Affordable Activewear for Chilly Mornings

Is dragging oneself out of bed considered exercise? Because it should be. The blankets are so comfy! The morning crispness is too crisp!

A solid way to soften the blow of hard-to-start mornings is stocking up on some activewear staples. Here are some of our favorites right now.

Price: $18.00

A classic for a reason. You kind of can’t go wrong with one of these — it’s basic enough to slip on over pretty much anything, plus Hanes is a reliable brand and the textile they use on these has a nice, soft feel.

Price: $12.98

Hard mornings are not for hard pants. Keep it simple with quick-to-pull-on joggers. These ones from Athletic Works go with a hoodie, flannel, or thermal.

Price: $7.35

No need to change out of the t-shirt you slept in. Simply throw one of these over it, and you’ll look put together. (Even if you feel like Rip Van Winkle.)

Price: $11.99

The key to fall warmth is layering. A thermal works well under a flannel or on its own. The ribbed cuffs on these are nice, and reviewers rate them highly on comfort.

Price: $8.99

Wearing a furry hoodie is basically the closest you can get to being hugged by an article of clothing. This one is cute enough for any time of day, but especially clutch when you’ve gotta just put something on to walk the dog. Plus, it’s under $10, which a great price point for a staple.

Price: $5.97

Forget diamonds; beanies are a girl’s best friend, at least on a chilly winter morning. Beanies provide warmth, coziness, and the ability to hit snooze on doing your hair. Stock up accordingly.

Price: $16.98

Super softness is a superpower in the realm of activewear. Bonus points for the relaxed fit on these hoodies, with each sleeve cut to hit the hand just below the wrist for that perfect swimming-in-comfort feeling.

Price: $14.99

Sometimes, pulling it together for an 8 a.m. Zoom meeting means grabbing a pullover and your coffee. The color block on this one is stylish, and the oversized cowl neck is perfectly blanket-like.