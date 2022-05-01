2022 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for the Best Self-Care Gifts for Mom

Holiday | Wellness

The act of self-care is most likely never top of mind for Mom, as she’s constantly taking care of others! This Mother’s Day, give Mom the perfect self-care gift that comes with extra pampering and a much-needed mommy time-out.

We’ve rounded up the best stress-relieving gifts for Mother’s Day to spoil her with some head-to-toe R&R! Plus, get money-saving tips and shopping advice to help you score the top Mother’s Day discounts as you scroll through.

Hair, Body, and Skin Care

Price: $26 at Moroccanoil



This dry shampoo will come to the rescue for busy moms on hectic mornings (which is probably most mornings). It's made for any hair type, from super dry to overly oily, and leaves no residue behind. If your mom's hair is a darker shade, choose the formula made for dark tones to get the right match.

Price: $25 at Kiehl's



This leave-in hair conditioner can help restore lusciousness to dry locks without your mother having to spend a ton of time or money treating her hair. She can apply it after a shower, brush it through, and let it work its magic as she does all the amazing things she does every day.

Price: $29.99 $27.99 at Olay



Refresh Mom's eyes with this vitamin C and peptide 24 combination serum from Olay. It's scented with citrus notes to perk her up, and the lightweight formula won't leave her feeling bogged down. It's ideal for using first thing in the morning for a clean and refreshed face.

Price: $169 at Ulta



The GHD Original Styler is one of the best-ranked flat irons on Ulta, with users praising it for its no-tug operation, lightweight feel, and quick heating. With this easy-to-use iron, Mom can skip paying for professional straightening and take care of her hair needs at home. You'll also snag a free Bodyguard Heat Protectant Spray, valid through June 4, 2022, when you buy the GHD Original Styler from Ulta.com. Just add the flat iron to your cart, and your free gift hops into your bag automatically.

Price: $68 $40.80 at Clinique



This Mother's Day, gift Mom two moisture-replenishing serums for the price of one with this Clinique deal. The Moisture Surge Eye™ 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate is a gel-like liquid that glides onto the under-eye area to moisturize, tighten, and brighten the skin. She'll get two full-size products that might just carry her over until next Mother's Day.

Relaxation and Pampering

Price: $28 $13.44 at Kohl's



This trendy slipper style might look cute, but the real perk is its coziness. Gift Mom these warm and fuzzy slippers to keep her feet comfortable when she's lounging at home. They're available in three colors and multiple sizes.

Price: $79.99 $69.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



While you might try to avoid the typical flower bouquet for Mother's Day, this one is sure to be a hit. The Spring Passion Tulips bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com is so bright and cheerful that it’s sure to put a smile on her face. Plus, it comes with chocolates and a beautiful, farmhouse-chic metal pail that Mom can fit into her home's décor or to hold fresh flowers.

Price: $54.99 $38.49 at Target



Soaking in a tub after a long day sounds like something many moms only dream of, but your mom's dream can become a reality with this spa set. It includes bath bombs, bath salts, bubble bath, shampoo, conditioner, hand cream, and more. Set her up with her favorite music, tea, and this spa set, and give her the gift of relaxation.

Price: $139.99 $111.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond



The weather might be getting a little warm for a traditional weighted blanket. But if your mom is used to dozing off with one, this cooling blanket could be the perfect solution to help her continue sleeping restfully. It's filled with glass pellets to bring its weight to 16 pounds while keeping it breathable and cool throughout the night. Add a duvet cover to match her bedding!

Price: $295 $199.98 at Zales



Give Mom this stunning watch and necklace combo. It’s the perfect pair, allowing her to dress up any outfit with a little extra pizazz. Both pieces are just under $200 with free shipping at Zales. If this doesn’t suit Mom’s style, continue to browse through Zales’ Mother’s Day Sale for personalized jewelry and more!

Health & Wellness

Price: $50 $35 at Sephora



Help Mom feel great from the inside out with this nourishing supplement from The Beauty Chef. The elixir contains papaya, vitamin C, elderberry, and other minerals and vitamins that can help improve gut and immune health.

Price: $179.99 $149.99 at Best Buy



If your mom is into the latest technology and keeping up an active lifestyle, there's virtually no better tech gift to surprise her with than a fitness watch. Garmin is one of the hottest brands in fitness trackers right now, and the vívomove has tons of features in a stylish package. Available in black, cool mint, and ivory, this smartwatch includes GPS, notifications, stress tracking, and up to five days of battery life.

Price: $72.99 $39.99 at Macy's



Whether your mom enjoys energizing scents for quick bursts of energy throughout the day or relaxing fragrances to fall asleep to, this aromatherapy diffuser can do the trick. The 120 ml water tank and wide-range diffusion technology offer coverage for up to 250 square feet — ideal for turning her room into a spa-like retreat. Don't forget to top off her essential oils collection with a few new bottles, too.

Price: $17.50 at Amazon



This journal is just as much a gift for you as it is for Mom, but it's something you both can share. Have your mom fill out the guided journal, which asks important questions about her teen years, becoming a mother, and other important adventures along the way. She'll have fun answering the questions and reflecting on her life, and you'll have a keepsake to cherish and share with the family.

Price: $39.99 at Walmart



Mom can brew her favorite tea flavors or try something new with this tea infusion gift set. It includes a tea infuser and 25 loose leaf teas, like orange, vanilla chai, and nutmeg cinnamon, and more!

Price: $52.75 at HSN



Available in four colors and multiple strengths, these readers from Bethenny Frankel's collection help Mom see in style. They offer blue-light filtering technology to help her eyes stay protected when she works on the computer, scrolls through her phone, or reads on her tablet. Payments can be as low as $17.58 when you choose HSN's FlexPay option.

Making Mom’s Life Easier

Price: $29.99 at Harry & David



This pitcher from Harry & David includes an infuser tube and strainer so that Mom can make her own spa-inspired water infusions at home. From cold brew coffee to cucumber-infused water, this pitcher can replicate just about any fancy infusion drink she orders from the cafe or health shop without the hefty price tag.

Price: $249.99 at Amazon



Amazon's Echo Show 15 is one of its smartest, most intuitive technologies, and tech-savvy moms will most likely love everything about it. The 15.6-inch full HD display gives her plenty of space to organize family reminders, view recipe instructions, jot down notes, see the weather forecast, or even view the baby monitor. If this one is out of your budget, browse other Echo Show versions, starting as low as $79.99.

Price: $34.99 at The Happy Planner



Planning her day shouldn't be boring. The Happy Planner's dashboard-style planners make it fun and keep everything organized in whatever way Mom needs it to be. The planner has monthly, weekly, and daily planning pages, plus checklists, errand lists, and blank spaces for Mom to use as she sees fit. Pair her planner with useful accessories, like stickers, dashboard sections, and extension packs.