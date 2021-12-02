The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for the Whole Family for 2021

Holiday | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

With Black Friday in full swing, the holiday season has become a joyous (and chaotic) shopping affair for everyone. And by everyone, we mean Mom, Dad, grandparents, siblings — the whole squad! We totally understand if you haven’t started shopping for Christmas gifts. For shopping inspiration, peep our holiday gift guide for ideas.

Explore top brands like Macy’s, Michael Kors, Justice, and more for holiday gift ideas to give to loved ones while also snatching up exclusive, limited-time deals that won’t appear at any other time of the year. So, let the holiday shopping begin!

Great Christmas Gifts for Mom

Price: $100 $85 at Macy’s



Macy’s Friends & Family Sale offers up to an extra 30% off plus 15% off beauty products when you use the promo code “FRIEND" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 8.

If Mom’s a frequent shopper in the beauty aisle, surprise her with a new blow dryer, specifically the Sutra Beauty Limited Edition Accelerator 2000, Created for Macy's. As part of the Sutra Beauty Hair Tools Rose Gold Collection, this blow dryer is decked in a beautiful rose gold color, an ergonomic design, and multiple speed and heat settings to match all types of hair. Spoil Mom even more this Christmas by gifting the entire collection!

Savings Tip: Create a Macy’s profile to get an Create a Macy’s profile to get an extra 25% off your Macy’s order

Price: $22 at The Body Shop



For cruelty-free skincare and beauty products steeped in natural ingredients, The Body Shop is your go to. From Dec. 2-7, take advantage of the Bath and Body Sale for a Buy 2, Get 20% Off deal.

Add the Joy & Jasmine Body Butter, a top-selling product that works its magic on normal and dry skin types. This could either be a stocking stuffer or an extra Christmas gift for Mom. With its fresh, light, floral scent, the body butter smells festive and perfect for the holiday season. Ensure that Mom keeps her skin moisturized and healthy during the dry winter months!

Savings Tip: At The Body Shop, the more, the merrier! Refer a friend and get At The Body Shop, the more, the merrier! Refer a friend and get $10 off your next order of over $40.

Price: $100 $30 at Belk



Every mom deserves to adorn beautiful jewelry, so if you don’t mind splurging, shop at Belk for discounted fine jewelry. Get up to 65% off your order with the promo code “7938165" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5.

If you don’t know what would look good on her, try the Effy pearl necklace, a classic piece that every woman needs! With 53 white freshwater pearls and a polished finish, the necklace goes with any elegant outfit. At the current price, you don’t want to miss your chance!

Savings Tip: Want to know what else Belk has in store for upcoming sales? Sign up for the email newsletter and get the latest updates in your inbox as well as Want to know what else Belk has in store for upcoming sales? Sign up for the email newsletter and get the latest updates in your inbox as well as $10 off Belk orders over $20.

Price: $69 at Belk



Help Mom out with her winter outfits by gifting her Madden Girl Flexx Dress Booties from Belk. These sleek booties come in black or tan and pair well with almost any outfit, no matter the season. Make sure to ask Mom for her shoe size and go up a size just in case! Whether or not she’s a shoe fanatic, shoes get worn down and it doesn’t hurt to own more than one pair of cute and fashionable booties for different occasions.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the Belk discount of up to 65% off on your order!

Best Christmas Gifts for Dad 2021

Price: $30 at Gillette



Have you noticed that Dad’s growing in a beard? Whether or not he’s committed to No-Shave November, he’ll need a beard trimmer if he wants to stay groomed. Popular brand Gillette is known for men’s razor kits, and the King C. Gillette Beard Trimmer Kit is one that gets the job done nice and clean! The kit comes with three comb attachments for all beard styles and it’s cordless for easy handling. Enjoy free shipping on refills and choose when to delay, skip, or cancel refill shipments.

If you’re new to Gillette, get $3 off your first order with the promo code “SHAVEOFF3." When giving Dad his gift, don’t forget to tell him which look suits him best!

Price: $27 $13.50 at Hanes



Give Dad a classic pair of sweatpants to stay warm during the cold season. At Hanes, you’ll find must-have basic essentials at affordable prices. The Hanes Sport Ultimate Fleece Sweatpants for men is made of 90% cotton and 10% polyester. Let Dad know that his new sweatpants do a fine job of keeping out the cold while bringing on the ultimate warmth and comfort.

From Dec. 2-22, get up to 50% off sweats and tees; plus, buy three or more to save an extra 20% off. With prices so low, it’s better to give Dad another pair of sweatpants so he can wear them on different days!

Savings Tip: Students, teachers , and military members get a special 10% discount when they shop at Hanes. Simply verify with your ID for eligibility and stack up on all the savings.

Price: $130 $79.97 at Reebok



If Dad’s a shoeaholic, consider picking up a pair of Reebok shoes for his Christmas present! Get an extra 50% off sale items with the promo code “SALE50" between Dec. 1-7.

The Nano X1 Men’s Training Les Mills are part of the sales collection, with 21 colors available and an unbeatable price to boot. It’s the type of shoe designed for athletes and gym buffs, as it features Floatride Energy Foam and Flexweave for supreme comfort, breathability, responsiveness, and durability. Surprise Dad this Christmas with Reebok trainers!

Savings Tip: Loyalty programs are a sure way of getting discounts and other fabulous perks. Join the Loyalty programs are a sure way of getting discounts and other fabulous perks. Join the Reebok Unlocked Loyalty Program for member-exclusive prices, shoes, and up to 30% off on your first order.

Price: $0 per month with Unlimited plan signup and new line at Verizon Wireless



Is Dad super into smartphones and considers himself tech-savvy? If he’s not already a Verizon Wireless customer, help him make the switch and grab a free smartphone when you sign up for an Unlimited plan and add a new line. It’s not just any smartphone that you or Dad wants, but among the select few are Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone SE, Motorola Moto G Pure, and more. This offer is an online exclusive, which is perfect if you don’t want to shop in-store for Dad’s Christmas gift. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a new smartphone when you have the chance to grab it for free at Verizon?

Savings Tip: Do you prefer prepaid plans? Sign up for one at Verizon and get Do you prefer prepaid plans? Sign up for one at Verizon and get $300 off all 5G phones and access to the 5G network at no extra cost. Plus, you can earn a $500 discount with Verizon Wireless BYOD Deals too!

Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Siblings

Price: $36 at Justice



No matter how many fights you get into with your siblings, you still love them enough to give them a Christmas gift, right? If you have a younger sister, you might want to head over to Justice for the latest fashion for tweens. During the Cyber Monday Reboot event, get up to 50% off select styles between Dec. 3-6.

The Faux Sherpa Zip-Front Sweatshirt is a new arrival, but it’ll be your sister’s favorite clothing item in no time. The faux Sherpa will keep her warm while staying versatile enough to wear with any winter outfit.

Savings Tip: Right now, you get Right now, you get free shipping at Justice when your order is over $75, so don’t be shy to add more items to your cart if you don’t want to bother with delivery costs!

Price: $21.95 at Barnes and Noble



Is your sibling still in school? If so, they’ll need a reliable and handy journal to jot down notes and write down their schedule. At Barnes and Noble, you’ll find a huge selection of journals, from ones with blank pages to others with a leather bound cover. Pick up a classic Leuchtturm1917 Notebook with 249 numbered pages, eight perforated and detachable sheets, a gusseted pocket, a page marker, and more. This notebook allows more freedom than the traditional planner but still offers some guidance if your sibling doesn’t want to fall in the bullet- journaling rabbit hole.

Price: $34.95-$88.95 at Amazon



Crocs haven’t gone out of style yet, and if someone tells you otherwise, they’re just jealous because they don’t own a pair! While often seen as summer shoes, you can wear Crocs during the winter with your fuzziest and warmest socks. Gift a pair to your sibling this Christmas on Amazon with a variety of color options to choose from. It’s a bestseller and made for both men and women. Also, add Jibbitz charms to personalize the Crocs! If you have a Prime membership, you can try before you buy with a free seven-day try-on for select sizes and colors.

Price: $500$119 $99 at Walmart



Hoverboards have been all the rage lately, so why not give one to your sibling for Christmas? While it’s quite the splurge, it’s an opportunity for your sibling to learn a new skill and might be a bonding opportunity as you learn with them too! Pick up the Swagtron Swag BOARD EVO V2 Hoverboard at Walmart in black, blue, or red. It comes with light-up wheels and balance assist. The hoverboard is better suited for younger riders based on their weight, but anyone can use it!

Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Grandparents and Seniors

Price: $500 $200 at Kay Jewelers



Nothing is as timeless as a gold watch, especially for Grandpa. Head over to Kay Jewelers for Green Week deals and save up to 50% off on online-only specials from Dec. 3-14.

Pick up the Citizen Men’s Watch BL5512-59P for Grandpa this Christmas — a reinvented Citizen Brycen timepiece with a 1/20 chronograph and Eco-Drive technology. Plus, this watch never needs a battery, so Grandpa doesn’t have to worry about replacing it. The gold design makes any wrist that wears it stand out!

Savings Tip: Shop the Shop the clearance section at Kay Jewelers for up to 70% off!

Price: $298 $129 at Michael Kors



Is Grandma in need of a new designer bag? Shop the Michael Kors Holiday Event and enjoy 25% off your purchase, plus up to 60% off sale styles starting from Nov. 29-Dec. 8.

The Mercer Gallery Small Signature Logo Satchel is the perfect fit for Grandma if she likes the brand and prefers holding her bag in the crook of her arm. The logo-print canvas lets everyone know that Grandma is wearing a designer bag. Take advantage of limited-time discounts because you won’t find a better deal from the brand itself at any other time of the year!

Savings Tip: Get Get free shipping at Michael Kors on orders over $50 and avoid paying extra for delivery fees!

Price: $99.99 at Kay Jewelers



For Grandma’s Christmas present, surprise her with diamond earrings from Kay Jewelers. These round cut sterling silver diamond earrings are cushion-shaped with an endless twinkle. At an already-low price, you’ll get an even better discount with the Green Week promo. Protect your jewelry with the Protect Your Jewelry for Life service for $24.99. It will enable you to replace missing backs and repair damaged earrings, and include expert clean and polish, as well as future discounts. Put a big smile on Grandma’s face this holiday season with dazzling earrings!

Best Family Gift Ideas Everyone Will Love During Christmas 2021

Price: $50 per month with five or more lines at Verizon Wireless



If you want to cut down the stress of shopping for gifts for every person in the family, consider signing up for a Verizon Wireless Unlimited plan. That way, you save time and money while everyone else enjoys the perks of unlimited talk, text, data, and more. The Get More Unlimited Plan is $50 per month with five or more lines, so it’s a great choice if you have a big family. The plan includes access to the 5G network, unlimited mobile hotspot, and 30 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data. Perks include Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, Discovery Plus, Apple Arcade, and Google Play Pass for free for 12 months. With one shared plan and a ton of benefits, everyone wins!

Price: $29.99 at Amazon



Ditch the phones and tablets and get everyone seated on the couch and around the table to play Kids Against Maturity! Order one on Amazon and get ready for several rounds of hilarious scenarios as kids face off against adults. With 600 question-and-answer cards, you’re bound to come up with unique fill-in-the-blanks every time you play with the family. You can take the game anywhere with you, so play the game while the whole family is out on a picnic! If there are any cards you or your family don’t like, simply remove it from the pile.

Price: $20.99 $19.94 at Kohl’s



Nothing beats a classic board game like Monopoly, but what about a Star Wars version of it? At Kohl’s, pick up the Star Wars The Child version of Monopoly if your family members are fans of the entire franchise. With Grogu’s face smack dab in the middle of the board, as well as embedded in moving pieces, the board game will be an instant hit for those who loved “The Mandalorian." Pick up items referenced in the franchise or show and spin your own adventure with your family.