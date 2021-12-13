Shop the Best Floral Gifts From 1-800-Flowers.com and Take 25% Off Your Holiday Order

Holiday | Money Saver

The holiday season has arrived, which means the gift-shopping frenzy is on. From checking shopping lists to packing presents, this time of year marks a season of gift exchanges. Luckily, 1-800-Flowers.com has a wide selection of holiday floral bouquets and gifts that are perfect for showing how much you care.

If you’re new to 1-800-Flowers.com, now’s your chance to pull the newbie card: The floral retailer is offering 25% off on your next order on flowers and gifts with the promo code NEWSHOPPER25. You can even download their app for seamless, easy shopping for the right presents for loved ones at your fingertips.

From classic holiday blooms to luxurious gift baskets, 1-800-Flowers.com offers gifts to bring holiday cheer wherever you are. To make gift-shopping easier, we’ve put together a list of their best holiday bouquets and gifts for everyone on your list.

Price: $39.99-$69.99



Transport a loved one to a winter wonderland with this Fields of Europe bouquet. With a beautiful arrangement of roses, carnations, and lilies, make the holidays extra special and bring the warmth of a thoughtful gift during the coldest time of the year. Choose from small to extra large; the arrangement includes an elegant glass vase, with a polished red ribbon tied around for the finishing touch.

Price: $49.99-$69.99



Embrace the winter landscape with this lovely arrangement, which includes white roses and blue delphinium. Decorated with pine cones for a cozy touch, this sentimental bouquet adds to the nostalgia of the holiday season. It’s perfect as a living room centerpiece or as a present, lending the scent of roses and pine cones to any room.

Savings Tip: Looking to save on your next bouquet? Get Looking to save on your next bouquet? Get 20% off best-selling flowers and gifts at 1-800-Flowers.com.

Price: $64.99-$94.99



A holiday classic, this flower tree is elegantly arranged with roses, pine cones, carnations and ornaments. Topped with a gold star, it gives off a vintage charm to help make Christmas feel extra magical. It’ll delight anyone who sees it, bringing holiday cheer with its festive design. The arrangement also comes in a container that features Santa’s sack. Let the little ones know that Santa brought this classic arrangement for all to enjoy.

Price: $59.99-$109.99



Gift the decadence of chocolate with this delicious gift basket; its luxury will make anyone feel divine. The basket comes in two sizes, which both include an assortment of chocolate truffles, milk chocolate caramels, and dark chocolate cocoa. Suited for chocolate lovers, it carries delights to keep them on cloud nine during the holiday season. Warning: This is so delicious that you might want to give this gift to yourself.

Savings Tip: AARP Members get a special discount: AARP Members get a special discount: enjoy 20% sitewide and save on your next order.

Price: $59.99



This adorable dog, crafted from white carnations, will melt your heart. Santa Paws dons a small Santa hat and peeks out of an assortment of classic Christmas blooms. It’s a precious gift to evoke feelings of warmth and holiday cheer no matter where you are. Santa Paws even comes in a golden gift pouch, a treasure for all to cherish and delight in. This arrangement is an irresistible gift, sure to bring a sense of coziness during colder months.

Price: $54.99-$74.99



The Rustic Gathering bouquet carries a Southern charm that evokes feelings of hospitality and images of country farmhouses. Featuring red daisies, red mini carnations, and white lilies, the arrangement is tied with a plaid ribbon as a finishing accent. The flowers come with a vintage-style milk jug for a rustic feel, delivering cozy Christmas wishes and festive holiday cheer.

Price: $54.99-$109.99



Deliver the sweetest gift with this assortment of holiday treats. The Holiday Sleigh Sweet Delivery features confections from Ghirardelli and Godiva, along with other delicious morsels. Whether it’s an office gift or a present to a friend, this sleigh of irresistible delights brings the spirit of the holidays to anyone who receives it. Choose between three different sizes; all of them come in a gorgeous vintage sleigh for the ultimate gift.

Savings Tip: If you need flowers delivered pronto, you’re in luck! Get If you need flowers delivered pronto, you’re in luck! Get 15% off same-day delivery service for flowers and gifts.

Price: $99.99



Primed to pamper, this spa gift basket delivers luxurious products to soothe and restore the body. The floral lavender scent provides a full-bodied aromatherapy experience for ultimate indulgence. The gift basket includes an array of delicious bath salts, body lotion, body wash, and an exfoliating towel. Get this for a loved one who enjoys being pampered or is in need of some whole-body nourishment.

Price: $56.99-$91.99



These exquisite flowers give off the feeling of freshly fallen snow. Featuring snow-white roses accented by red hypericum berries, this bouquet is simple yet charming. You can even add extra touches to make it even more special. Choose from chocolates, a red vase, or a suncatcher to accompany your floral gift. Send it to wish cherished friends or loved ones a holiday season full of happiness and warmth.

Price: $49.99-$59.99



Give some sparkle this holiday season with this limited-edition arrangement, which comes in a dazzling ornament container. Its lavish design will make anyone feel deeply treasured. The bouquet has an assortment of classic red and white blooms, accented by gold ball ornaments. The container even comes with a matching lid to be used as a memorable keepsake — it’s a gift whose beauty can be remembered for years to come.