no exception. Pair these with a tee or a shirt for a smart and casual look. Made of a light chino fabric, Boden’s chino shorts last many washes and give just enough stretch for comfort. Best of all, these chino shorts are super soft, so you’ll feel great wearing them all day long.

Price: $85

Look no further than this top for a luxurious way to upgrade your basic cami. Made of 100% silk, the top features a refined ladder trim at the neckline. Wear it with your favorite pair of jeans and sneakers to elevate your casual wear or tuck it into a pair of high-waisted trousers for a sophisticated nighttime outfit. It also requires a bit of extra care since it’s hand-wash only, but the look is worth the investment.

Price: $90

Make sure you have a pair of chinos in your closet — they’re a staple for smart-casual outfits. These chinos are made of a breathable cotton blend that gives you some stretch. The slim fit gives the pants a sleek-but-relaxed look. Pair them with a crisp shirt and cool sneakers and you’re ready to go.

Price: $180

Make a statement in these bright emerald suede sandals as the weather gets warmer. They’re versatile and are perfect for a day-to-night look. You can wear it with a monochromatic outfit for a pop of color. With a buckled fastening at the ankle, you can walk securely in these stylish shoes all day. Plus, you’re sure to get tons of compliments on these elegant sandals wherever you go.

Price: $98

Whether you’re by the pool or at the beach, make a splash with this classic colorblock halter neck swimsuit. Featuring a criss-cross design, it’s made to be flattering no matter your body type: the side boning, light padding, and sculpted lining ensure that you look good all day. It also includes under-bust support for a comfortable fit. Slip on a pair of crisp white shorts over this swimsuit and wear it as a bodysuit — it looks so good that you can wear it away from the beach.

Price: $85

A classic denim shirt is a must-have staple in every man’s closet. With a comfortable fit and a relaxed feel, this shirt is made of 100% cotton and looks great paired with a pair of dark denim jeans. The fabric is a light chambray blue and is perfect for warmer weather, whether you wear it button down or open with a white tee underneath. Either way, high-quality denim shirts give your casual wear a major upgrade.

Price: $130

These low-top trainers are made of buttery-soft leather for maximum comfort and style. Made to last, these shoes come in shades that match any outfit. Plus the bold rim around the sole adds a subtle pop of color. You’ll want these cool but classic sneakers; they’re a unique addition to your regular lineup of sneakers.

Price: $160

These chic wide-leg trousers will turn heads when you walk into the room. With a relaxed fit, you’ll look sophisticated while staying comfortable. The high-rise, draped fit pairs perfectly with a bold print top or sleek black blouse. Wear them with heels to give the illusion of height, or to stand extra tall. They’re a closet staple for cocktail parties or a night out — and they come with actual pockets.

Price: $70

Get ready for summer with these stylish swimshorts: They come in eye-catching prints and are armed with three pockets. Wear them as regular shorts during a beach day or pack them for a tropical vacation. These shorts dry quickly, are easy to wash, and stay free of creases no matter what. With so many prints to choose from, you can choose more than one and be beach-ready all season long.