Veterans Day Deals 2021: Retail Discounts and Free Meals for Vets and the Military

Veterans Day lands on Nov. 11 every year and is a federal U.S. holiday that honors the men and women who have made heroic sacrifices for America while serving in the military. As a show of gratitude, restaurants and retailers offer exclusive deals to veterans as well as their families and caregivers. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, select brands are even extending their veterans discounts to all year long!

For all the best Veterans Day discounts and freebies, take a look at the list of participating restaurants and retailers below!

Veterans Day Food Deals for Vets & Military Personnel

Deal: Active-duty service members and veterans enjoy free red, white, and blue pancakes on Veterans Day.



No one can deny themselves a hearty breakfast, especially at IHOP. If you love eating pancakes for breakfast, you’ll enjoy the taste of free pancakes in the colors of the American flag: red, white, and blue! The deal is available only on Veterans Day, and you will need to provide an ID as proof to qualify for the free pancakes.

Deal: Active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and military spouses enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day.



Coffee lovers, head over to Starbucks on Veterans Day because active-duty service members, veterans, reservists, and military spouses receive a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee! Nothing beats a warm hot cup of joe no matter the time of day, especially when it’s free. Last year, Starbucks donated 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Veterans Day to support military communities and their mental health. Whether you like your coffee black or need to add cream and sugar, free coffee has the best taste!

Deal: Military service members and veterans get a free breakfast combo on Veterans Day.



Fast food is a guilty pleasure, and if it’s yours, you’ll want to visit Wendy’s on Veterans Day! Military service members and veterans enjoy a free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The window for getting the deal is small, but if you’re an early riser, make the trip to your nearest Wendy’s for some good ‘ole fast food breakfast!

Deal: Active-duty service members and veterans get a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries between Nov. 1-14.



For delicious burgers and brews, Red Robin is where you’ll satisfy your cravings. During the first half of November, active-duty service members and veterans enjoy a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries as long as they’ve registered for Red Robin Royalty by Nov. 1. Choose dine-in or takeout and savor the juicy, hearty flavors of Red Robin’s popular food items!

Deal: Veterans and active-duty military service members receive a complimentary appetizer on Veterans Day.



Grab a meal with an ice cold beer from over 100 drafts on tap at the Yard House! On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military service members get a complimentary appetizer. You must present a valid military ID and dine in. Whether for lunch or dinner, meals with appetizers are tastier and will leave you satisfied. Free food equals a happy stomach and wallet!

Deal: Active-duty service members and veterans get a free donut on Veterans Day. No purchase necessary.



Got a sweet tooth? Head over to Dunkin’ Donuts on Veterans Day for a free donut! Glazed, chocolate frosted, sprinkles — the choices are endless and the cravings don’t stop. The best part about this freebie is you don’t have to buy anything else. Find a Dunkin’ Donuts near you and take your pick of the dozens of donuts to eat for free!

2021 Veterans Day Retail Deals

Deal: Enjoy 25% off any in-store purchase on Veterans Day.



Need fresh bed sheets or other household items? Bed Bath & Beyond offers an exclusive 25% off discount for active-duty military service members, veterans, and veterans’ spouses! Shop at your nearest Bed Bath & Beyond and show your military ID at checkout to qualify for the discount. Call your local store for more details.

Deal: Active-duty service members, veterans, and veteran’s families get 10% off their order when they join Target Circle until Nov. 13.



Shop for groceries, clothes, electronics, school supplies, and more at Target while enjoying an exclusive 10% discount if you’re military personnel, a veteran, or a family member! To qualify for the Target discounts, you must sign up for Target Circle and verify your military status. The discount ends on Nov. 13, so make sure to redeem it ASAP!

Savings Tip: Avoid shipping costs at Target by totaling your order over $35. Get Avoid shipping costs at Target by totaling your order over $35. Get free shipping when you meet the minimum purchase requirement!

Deal: Active-duty military service members, veterans, and veterans’ families get 20% off eligible regular-priced purchases with a myWalgreens membership.



For drugstore supplies and necessities, Walgreens is the go-to for almost everyone! Active-duty service members, veterans, and their families receive a 20% discount on regular-priced items when using a myWalgreens membership. You may have to provide a military ID as proof to qualify for the exclusive Walgreens discount.

Deal: Active-duty military service members, veterans, and reservists enjoy a 10% discount on regular-priced items in-store.



For the handyman in the family, Home Depot has all the budget-friendly tools and supplies you need to keep the house in shape. Active-duty military service members, veterans, and reservists get to enjoy a 10% discount on regular-priced items. This offer varies by location and is only available in-store. Check your local location for more details if they offer the exclusive discount.

Savings Tip: Check the Check the Special Buys and Deal of the Day at Home Depot for up to 50% off. Be vigilant and visit the website every day for a chance to save money.

Deal: Active-duty or former military service members, veterans, and veterans’ families get a 15% discount to use in-store only.



Shop for apparel, kitchenware, bedding, and more at Kohl’s while enjoying an exclusive 15% discount if you’re active-duty or former military service member, veteran, or family member. The discount applies in-store only and is eligible to use on Mondays. Start your weeks with Kohl’s shopping and save money while you’re at it!

Savings Tip: Stay in the know about Stay in the know about Kohl’s promotions and events by signing up for the newsletter. You’ll get a 15% off discount to use on your next order!

Deal: Active-duty military service members, veterans, and veterans’ families enjoy a 25% discount on AT&T Wireless plans.



Stay connected to friends and family with AT&T Wireless plans! Active-duty military service members, veterans, and their families receive an exclusive 25% discount on wireless plans that include unlimited talk, text, and data. Plans are as low as $26.25 per month when you add four lines. Plus, you get 5G access. Nothing’s more important than talking to loved ones, and now you get to communicate without overpaying your phone bill!