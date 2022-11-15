17 Must-Have Home Depot Tools Under $25 for Homeowners and DIY Enthusiasts

DIY | HOME

When it comes to basic home improvement and maintenance, many people choose to take the do-it-yourself route rather than hiring a contractor. If that’s you (or future you), then it’s important to have a well-equipped and diverse toolbox with the essential tools. Home Depot is a great place to start building your home tool kit or to add to your collection. Plus, it always offers an abundance of wallet-saving discounts on select tools from premium brands.

We know a trip to Home Depot can send even the most seasoned homeowners and adept fixer-upper experts down an endless rabbit hole of tools and hardware. Don’t worry: You’ve come to the right place. With quality and functionality in mind, our team put together a list of must-have Home Depot tools that every homeowner and DIY enthusiast should have to complete household repairs, renovations, and unexpected home emergencies — all under $20!

Price: $21.97

Used for: Adjusting nuts and bolts, tightening and loosening pipes.

If you own only one wrench, make it an adjustable wrench. If you have to pick one wrench for under $25, you can’t go wrong with the Milwaukee 10-inch Adjustable Wrench. Along with a hex key set, all homeowners should have an adjustable wrench in their toolbox.

What sets this wrench apart from other adjustable models is its proprietary adjustment screw. Many adjustable wrenches require constant retightening during a job, but the Milwaukee wrench guarantees a tight grip throughout your session. Its ergonomic handle fits comfortably in your hand and is chrome-plated for rust protection and durability. This wrench also has a limited lifetime warranty, making it a purchase that’s in it for the long haul.

Price: $7.97

Used for: Measuring dimensions to ensure the accuracy of any DIY project.

The tape measure is an indispensable tool that every homeowner should have in their arsenal. From home renovations and craft projects to one-off situations like measuring whether your new sofa will fit in your living room (or through your doorway), having the right measurements for the task will save you time and eliminate needless complications.



For just under $8, the 25-foot Stanley PowerLock Tape Measure is a solid choice at a bargain price. Its Tru-Zero Hook gives you accurate measurements inside and outside, and the tape-housing case boasts impressive durability. We wouldn’t say it’s indestructible, but many people end up owning the same unit for decades.

Price: $11.97

Used for: Keeping your pictures, shelves, and plumbing installations straight and level.

If you’re planning to do light home renovations such as hanging pictures or shelves, the 9-inch True Blue Professional Torpedo Level from Empire is the perfect tool for a variety of DIY projects. It’s compact, has easy-to-read high-contrast vials, and features a sturdy aluminum-reinforced frame. It also has a magnetic edge that allows for hands-free use on metal surfaces. When you’re done with it, the level’s magnetic edge can stick to your refrigerator or workbench for convenient safekeeping.

For projects on a slightly larger scale, such as hanging cabinets, upgrade to a 24- to 48-inch level, like the Empire 24-Inch Aluminum Magnetic I-Beam Level.

Price: $18.94

Used for: Manually setting and removing screws. It’s usually the first and last tool needed for repairs too delicate for a drill or impact driver.

If you’re looking for a standard screwdriver set to tend to basic household tasks, the 18-Piece Stalwart Screwdriver Set With Magnetic Tips has you covered. The set comes with Phillips, slotted, and Torx screwdrivers of varying sizes. Each driver tip is magnetized for added precision and made from high-strength chrome vanadium blades. The included wall-mountable rack makes it easy to organize your set and choose the right tool for the job with little hassle, making it an overall great value for under $20.

Price: $17.97

Used for: General repairs that require gripping, bending, or cutting

If you’re searching for a well-rounded plier set for general home repairs, the Stanley 3-Piece Pliers Set is a jack-of-all-trades tool to cover all your bases. With exceptional grip strength and cutting capabilities, it comes with slip-joint pliers that are great for adjusting nuts and bolts, long-nose pliers that expertly grip small objects and wires, and diagonal pliers that are ideal for cutting and skinning wires. No one plier can do it all, but the Stanley Pliers Set from Home Depot comes pretty close.

Price: $13.97

Used for: Basic carpentry, home repair, assembling furniture, nail removal.

The Husky Fiberglass Claw Hammer is a great starter hammer for general-purpose housework, such as pounding in or ripping out nails. At 16 ounces, it’s sturdy enough to hammer in nails and has a forward-weight design for additional striking power. The top of the hammer head has a magnetic nail starter that helps with hands-free nail setting, and the head itself is made of durable heat-treated steel. It also feels great in your hand thanks to its ergonomic hatchet-style grip. Add in the Husky lifetime warranty and you’ve got a mainstay tool in your kit for the rest of your DIY and home improvement days.

Price: $19.97

Used for: Scoring, cutting, trimming, wire stripping.

Whether you need to score drywall or cut pictures for a photo collage, utility knives are great for crafts and housework alike. This set of two Milwaukee utility knives comes with one Fastback Compact Folding Utility Knife and one Fastback Folding Utility Knife With Blade Storage.

Each knife can handle a multitude of jobs, but the Fastback Folding Utility Knife With Blade Storage has extra features such as a gut hook and wire stripper for more technical projects. It can also hold up to five extra blades in its onboard blade storage compartment. Both knives have a durable wire belt clip and make use of the Fastback press-and-flip mechanism for easy, one-handed opening. Keep one in the house and one in the garage for maximum convenience.

Price: $23.27

Used for: Visibility in dark or blackout spaces.

You wouldn’t know the Defiant 1200 Lumens LED Flashlight was under $25 without looking at the price tag. This flashlight has a beam throw of 885 feet and cuts through darkness like butter — convenient for those unexpected breaker box trips in the middle of the night. With three hours of operation time and sturdy aluminum construction, there are many things to like about this bargain buy. In addition to repairs in darkened spaces, having a bright light that’s ready for use is always a good idea — especially in blackout emergencies.

Price: $22.23

Used for: Storing tools in your garage.

Stackable tool boxes are essential to expanding the capabilities of your growing tool collection. Whether you need a toolbox on the go or a solid first piece for your tool-organization system, DeWalt’s TSTAK II 13-Inch Stackable Flat-Top Tool Storage Case is up for the job.

The toolbox is modular and can safely hold up to 66 pounds of tools, allowing you to stack and lock multiple units on top of each other. It’s ideal for hand tools such as hammers, screwdrivers, pliers, circular saws, and more. With its heavy-duty, rust-resistant metal latches and a limited lifetime warranty, this DeWalt product lives up to its durable, tough reputation.

Price: $23.41

Used for: Locating studs through drywall, ceramic tiling, and plywood, as well as detecting screws or nails in wood-frame walls.

This magnetic stud finder by Rack-A-Tiers is a no-frills, all-function tool that will find every existing stud with no false positives. It’s able to detect metal through 1/2-inch or 5/8-inch drywall and other thick building materials. With 27 pounds of magnetic pull and no batteries required, this tool is ready to go when you are.

Price: $19.98

Used for: Fastening fabric, carpet, ceiling tiles, wires, and foam.

The Arrow T50 is one of the best-selling staple guns of all time. With its jam-resistant mechanisms, durable chrome build, and affordable price point, it’s no wonder professionals and DIYers alike make this their staple gun of choice. If you’re ready to start your next insulation installation or reupholster some furniture, the Arrow T50 is a great tool to have on standby.

Price: $13.97

Used for: Reloading your Arrow T50 Heavy Duty Staple Gun.

Now that you have a staple gun, it’s time to load it with quality ammunition. Nail down your home renovation and DIY projects with some Arrow T50 1/2-inch staples. These fasteners are made of heavy-duty, corrosion-resistant steel. If you decide to go with a different staple gun model, these staples are also compatible with Black and Decker, Powershot, Craftsman, Stanley, and Ace staplers.

Different tasks benefit from specific staple sizes, so do your research before buying a set of staples and squeezing the trigger.

Price: $10.68

Used for: Patching up holes in fabric like tarps, sealing minor leaks, and acting as additional pipe insulation.

Move over, duct tape. Gorilla Black Tape is up to three times stronger than the leading brand of duct tape, and its application is essentially limited to your imagination — just remember to keep it safe.

Gorilla Black Tape is rugged and weather resistant, but it’s still easy enough to tear from the roll by hand. The tape grips to smooth and uneven surfaces like wood, stone, stucco, brick, metal, and vinyl. Even if you don’t have an immediate use for it, it’s worth the early purchase since it’s a great preventative tool to have on hand.

Price: $9.75

Used for: Repairing drywall, stucco, plaster, and wood.

If you’ve ever nailed a hole in the wrong place and want to erase all signs of your embarrassing mistake, this one’s for you. The 3M Patch Plus Primer Spackling Compound repairs small nicks and nail holes three times faster than traditional vinyl spackling. Once the spackle is dry and sanded off, the repaired area will hold new nails and screws just like new. Spackling compound and duct tape are the MVPs of miscellaneous repairs.

Pair this purchase with the Warner 3-Inch Full Flex Putty Knife and you’ll never fear hanging picture frames on your wall ever again.

Price: $22.98

Used for: Touching up tile and sealing windows and gaps in exterior surfaces such as stucco, brick, stone, and metal.

Caulk may very well be on the same level as duct tape when it comes to home repair utility, but its application — depending on the dispensing tool used — can be a bit finicky.

Take the headache out of caulking by choosing the Husky 10-Ounce Heavy-Duty Caulk Gun. This caulk gun is as good as magic when dealing with gaps and sealing leaks. It has a puncture rod near the hand grip to open a fresh caulking tube, and an ergonomic grip that is easy to squeeze for effortless application.

Pair this purchase with the Dynaflex 230 10.1-Ounce White Premium Indoor/Outdoor Sealant and GE Advanced Silicone 2 10.1-Ounce Clear Kitchen and Bath Silicone Sealant Caulk for a well-rounded sealing kit.

Price: $22.48

Used for: Interior paint jobs such as painting window frames, cabinets, and walls, as well as in crafts projects.

Every paint brush has a purpose, and this Wooster set comes with three different-sized brushes for a variety of indoor painting applications.

The 1-inch thin angle sash and 1.5-inch angle sash brush are best used for crafts projects and indoor trimmings, while the 2-inch trim brush is better for larger surfaces like interior walls, cabinets, and stairs. Each brush contains a unique filament blend that gives you smooth paint flow and precision when tackling more detail-heavy projects.

For exterior paint jobs like fences and doors, we suggest the larger Wooster 3-Inch Pro Nylon/Polyester Flat Brush.

Price: $26.97

Used for: Extra height to access hard-to-reach areas.

The Gorilla Ladders 2-Step Compact Steel Step Stool is a handy accessory to have around the house. Each step contains nonslip treads and supports up to 225 pounds, and the ladder’s safety latch ensures the steps stay locked in during use. With its slim, lightweight design, it’s easy to move around during use, and you won’t even notice it in the room when it’s folded up.

Two steps may not seem like much, but that’s often the difference between reaching the top cabinet, setting a decorative shelf, or dusting that spiderweb in the corner of your room.