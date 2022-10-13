Enjoy 30% Off Refrigerators, Dishwashers, and More at Home Depot’s Appliance Sale

HOME

Even though Columbus Day deals are over, there’s still time to snag discounts on appliances for your home. From now until Nov. 19, check out Home Depot’s Fall Appliance Sale and enjoy major markdowns on the latest dishwashers, stovetop ranges, refrigerators, and more. Whether you’re looking to score a deal on your first appliance or it’s time to update an older machine, you can find great prices on top brands, including Samsung, LG Electronics, and GE.

Take advantage of the fall discounts on a wide range of appliances while the sale lasts. We’ve picked out the best deals from the Home Depot sale to make it easier to find the best available discounts.

Price: $2,199 $1,498



This sleek, stainless steel French door refrigerator is perfect for households that have big families or like to entertain. The fridge’s expansive 28 cubic feet of storage and included full-width drawer can store party platters, deli items, and enough beverages to make preparing for gatherings a breeze. Best of all, it has a fingerprint-resistant finish for quick cleanup at the end of the day. With adjustable shelves and high-efficiency LED lighting, Samsung makes keeping your perishables fresh and organized easier than ever.

Price: $579 $498



Hotpoint’s top load washer is a best seller at Home Depot, so take advantage of the markdown on this well-loved appliance. Its main feature is the heavy-duty agitator, which gives your clothes a powerful, thorough wash without damaging your clothes like other top-loading washing machines. Consumers will also enjoy Hotpoint’s Deep Rinse setting, which is designed to keep laundry free of soap residue and fabric softener.

Savings Tip: Score 10% off your order by taking advantage of Score 10% off your order by taking advantage of Home Depot’s military discount , which offers special savings for active military members, veterans, and military spouses.

Price: $399 $248



Save space and make cooking more comfortable with this over the range microwave. Whirlpool’s microwave has earned its place as one of Home Depot’s most popular appliances with convenient features like microwave presets, a turntable that fits different dish sizes, and the ability to double as a stovetop ventilator with clear, conveniently placed lighting. Plus, the stainless steel finish makes it effortless to clean excess oil and grease for a fresh look that will last for years to come.

Price: $949 $648



Get heavy-duty cooking done with this gas range from GE. The range offers extra room for pots and pans thanks to its edge-to-edge cooktop surface and griddle, helping home cooks conquer their kitchen conquests with ease. This appliance is great for the cook that needs more industrial features in their home kitchen. If you’re looking for a range as good at multitasking as you are, look no further than GE.

Price: $1,049 $778



Samsung is an industry-leading innovator with more than just phones; their electric range is a multitasking powerhouse designed to save room and streamline your culinary process. Featuring a rapid boil burner and a powerful convection oven, Samsung’s convection electric range makes cooking faster and easier. Plus, the included air fry feature means you can prepare all your fabulous fried favorites right in your oven without preheating or buying enough frying oil to fill a bathtub. Even better, the oven is Wi-Fi- and voice-enabled, allowing you to preheat and adjust the temperature of your oven from anywhere in your home.

Savings Tip: Make sure to check if your appliance is eligible for rebates by looking it up in the Make sure to check if your appliance is eligible for rebates by looking it up in the Home Depot Rebate Center . You could get extra savings on your next purchase!

Price: $999 $798



Spacious, sophisticated, and energy-conscious, this LG Electronics refrigerator keeps your food cool and your utility bills low. The doors are reversible, so you can change it to open in the direction that is the most convenient for your kitchen. The 20-cubic-foot storage capacity makes it best for smaller households or secondary fridge setups. The low capacity doesn’t mean a lack of features, though. Precision humidity-controlled crispers and digital sensors monitor conditions in the refrigerator, ensuring that food and produce stay fresh for as long as possible.

Price: $1,149 $848



Bring your laundry machines into the 21st century with a smart washer from LG. This super-efficient washer uses AI technology to automatically select the perfect settings for your laundry. Whenever you wash your clothes, the washer will use only as much water as it needs, ensuring that every load is tailored specifically to the fabrics, textures, and load size. The washer even has a cycle setting that uses steam to reduce common household allergens on bedding, baby clothes, and other fabrics.

Price: $2,599 $1,798



French doors aren’t just for refrigerators anymore. Enjoy flexible storage and eye-catching design with Whirlpool’s four-door fridge and freezer. From gallons of milk to frozen meals, Whirlpool’s expertly designed refrigerator gives families the space they need to store groceries with ease. With flexible organization spaces and gallon door bins, shoppers can waste less food and spend less time pawing through the untamed tundra of their rear fridge and freezer spaces. It even has a vacation mode, which activates warmer temperature set points when you won’t be using the refrigerator for multiple days, saving energy when the fridge isn’t going to be opened for a while.

Price: $2,499 $1,798



Built as a perfect union of streamlined form and professional-grade performance, the WashTower Laundry Center fits comfortably where you need it and makes doing the laundry a joy. The built-in sensor detects moisture levels and automatically sets the drying time for loads of all sizes, saving you energy and keeping your clothes in pristine condition. Plus, it’s designed to be quiet, so you can run it while taking a nap or watching your favorite show.

Savings Tip: Check out where to discover the Check out where to discover the 26 best fall sales to save even more this season!

Price: $929 $748



Wash more dishes in less time with this versatile dishwasher from Whirlpool, which features a third rack for hard-to-fit utensils and measuring spoons to create more space for dishes. The appliance also has a Sensor Cycle feature that measures temperature and soil level to intelligently determine the best wash and dry settings. With a wide range of cycle settings, you’ll get the deepest clean with this dishwasher in less time. If you’re looking to get a new dishwasher or upgrade your old one, trust Whirlpool as your dishwashing device of choice.