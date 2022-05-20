Home Depot Memorial Day Sales: Get Up to 35% Off Furniture, Mattresses, and More

Home | Money Saver

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by The Home Depot. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

With the end of May just days away, retailers are rolling out significant Memorial Day savings and bargains on their best brands. Home Depot hasn’t officially listed its Memorial Day sales event yet, but savvy shoppers can still snag some early savings if they know where to look.

Memorial Day is one of the year’s best opportunities to save on mattresses, home decor, and furniture, so don’t miss out — keep reading for our top picks for Home Depot’s early deals and savings opportunities.

Furniture

Price: $209 $135.85



Swap out your stale stools for a set from StyleWell this Memorial Day. Farmhouse style aesthetics are gaining a lot of popularity, and these backless bar stools will complement the look you’re going for perfectly. Just choose between counter or bar height (yes, counter-height bar stools are a thing), pick out the perfect metal finish for your setup, and assemble at home in a few steps. Now all you’ll need is …

Price: $433.99 $260.39



What good are bar stools with no bar? If you’re looking for a great place to behold your booze collection, pick up Nestfair’s 24-bottle wine rack. A steel frame means your rack is super-stable, and there are plenty of hooks and racks for hanging glasses, spoons, and all of your favorite wine-guzzling gear. With the amount of space included on Nestfair’s five-tiered shelves, it’s an incredibly efficient way to keep all of your alcohol accouterment in one convenient spot.

Savings Tip: Check Check Home Depot’s Rebate Center for chances to save with mail-in offers on all kinds of products.

Price: $499 $324.35



Freshen up your farmhouse-style furniture with a dining table from the Home Decorator Collection at Home Depot this Memorial Day. The smoke brown finish looks amazing (and might be the coolest color name we’ve ever heard), and the rustic look makes it an easy fit for a wide variety of home decor aesthetics. Best of all, the table seats six adults. Order one today, then invite five friends over to appreciate your unbeatable home decor skills.

Price: $259.69 $170.24



If your shelving style could use a bit of sprucing up, Brookside’s got you covered. Their Elaine bookcase comes in white, brown, and dark gray finishes and includes five adjustable shelves (sorry, no smoke brown on this one). Get your scholar on with an impressive collection of books and manuals, or add a subtle splash of color for a few potted plants and other decorative pieces.

Price: $399 $272.64



No living room setup is truly complete without a space to put the TV (unless you don’t have one — in that case, check out our guide on finding the perfect TV for your space). The midcentury modern look is back in full swing, and the cable management and adjustable shelves give the older style a fresh touch of convenience. Steer clear of this stand if you’re sporting a TV over 70", but if you’re dealing with smaller screens, then pick up Walker Edison’s stylish stand today.

Savings Tip: Planning out a new space this Memorial Day? Get your next move under control with discounts on Planning out a new space this Memorial Day? Get your next move under control with discounts on Home Depot's moving supply page.

Home Decor

Price: $154.95 $119.95



If you love the idea of bringing some life into your space but keeping a plant alive sounds like doing rocket science on a unicycle, don’t worry — Gymax has the perfect solution in mind. Fiddle fig leaf trees are known for their gorgeous looks and finicky nature. With an artificial version, though, a bit of occasional dusting is all you’ll need to liven up your office, living room, or patio space. Take the trouble out of plant-parenting with an artificial tree — you’ll get all the green with none of the guilt.

Price: $119.95 $86



Full-length mirrors are the kind of blessing you didn’t know you were missing until you’re standing in front of one. Open up a small room, check your daily fit, or just confuse your cat with a metal-framed full-length mirror from Home Depot. It’s a steal at 28% off and comes in both black and gold finishes. Throw in a clever frame that accommodates wall mounts, adjustable free-standing angles, and wall-lean setups, and you can be sure it’s the fairest deal of them all.

Savings Tip: Take advantage of extra inventory by regularly checking Home Depot’s rotating selection of Take advantage of extra inventory by regularly checking Home Depot’s rotating selection of overstock goods

Price: $119.99 $101.99



Garden walls and greenery panels are an amazing way to make a decorative statement without running all over the house with a spray bottle three times a day. Decorate your garden wall with a little extra greenery or set them up on an empty wall inside for an unforgettable tableside conversation-starter. Make sure you’re ready for a project before you buy these, though — 12 20x20" panels is a lot of fake foliage to fasten without a plan.

Price: $108.85 $97.96



Backsplash can make a huge impact on the visual appeal of your space. DIP’s self-adhesive PVC backsplash tiles are an excellent way to capture a clean, professional look without professionals cleaning out your wallet for the service. It’ll take some set up to get the perfect fit for your space, so use a utility knife or skill saw to trim each piece beforehand for the best results (hint: don’t use a skill saw if you are not skilled). Grab these at a 10% discount and give your walls a fresh, modern new look this Memorial Day.

Savings Tip: Get everyday low prices on bulk orders at Home Depot. Visit their Get everyday low prices on bulk orders at Home Depot. Visit their Bulk Pricing page and grab everything you need for your next big project.

Price: $339.99 $299.19



If you’re going for 100% privacy, this laser-cut privacy screen isn’t the pick for you — after all, it takes a lot of holes to make a sheet of metal look this artful. If you’re after gentle light filtering and a touch of elegance for your backyard, though, look no further than Ejoy’s 24x48" TreeLeaves fence screen. It’s a great, durable outdoor pick, thanks to a galvanized steel frame with powdered coating for protection from scratches and other outdoor damage. Plus, there’s no additional sealing or painting required to set up this tree-o of garden guards.

Mattresses

Price: $2,549 $1,784.30



Welcome to your new forever mattress. Sealy’s Premium Silver is a magnificent monster at 14" of thickness with a 5" low-profile foundation included, and the coil-foam hybrid is perfectly designed to lull you to sleep night after night. This heavenly bed will cost you a pretty penny, but the included white glove delivery and setup service, nine-year warranty, and 30-day return policy make trying out this beautiful behemoth completely painless.

Price: $382.68 $344.41



If you have trouble sleeping on hot summer nights, picking up a cooling gel memory foam mattress could change your life for the better. It comes in a box to save you the trouble of lugging a huge, bulky mattress around tight corners. It even includes a 10-year warranty, so you’ll have plenty of time to replace it in the event of a defect or indentation forming in the mattress.

Price: $399.99 $259.99



Home Depot’s best pound-for-pound percent-off deal goes to Yangming’s beautiful mattress in a box. This one’s a bit firmer at 8" than the Novilla mattress listed above, so if your back needs as much support as we do after our favorite team has a bad game, consider the Yangming memory foam mattress your new best friend. Make sure to check out Home Depot’s size guide to find the best mattress size for your sleep situation.