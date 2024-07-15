Sole Searchin’: A Sneakerhead’s Savings Guide for July 2024

MONEY SAVER | LIFESTYLE | FASHION

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

What's good, Sneakerheads?!

The Sole Searchin' crew is here, and we come in peace (except for the war we're about to wage on retail sites for these hot drops).

We know you live and breathe kicks, so we're here to hook you up with the hottest deals and freshest drops each week. Subscribe to the Sole Searchin’ newsletter and join a community of fellow sneakerheads who understand the struggle (and the joy) of copping the latest heat. Keep an eye out for our subscriber-exclusive giveaways each month to score a fresh new set of kicks.

Sole Searchin’s July Giveaway:

Embrace a certified classic during this month’s giveaway and get your chance to win a new pair of New Balance 2002Rs in a style of your choice! 2002 is back and looking better than ever — enjoy a fresh reboot of this vintage model in a variety of eye-catching colors.

If you’re already a subscriber to Sole Searchin’, you’re all set with an entry into our Sole Searchin’ Monthly Cop. Don’t sleep on this giveaway, though — only users who subscribe by July 31 will get their shot this month.

How to Enter:

To enter the giveaway, no purchase is necessary. The giveaway is being conducted by Savings.com, Inc., located at 12130 Millennium Dr., Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90094. To enter, you must be an active subscriber to the Sole Searchin’ newsletter or, if you would like to participate without signing up, please send an email to giveaway@savings.com asking to be included in the current month’s giveaway. Signing up for the newsletter does not increase your chances of winning. Limit one entry per person. The odds of winning depend on the final number of entrants. Winners will be responsible for any tax obligations.

Join the Crew!

We're more than just a newsletter, we're a community. Share your heat, flex your latest pickups, and connect with other sneakerheads on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

Peace,

The Sole Searchin' Crew

Check Out Sole Searchin’s Past Drops