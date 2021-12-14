The 18 Best Christmas Gifts for Couples This Holiday Season

Holiday | Shopping

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift for one person is already hard, let alone for a couple. This year, we’ve curated a list of unique and functional Christmas gift ideas with a variety of budget-friendly price points — and ways to save, too. Whether they’re gamers, foodies, homebodies, or adventurers, there’s sure to be a holiday gift idea for your favorite couple to enjoy together.

For the Couple Who Appreciates the Finer Things in Life

Price: $575 $201.25 from Macy’s



Plain chains have been all the rage this year, but simple chain bracelets and necklaces will always be in style, especially ones made from high-quality precious metal. This 10k gold piece features a clean design that can be worn every day, no matter the occasion.

Price: $188 from Kiehl’s



Greet 2022 with a fresh, radiant face, thanks to Kiehl’s brightening bundle. This set includes favorites like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum, Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum, Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum, and a beautiful mini rose quartz roller for an added touch of luxury.

Price: $175-$275 from 1-800-Flowers.com



What’s a better way to show someone how much you love them than with a dozen red roses? A dozen red roses that stay gorgeous for up to one year! These live Magnificent Roses come beautifully arranged in a hatbox and, if cared for as instructed, will last till next Christmas.

For the Adventurous Pair

Price: $98 from Athleta



Made from super-stretchy, buttery-soft Powervita™ fabric, these leggings are perfect for running around, wearing to that new workout class or simply lounging around on rest day. They offer a second-skin feel, two side pockets for the essentials and are available in different sizes and colors.

Price: $160 from Nike



Featuring a sleek design in three colorways, you can hit the trail running with a pair of the new Nike Pegasus shoes. These were specifically engineered for running on trails, which is evident in the high-traction sole, improved midfoot, and waterproof upper.

Savvy Savings: Students, active military, first responders and medical professionals receive 10% off when Students, active military, first responders and medical professionals receive 10% off when shopping at Nike

Price: $143.99-$159.99 from Sportsman’s Guide



Is there anything more romantic than cozying up under the stars? For the couples who camp together, consider getting this two-person sleeping bag made from a rugged and durable canvas shell and features a soft cotton flannel liner. It can fit two comfortably and provide warmth in up to 10°F.

For Player 1 and Player 2

Price: $34.99 from Best Buy

For the couple who loves to game together, Stardew Valley is a super fun open-ended RPG to add to their repertoire. It has a similar feel to Animal Crossing and features a multiplayer option to build a digital life together in this adorable, eight-bit world.

Price: $39.99 from Kohl’s



Give their eyes a break from the screens with this callback to an iconic Millennial computer game. The Oregon Trail board game can be played with two to four players, and typically takes around half an hour to play. It’s nostalgic, fun, and perfect for couples who don’t mind a bit of healthy competition.

Price: Varies depending on style from Target



Gamers love wearing their hearts on their sleeves, so why not gift them a shirt that pays homage to one of their favorite video games? Target offers loads of fun styles that would make any gamer giddy — our personal favorite is this Get a Life shirt featuring a 1-Up mushroom from the Mario series.

For the Home Sweet Homebodies

Price: $99.99 from Journeys



Every homebody needs a favorite pair of slippers! Featuring a soft wool felt upper, a cushy, ergonomically-shaped footbed, latex outsole, and a super cozy genuine shearling interior, these slippers from Journeys will keep their feet warm and comfortable all year long.

Price: $49.99-$109.99 from 1-800-Flowers.com



A thoughtful gift for any household is a money tree. The plant’s green lush leaves and braided trunk will elevate the look of any room. Plus, it’s a simple-to-care-for plant that represents prosperity and good fortune.

Price: $114 from Diptyque



Create a luxurious experience inside the home with the help of this thoughtful trio of nature-inspired candles. Known for their quality, Diptyque candles introduce beautiful aromas that are as smooth as they are dreamy. They’ll enjoy scents of berries, figs, and roses in this set.

For the Cinephiles

Price: $13 from Shein



Phone, wallet, action! This bag is designed to look like a classic clapperboard, so it’s perfect for future filmmakers, directors and shot-callers. The PU leather construction gives it a polished look, and it features functional design elements like a roomy zipper pocket and a cross-body strap.

Price: $199.99 $149.99 from Best Buy



With more streaming services offering incredible movies and shows to watch at home, why not bring theater-quality sound into your own living room? This Samsung soundbar features Dolby Audio, a wireless subwoofer, game mode, and Bluetooth capabilities, making it the ideal companion to your TV and game consoles.

Price: $249.99 from Belk



This pocket-sized projector may be small, but it’s certainly mighty! Upgrade your backyard movie night experience with Kodak’s DLP Pocket Projector, which displays brilliant HD video and imaging with 16.7 million colors and a powerful speaker. Simply connect via HDMI, USB, and MicroSD cable and get ready for the show!

Savvy Savings: Earn up to 75% off your order when making your purchase with your Earn up to 75% off your order when making your purchase with your Belk Rewards card

For the Foodies

Price: $24.99 from Target



Not only does this solid granite mortar and pestle make a beautiful statement in the kitchen, it’s also a foodie must-have! Grinding herbs, grains, and spices in this tool may take a bit longer, but it does allow home chefs to connect with culinary traditions while making their favorite recipes.

Price: $289.99 from Home Depot



Give your favorite foodies the gift of their own free-standing wood-fired pizza oven! Wood-fired ovens add a special flavor and crispness to homemade pizza that standard ovens can’t compete with. This particular model takes it to the next level with dual chambers, a built-in temperature gauge, and a pull-out ashtray.

Price: $220.99 $79.99 from Macy’s



This classic, high-quality knife block makes a thoughtful gift for foodies, home chefs, and newlyweds alike. This particular set comes with 12 essential pieces made from single pieces of top-of-the-line steel that are sure to be part of many at-home meals to come.