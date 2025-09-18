Falling for Flavor: Walmart’s Best Bakery Picks This Autumn

FOOD | SEASONAL

Cider, cinnamon, and caramel are in the air. We don’t mean metaphorically — if you’re craving a pastry to go with the fall fashion finds you bought on rollback for sweater weather, these sweet treats at Walmart pair perfectly.

Apple Cider Donuts, $3.97 for 6

Pumpkin spice gets plenty of hype during the fall, but don’t sleep on apple cider. With six donuts for under $4, these are a sensible side for any autumn brunch. Throw ‘em in the air fryer for an added crisp.

Harvest Orange Frosted Sugar Cookies, $3.97 for 10

While sugar alone is not a fall flavor, “creamy orange frosting" and “fall inspired sprinkles" should cover all your bases. Compared to Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough, these are half the work and twice the fun.

Of all the pumpkin products out there, the pie is a flawless concept. But if you’re not ready 22 ounces of it, you can grab a mini pumpkin pie for less than a dollar. Either way, there’s no excuse to not turn into a pumpkin.

If you’re looking for a caramely twist on a classic, this ready-to-eat apple pie (“covered with a golden crumb topping, then topped with a decadent caramel drizzle") tastes like you’re back in the orchard in peak season … but you know, without the faint smell of hay.

Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies, $7.47 for 16

Given the glowing customer reviews for these treats (“The best cookies in the WORLD!!"), I had to see if they lived up to their reputation — and I was pleasantly surprised by the sweet-yet-subtle pumpkin taste, moist texture, and rich cream cheese frosting. For less than $.50 each, buy extra and freeze them for the winter.