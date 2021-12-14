Holiday | Shopping

The 18 Best Christmas Gifts for Couples This Holiday Season

Written by Jordan Nishkian | December 14, 2021

Shopping for the perfect holiday gift for one person is already hard, let alone for a couple. This year, we’ve curated a list of unique and functional Christmas gift ideas with a variety of budget-friendly price points — and ways to save, too. Whether they’re gamers, foodies, homebodies, or adventurers, there’s sure to be a holiday gift idea for your favorite couple to enjoy together.

For the Couple Who Appreciates the Finer Things in Life

Italian Gold Paperclip Link Chain Bracelet in 10k Gold

1. Italian Gold Paperclip Link Chain Bracelet in 10k Gold

Price: $575 $201.25 from Macy’s

Plain chains have been all the rage this year, but simple chain bracelets and necklaces will always be in style, especially ones made from high-quality precious metal. This 10k gold piece features a clean design that can be worn every day, no matter the occasion.

Vitamin C Favorites Value Bundle

2. Vitamin C Favorites Value Bundle

Price: $188 from Kiehl’s

Greet 2022 with a fresh, radiant face, thanks to Kiehl’s brightening bundle. This set includes favorites like the Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum, Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum, Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream, Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum, and a beautiful mini rose quartz roller for an added touch of luxury.

Magnificent Roses® Preserved Red Roses

3. Magnificent Roses® Preserved Red Roses

Price: $175-$275 from 1-800-Flowers.com

What’s a better way to show someone how much you love them than with a dozen red roses? A dozen red roses that stay gorgeous for up to one year! These live Magnificent Roses come beautifully arranged in a hatbox and, if cared for as instructed, will last till next Christmas.

Savvy Savings: Save up to 50% off at 1-800-Flowers.com when shopping their selection of best-selling holiday flowers and gifts through Dec. 20.

For the Adventurous Pair

Salutation Stash Pocket II Tight

Salutation Stash Pocket II Tight

Price: $98 from Athleta

Made from super-stretchy, buttery-soft Powervita™ fabric, these leggings are perfect for running around, wearing to that new workout class or simply lounging around on rest day. They offer a second-skin feel, two side pockets for the essentials and are available in different sizes and colors.

Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX

5. Nike Pegasus Trail 3 GORE-TEX

Price: $160 from Nike

Featuring a sleek design in three colorways, you can hit the trail running with a pair of the new Nike Pegasus shoes. These were specifically engineered for running on trails, which is evident in the high-traction sole, improved midfoot, and waterproof upper.

Savvy Savings: Students, active military, first responders and medical professionals receive 10% off when shopping at Nike.
Kamp-Rite Overnighter 2-Person Sleeping Bag

6. Kamp-Rite Overnighter 2-Person Sleeping Bag

Price: $143.99-$159.99 from Sportsman’s Guide

Is there anything more romantic than cozying up under the stars? For the couples who camp together, consider getting this two-person sleeping bag made from a rugged and durable canvas shell and features a soft cotton flannel liner. It can fit two comfortably and provide warmth in up to 10°F.

For Player 1 and Player 2

Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch

7. Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch

Price: $34.99 from Best Buy
For the couple who loves to game together, Stardew Valley is a super fun open-ended RPG to add to their repertoire. It has a similar feel to Animal Crossing and features a multiplayer option to build a digital life together in this adorable, eight-bit world.

Savvy Savings: Save 10% off your Best Buy purchase when applying for a My Best Buy Credit Card. You’ll also earn 5% back in rewards and special financing offers, too!
Pressman The Oregon Trail: Journey to Willamette Valley

8. Pressman The Oregon Trail: Journey to Willamette Valley

Price: $39.99 from Kohl’s

Give their eyes a break from the screens with this callback to an iconic Millennial computer game. The Oregon Trail board game can be played with two to four players, and typically takes around half an hour to play. It’s nostalgic, fun, and perfect for couples who don’t mind a bit of healthy competition.

Gamer-Friendly T-Shirts

9. Gamer-Friendly T-Shirts

Price: Varies depending on style from Target

Gamers love wearing their hearts on their sleeves, so why not gift them a shirt that pays homage to one of their favorite video games? Target offers loads of fun styles that would make any gamer giddy — our personal favorite is this Get a Life shirt featuring a 1-Up mushroom from the Mario series.

For the Home Sweet Homebodies

Birkenstock Zermatt Clog

10. Birkenstock Zermatt Clog

Price: $99.99 from Journeys

Every homebody needs a favorite pair of slippers! Featuring a soft wool felt upper, a cushy, ergonomically-shaped footbed, latex outsole, and a super cozy genuine shearling interior, these slippers from Journeys will keep their feet warm and comfortable all year long.

Money Tree

11. Money Tree

Price: $49.99-$109.99 from 1-800-Flowers.com

A thoughtful gift for any household is a money tree. The plant’s green lush leaves and braided trunk will elevate the look of any room. Plus, it’s a simple-to-care-for plant that represents prosperity and good fortune.

Set of Small Candles With Berries, Fig Tree and Roses

12. Set of Small Candles With Berries, Fig Tree and Roses

Price: $114 from Diptyque

Create a luxurious experience inside the home with the help of this thoughtful trio of nature-inspired candles. Known for their quality, Diptyque candles introduce beautiful aromas that are as smooth as they are dreamy. They’ll enjoy scents of berries, figs, and roses in this set.

For the Cinephiles

Movie Clapperboard Design Square Bag

13. Movie Clapperboard Design Square Bag

Price: $13 from Shein

Phone, wallet, action! This bag is designed to look like a classic clapperboard, so it’s perfect for future filmmakers, directors and shot-callers. The PU leather construction gives it a polished look, and it features functional design elements like a roomy zipper pocket and a cross-body strap.

Samsung HW-A450 Wireless 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio

14. Samsung HW-A450 Wireless 2.1ch Soundbar with Dolby Audio

Price: $199.99 $149.99 from Best Buy

With more streaming services offering incredible movies and shows to watch at home, why not bring theater-quality sound into your own living room? This Samsung soundbar features Dolby Audio, a wireless subwoofer, game mode, and Bluetooth capabilities, making it the ideal companion to your TV and game consoles.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

15. Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector

Price: $249.99 from Belk

This pocket-sized projector may be small, but it’s certainly mighty! Upgrade your backyard movie night experience with Kodak’s DLP Pocket Projector, which displays brilliant HD video and imaging with 16.7 million colors and a powerful speaker. Simply connect via HDMI, USB, and MicroSD cable and get ready for the show!

Savvy Savings: Earn up to 75% off your order when making your purchase with your Belk Rewards card!

For the Foodies

Cole & Mason Mortar and Pestle Gray

16. Cole & Mason Mortar and Pestle Gray

Price: $24.99 from Target

Not only does this solid granite mortar and pestle make a beautiful statement in the kitchen, it’s also a foodie must-have! Grinding herbs, grains, and spices in this tool may take a bit longer, but it does allow home chefs to connect with culinary traditions while making their favorite recipes.

WPPO Stand Alone Wood Fired Garden Oven with Pizza Stone

17. WPPO Stand Alone Wood Fired Garden Oven with Pizza Stone

Price: $289.99 from Home Depot

Give your favorite foodies the gift of their own free-standing wood-fired pizza oven! Wood-fired ovens add a special flavor and crispness to homemade pizza that standard ovens can’t compete with. This particular model takes it to the next level with dual chambers, a built-in temperature gauge, and a pull-out ashtray.

J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set

J.A. Henckels International Solution 12-Pc. Cutlery Set

Price: $220.99 $79.99 from Macy’s

This classic, high-quality knife block makes a thoughtful gift for foodies, home chefs, and newlyweds alike. This particular set comes with 12 essential pieces made from single pieces of top-of-the-line steel that are sure to be part of many at-home meals to come.

