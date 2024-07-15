MONEY SAVER | LIFESTYLE | FASHION
Sole Searchin’: A Sneakerhead’s Savings Guide for July 2024
What's good, Sneakerheads?!
The Sole Searchin' crew is here, and we come in peace (except for the war we're about to wage on retail sites for these hot drops).
Sole Searchin’s July Giveaway:
Embrace a certified classic during this month’s giveaway and get your chance to win a new pair of New Balance 2002Rs in a style of your choice! 2002 is back and looking better than ever — enjoy a fresh reboot of this vintage model in a variety of eye-catching colors.
If you’re already a subscriber to Sole Searchin’, you’re all set with an entry into our Sole Searchin’ Monthly Cop. Don’t sleep on this giveaway, though — only users who subscribe by July 31 will get their shot this month.
How to Enter:
To enter the giveaway, no purchase is necessary. The giveaway is being conducted by Savings.com, Inc., located at 12130 Millennium Dr., Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90094. To enter, you must be an active subscriber to the Sole Searchin’ newsletter or, if you would like to participate without signing up, please send an email to giveaway@savings.com asking to be included in the current month’s giveaway. Signing up for the newsletter does not increase your chances of winning. Limit one entry per person. The odds of winning depend on the final number of entrants. Winners will be responsible for any tax obligations.
Peace,
The Sole Searchin' Crew
Check Out Sole Searchin’s Past Drops
- Puma MB.03 "Miami" (Retail Price: $125): The latest from Puma's MB series, the "Miami" brings a vibrant splash of South Beach with its bright colors and sleek design. Perfect for both performance and casual wear, this sneaker offers a bold statement for any collection.
- Nike Air Max Plus (Retail Price: $160): Known for its distinctive design and comfort, the Nike Air Max Plus returns with a fresh look. With its unique upper and Tuned Air technology, this sneaker is both stylish and supportive, ideal for everyday wear.
- New Balance 1000 Re-Issue (Retail Price: $150): Stop by New Balance 7/10 at 10 a.m. ET to pick up this blast from the past. New Balance is on a millennium reboot kick, and these classic sneakers are getting a smoother look without sacrificing the boldness of the original. With updated mesh overlays and ABZORB cushioning, these kicks are better than they’ve ever been.
- Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Metallic Burgundy" (Retail Price: $200): The iconic Air Jordan 1 returns in a stunning "Metallic Burgundy" colorway. Featuring premium leather and the classic high-top silhouette, this pair is perfect for adding a touch of luxury to your collection. This is a hot one, so be ready to get yours starting 6/22 at 10 a.m.!
- Puma Stewie 3 “City of Love" (Retail Price: $130): For collectors who love cool colors and advanced comfort, the Pum Stewie 3" City of Love is a must-have. This Paris Olympics-inspired shoe combines a striking blue colorway with superior nitrogen foam cushioning, ideal for both performance and everyday wear.
- Neighborhood x Adidas Superstar 'Core Black' (Retail Price: $180): Adidas collaborates with Neighborhood to bring a fresh take on the classic Superstar. Featuring a sleek 'Core Black' design with unique branding details, this pair merges street style with a timeless silhouette.
- Air Jordan Spizike Low "Coconut Milk" (Retail Price: $165): This ain't your average Spizike. The classic silhouette gets a summer refresh with a creamy "Coconut Milk" leather upper. OG details like the elephant print and Mars Blackmon tongue tag are still around, but with a softer touch. This clean colorway is perfect for adding a touch of vintage heat to your summer fits.
- Swarovski x Puma Suede (Retail Price: $100): Calling all glam sneakerheads! Puma joins forces with Swarovski to create a head-turning Suede unlike any other. This iconic silhouette gets a glow up with a crystal-encrusted upper. Whether you're hitting the club or just want to add some sparkle to your everyday look, this collab is a guaranteed showstopper.
- Adidas Stan Smith Lux "Triple White" (Retail Price: $100): The clean king returns! This luxurious take on the classic Stan Smith features a premium white leather upper with a soft, buttery feel. We love the minimalist design with a touch of sophistication thanks to the tonal laces and heel tab. This is the perfect everyday white shoe for those who appreciate quality and understated style.