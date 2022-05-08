Shopping
28 Best Memorial Day Sales You Won't Want to Miss in 2022
When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday established to honor and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the United States military. Taking place on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day also serves as the unofficial kickoff for summer season sales. Because of this, many brands and retailers unveil some of their biggest sales of the year during Memorial Day weekend.
What deals can you expect to find during this year’s Memorial Day sales? Look for mattress deals and promos on spring apparel, large appliances, and furniture, along with discounts on cleaning appliances, TVs, grills, pet supplies, and much more. We’ve highlighted dozens of brands below to give you a taste of what’s to come as the big May shopping event approaches.
Jump to:
Memorial Day Apparel Deals
- Banana Republic Factory: Banana Republic puts a modern twist on classic designs that conjure up a sense of travel and adventure. Look for sales of up to 15% on email sign-up plus additional discounts as Memorial Day approaches.
- The Frye Company: Shop The Frye Company for high-quality leather boots, shoes, bags, and other accessories. Use code SUMMER15 to get 15% off sitewide.
- Gap: Shoppers depend on Gap for stylish and affordable options for all genders and ages. Right now, you can get up to 77% off all Gap markdowns, including great deals on jeans, dresses, tops, and joggers.
- Kohl’s: The largest department store chain in the United States is currently offering up to 70% off clearance items, including shoes, workout clothes, and men’s apparel. Look for storewide discount codes closer to Memorial Day weekend.
- Michael Kors: Last year, Michael Kors ran a Memorial Day special of up to 60% off purses, totes, and other bags. Expect something similar this year, and save up to 75% off MK sales items today.
- Nordstrom: We don’t know which sales the luxury department store chain will be offering this Memorial Day weekend, but they’re currently offering up to 60% off select Nordstrom’s clearance items. Last year, Nordstrom ran a half-off special on items from the Women, Men, Kids, and Home categories, so keep an eye out for similar bargains this year.
- Old Navy: Look for discounts of up to 50% off store-wide during Memorial Day weekend. Last year, the budget-friendly clothing retailer also offered an in-store-only coupon that took $10 off purchases of $60 or more. For current deals, check out our top Old Navy coupons.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The sporting goods giant will be doing everything it can to make room for summer inventory. Enjoy daily markdowns of up to 50% off clearance items across the store, and look out for even more savings on camping supplies, outdoor gear, golf apparel, and much more closer to Memorial Day.
DICK’S Savings Tip: Sign up for a DICK’s ScoreRewards Credit Card to receive points on every purchase — including a $10 reward for every 300 points you earn — and enjoy special offers and discounts.
Memorial Day Beauty Sales
Macy’s Savings Tip: Did you know that you can get gifts with some beauty purchases? Visit the Gifts With Purchase section to add a little something free to your collection.
- Macy’s: Macy’s Memorial Day Sale includes huge discounts on beauty products from DIOR, Clinique, Tom Ford, and more. Apply code FRIEND at checkout for an extra 30% off select items during the sale period.
- Sephora: Last year, the beauty powerhouse offered up to 50% off Sephora beauty favorites from Marc Jacobs Beauty, T3, Kiehl’s, and many more, along with a free shipping promo code. Expect to see a similar promotion this Memorial Day.
Memorial Day Food Deals
Grubhub Savings Tip: Sample the perks of Grubhub+ by signing up for a free 30-day trial. Members enjoy exclusive discounts on their go-to delivery spots, along with free delivery on eligible orders.
- Cheryl’s Cookies: Treat yourself and others this Memorial Day weekend with up to 50% off Cheryl’s delectable on-sale selection of fresh-baked cookies, brownies, assortments, samplers, and mystery boxes.
- Goldbelly: Visit Goldbelly for a top-notch selection of classic Memorial Day weekend grub, from regional barbecue packages to world-famous hotdogs. Plus, get free shipping and BOGO deals on select items.
- Grubhub: Based on past sales, it’s safe to say that GrubHub is likely to offer a tempting promo code during the big weekend. We don’t know the exact details yet, but expect discounts of at least 10% on some of your favorite spots.
Memorial Day Home Sales
Lowe’s Savings Tip: Memorial Day weekend is arguably the best time of the year to find savings on mattresses (outside of Black Friday). Right now at Lowe’s, get up to $300 off select Serta hybrid mattresses.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: The home superstore will be offering many deals across its entire site this Memorial Day. Expect discounts of up to 40% on select bedding and bath items, along with markdowns on furniture, cleaning appliances, and more.
- The Home Depot: Last year, The Home Depot offered deals on dozens of grills and other outdoor gear during their Memorial Day sale. Memorial Day isn’t just for outdoor items, though; the holiday weekend is also a great time to make large appliance upgrades. Expect to find select refrigerators, stoves, ovens, and other big-ticket items for hundreds of dollars off.
- Lowe’s: Shop Lowe’s this Memorial Day for massive discounts on large appliances, tools, patio furniture, and grills. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $45.
- Mattress Firm: This Memorial Day, get discounts on Mattress Firm exclusives, and look out for special discounts of up to 50% on top-selling brands like Sealy, Beautyrest, and Sleepys.
- Target: Target is no stranger to Memorial Day deals and holiday bargains. Last year, they offered up to 25% off select bedding, bath items, rugs, and furniture. Anticipate similar sales this year, including discounts on outdoor lighting, patio chairs, and outdoor umbrellas.
Memorial Day Tech Deals
Amazon Savings Tip: Don’t sweat it if you don’t see the deal you were hoping for this Memorial Day. Remember, Amazon’s Prime Day will be held sometime during the summer (most likely in July), so you’ve got another great savings opportunity on the horizon.
- 4inkjets: Use the code 4INKWELCOME to get 5% off select orders. The printer supply distributor is also offering 10% off select ink and toner and free shipping on orders over $50. Look for additional promo codes closer to Memorial Day.
- Amazon: Amazon will be discounting items across their entire site during the holiday weekend, but look for specific deals on TVs, smartwatches, video games, and other tech items.
- Best Buy: Last Memorial Day, Best Buy offered up to $500 off Samsung TVs and markdowns of $200 on select Apple MacBook Pro laptops. While you wait, check out other Best Buy coupons.
- Walmart: Walmart typically runs sales across its entire store during Memorial Day Weekend, but its tech deals are often the best of the bunch. This year, find Walmart’s top deals on laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches, and headphones, including discounts on top-selling Apple, Sony, and Lenovo products.
Memorial Day Pet Deals
- Chewy: Shop Chewy for quality pet food and supplies at discounted prices. Get up to 80% off hundreds of Chewy toys, and take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49.
- Petco: Petco hasn’t announced their sales yet, but look for discounts of up to 50% off on select toys, treats, bowls, clothing, and other pet goodies closer to the holiday. Plus, get 10% off online Petco orders of $50 or more when you pick up in-store or curbside.
Memorial Day Entertainment Deals
- Vivid Seats: This Memorial Day, get $10 off your order of $100 or more when you use the code VIVID10. New customers can also take advantage of deals like $20 off Vivid tickets over $200.
Memorial Day Gift Deals
- 1-800-Flowers.com: Take a moment to pay your respects to families who have lost loved ones who served in the military by sending a thoughtful flower arrangement. Choose from patriotic assortments and other tasteful collections, and get discounts of up to 40% off select bouquets. Be on the lookout for even more promo codes as Memorial Day approaches.
Memorial Day Tire Deals
- Goodyear: This Memorial Day, get $75 of instant savings on any set of Goodyear and Dunlop tires, valid from 5/26 through 6/1. Plus, enjoy free tire delivery to your local installer.
- TireBuyer: Shop TireBuyer for deals on a wide variety of tires and wheels from big names like Michelin, BFGoodrich, and Cooper. Look for special discounts on select brands as we approach Memorial Day, along with limited-time promo codes and free shipping on most items.