28 Best Memorial Day Sales You Won't Want to Miss in 2022

Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday established to honor and remember those who lost their lives while serving in the United States military. Taking place on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day also serves as the unofficial kickoff for summer season sales. Because of this, many brands and retailers unveil some of their biggest sales of the year during Memorial Day weekend.

What deals can you expect to find during this year’s Memorial Day sales? Look for mattress deals and promos on spring apparel, large appliances, and furniture, along with discounts on cleaning appliances, TVs, grills, pet supplies, and much more. We’ve highlighted dozens of brands below to give you a taste of what’s to come as the big May shopping event approaches.

Memorial Day Apparel Deals