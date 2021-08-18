A PC Gamer's Guide to Shopping at HP

Shopping | Tech

The next generation of gaming consoles is here, but if you’re a PC gamer, you probably feel meh about it. Instead of using up your savings for a PS5 or Xbox Series X, invest in building or upgrading your PC and save money while you’re at it — thanks to exclusive HP deals. As one of the leading consumer electronics brands, HP’s innovative technology transforms and powers up your gaming setup, whether you’re a laptop or desktop user. With better performance, superior display quality, lots of storage, and backlit keyboards, HP gaming equipment lets you level up without damaging your wallet.

Not sure where to start with setting up your PC? We’ve handpicked the best HP products for your gaming needs to help you save time on shopping and deal-hunting!

HP Gaming Laptops

Price: $1,399.99 $1,249.99



For the PC gamer who wants desktop-grade power without the desktop

Packed with NVIDIA graphics and an Intel Core processor, the OMEN Laptop - 17t-cb100 delivers desktop performance in the form of a sleek laptop. Along with an anti-glare display and RGB backlit keyboard with one to four zone lighting, you can join a game of Apex Legends during the day or night and receive the appropriate amount of lighting for your needs — whether it’s for aesthetic and mood or eye sensitivity purposes. If you have limited desk space, the OMEN Laptop is your alternative to a huge desktop, and it’s portable so you can game almost anywhere.

Price: Starting at $859.99



For the PC gamer who wants to play long gaming sessions interrupted

High resolution display? Check. Fast refresh rate? Check. Slim and modern design? Check. If you’re the type of gamer who wants to zone out from the real world and dive into the beautiful Chinese-inspired region of Liyue in Genshin Impact or hunt robotic dinosaurs in the snow top mountains in Horizon Zero Dawn, the Victus by HP 16t-d000 Laptop figuratively teleports you to these video game worlds. Paired with a cooling system, you can play longer sessions without the laptop overheating.

Price: $949.99 $919.99



For the PC gamer who works and plays hard

If you’re working from home and have a laundry list of tasks to complete by the end of the day, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15-ec2097nr offers high-grade performance and display, along with thermal cooling to keep your productivity flowing. Once you clock out, though, you can switch gears and log on to your Steam account to play games like Among Us or Hades. The specs are stabilized for both work and gaming, so no need to compromise one for the other.

HP Gaming Desktops

Price: Starting at $789.99



For the PC gamer who needs a silent desktop for quieter game sessions

As you shop around, you might come across the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1160xt — an essential component to your gaming setup if you’re looking for a customizable, compact, and quiet desktop. The CPU is powerful enough to let you play, create, and multitask while keeping the desktop cool. This is especially important for games and apps that demand a lot for the graphics. The design is easily customizable and compact, so no need to clear out everything around your desk to make room. For streamers, this desktop won’t make a peep and will instead make your streams less disruptive and more immersive.

HP Gaming Monitors

Price: $239.99



For the PC gamer on a tight budget

Worried about how much you’re spending on your PC setup? When you add the HP X24c Gaming Monitor, you don’t have to fear the price tag, as it’s one of the more affordable options among all the other monitors. Despite the low cost, the monitor still maintains high-quality graphics with a 144Hz refresh rate, which reduces blur. The 1500R curvature allows for an immersive experience and you can adjust the monitor to avoid neck or back strain. If you don’t care for large or dual monitors, the HP X24C Gaming Monitor is the most suitable choice, especially for your bank account.

Price: $279.99 $229.99



For the PC gamer who doesn’t want to slow down

Do you have a need for speed? (And no, we’re not talking about the game!) Whether you hate slowing down your team in Overwatch or feel exhilarated when you watch fast action scenes, the OMEN by HP 25 Monitor helps you stay ahead of the race in display quality. The 144Hz refresh rate AMD FreeSync technology teams up to deliver crisp graphics so you won’t miss the enemies hiding in the distance. If it’s a fighting game, play back action sequences frame-for-frame and improve your skills by learning the character’s move set. Time goes fast, but the OMEN by HP 25 Monitor goes faster.

Price: $1,019.98 $905.99



For the PC gamer who livestreams with an audience

Sometimes one screen isn’t enough for your gaming needs, especially if you’re a streamer with an audience who’s sending messages in the chat room. The HP OMEN 27i Dual Gaming Monitor Bundle not only comes with two monitors but also comes at a discounted price. With NVIDIA graphics, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time with overdrive, your gameplay will be tear-free and smooth for viewers to enjoy. Plus, the monitors are height adjustable and come with RGB lighting to help reduce eye strain.

HP Gaming Accessories

Price: $99.99 $79.99



For the PC gamer who likes cherry MX switches for their keyboards

If you’re a keyboard aficionado, then you’ll know the type of keyboard you’re looking for based on the switches. Love red LED backlighting and cherry MX switches? The OMEN by HP Encoder Keyboard-Red Switch checks off both boxes and then some. It’s designed for high-caliber competition and anti-ghosting, helping you rank up in competitive matches. Cherry MX switches have fast reactivity, a linear feel, and minimal spring force. Paired with the red LED backlighting, you won’t miss your aim and instead win with accuracy.

Price: $84.99 $59.49



For the PC gamer with a quick reaction time

Gaming can be a matter of speed, and unlike console controllers, you might be stuck with a mouse. A gaming mouse is different from your office mouse, though, as the OMEN Reactor Mouse has a 0.2ms click response time and a 50 million-click lifetime. Shoot enemies before they get to you first or move the camera around to note your surroundings — the mouse doesn’t slow you down and the comfortable grip keeps you playing for hours. And with RGB lighting, you know where your mouse is in low-light settings or in complete darkness.

Price: $49.99 $27.49



For the PC gamer who travels a lot and wants to bring along their gaming gear

If you’re always on the go but want to keep yourself entertained with gaming, then the HP Pavilion Gaming Backpack 400 is how you’ll be able to play without staying rooted to your room. The minimalist appearance, 15-inch padded laptop compartment, pocket organizers, and water-resistant fabric make this backpack a must-have for gamers who want to keep their gaming equipment safe during travel. Organize your power adapters, mouse, keyboard, and headset in special compartments so you can take them out easier and more quickly. No matter where you go, keep your head in the game!

Price: $79.99 $63.99



For the PC gamer who needs complete immersion via high-quality audio

Every PC gamer needs at least one pair of gaming headsets to fully immerse themselves in the game. The OMEN Blast Headset is not only the perfect addition to your OMEN ecosystem but is packed with 7.1 surround sound, 24-bit USB DAC, a retractable noise-cancelling mic, and RGB lighting. Hone in your spatial awareness and pick up every small sound while speaking to your teammates with the mic. If you play games at night, the RGB lighting will make for one heck of a light show.