The Best Back-to-School Sales 2021 From Apple, Best Buy, Target, and Morexx

It’s that time of year again — for back-to-school shopping! For the 2021-2022 academic year, students are returning to campuses and classrooms, all the more reason to start shopping for school supplies. Plus, we’ve got all the deets and back to school deals on where to shop for school supplies this year.

Major retailers like Apple, Best Buy, Target, and Staples will either host back-to-school sales or student discounts on their products to help students pursue education and succeed in their academic journey. Make sure to check out the retailers’ back-to-school hub pages that we mentioned below for product recommendations. Time to shop smarter!

Apple Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: iMacs, Macbooks, iPads



Surprisingly, Apple does offer back-to-school deals for their products and services — and all year long to boot! Most of their deals either include free AirPods or three free months of Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ when you buy an iMac, Macbook, or iPad. College students will also get 20% off on AppleCare+ along with their new device, which is a pretty big deal if you need some software or hardware maintenance and don’t want to overpay for repair fees.

Here’s an overview of back-to-school Apple deals:

Buy select iMac, Macbook, and iPad products and get AirPods

Get 20% off AppleCare+

Get Education Pricing on select Apple products

Trade in and save

Get three free months of Apple Arcade when you buy an iMac, Macbook, or iPad

when you buy an iMac, Macbook, or iPad Get three free months of Apple Music and Apple TV+

Best Buy Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: Laptops, Tablets, Headphones, Kitchen Appliances



Best Buy is not one to opt out on seasonal sales, including back-to-school shopping! Their deals vary and cater more toward college students, but expect to find discounts on select Windows laptops, Macbooks, iPads, JBL CLUB headphones, Keurig K-Select coffee makers, and more. Students can sign up for exclusive deals to help them save on school supplies and dorm necessities. The Student Hub is not only where you’ll find Best Buy deals and discounts but also resources to guide you in the right direction during your undergrad or grad years.

Here are some of the student deals Best Buy is currently offering for back-to-school shopping:

Up to $300 off select Windows laptops

Up to $150 off select iPad Pro models

Save up to $50 off select Macbook Pro models

Up to $150 off on select JBL CLUB headphones

Save up to $50 off on select LG TONE Free FN6 earbuds

Save up to $50 on Keurig K-Select coffee makers

Target Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: School & Office Supplies, Backpacks, Lunch Bags, Water Bottles, Clothing, Electronics, Teacher Supplies & Classroom Decorations



As one of the go-to spots for back-to-school shopping, Target has a wide range of deals on school supplies with many items priced under $1! If you’re not sure what your child needs for school, the School List Assist helps you find your list, match it with the needed items, and have them delivered or ready for pick-up in-store. Shopping for school supplies isn’t just for the kids — teachers need them too! Both students and teachers will discover countless items at low prices to get the academic year started off right.

The following back-to-school deals and discounts are available at Target right now:

Get pens, pencil cases, binders, and filing paper starting at $0.99

Get backpacks starting at $14.99, lunch bags from $5.99, and water bottles from $3

Get school uniforms starting at $4 and kids’ shoes from $9.99

Get classroom Teacher Supplies & Classroom Decorations starting at $3

Find supplies for at-home learning

Get deals on select electronics

Staples Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: School & Office Supplies, Electronics, Teacher Supplies & Classroom Decorations, College & Dorm Necessities



If you need specific school and office supplies, Staples is a reliable source whether you’re a student, parent, or a teacher. Price slashes on folders, crayon packs, Post-It Notes, cardstock paper, and more are part of the back-to-school sale as well as an exclusive year-long discount for parents shopping for their kids. If you want to maximize on savings, sign up for the rewards program to receive exclusive benefits.

Here are some of the deals that Staples is offering for back-to-school shopping:

Parents save 15% on their students’ school supplies with Back to School Savings Pass all year long

Students get a special discount on technology by showing their student ID

Get school supplies like notebooks, paper, pens, crayons, and more for as low as $0.97

Students get $2 off new binders with the Staples binder recycling program

Shop weekly deals for limited-time discounts on a variety of items including school supplies

Parents and teachers get 5% back in rewards

Office Depot Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: School & Office Supplies, Electronics, Teacher Supplies & Classroom Decorations, College & Dorm Necessities, Organization & Storage



As a major retailer for all things school and office related, Office Depot offers back-to-school deals all year long. Whether you shop online or in-store, you’ll find unbeatable prices on school supplies for students in elementary school to college. From everyday essentials like backpacks and laptops to writing tools like pens and pencils, Office Depot split up their school supplies into categories for easier navigation and shopping!

Discover discounted prices on items such as:

PaperMate InkJoy Gel Pens (Pack of 14) for $19.99

Office Depot Pencil Pouch With Mesh Window for $1.50

TI-84 Plus CE Color Graphing Calculator for $129.99

Lysol Professional Disinfectant Spray for $6.99

Five Star Notebook 5 Subjects, College Ruled, 200 Sheets for $8

Office Depot Composition Book for $0.50

Old Navy Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: Kids Clothes — Uniform Pants, Jeggings, Jeans, Bras, Socks, Skorts, Leggings, T-Shirts, Dresses, Hats, Jackets



Old Navy is already hosting a back-to-school sale with a number of discounted boys’ and girls’ clothing. Don’t forget that shopping for school doesn’t just include pens and paper but also outfits! While other competing retailers will offer similar discounts for their back-to-school sales, you’ll find Old Navy’s sale as a year-long thing. From uniform pants to jean jackets, get your kids ready for school through stylish clothes to boost their confidence!

Examples of discounted kids’ clothes include:

Go-Dry Mesh-Trim Racerback Sports Bra for Girls for $9.97

Skinny Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for Boys for $20

Unisex Skinny Pull-On Jeggings for Toddler for $12

Unisex Pull-On Straight Jeans for Toddler for $12

Built-In Tough Ruched-Hem Full-Length Leggings for Girls for $3.97

Ponte-Knit Uniform Jeggings for Girls for $18

HP Back to School Deals

Must-Buy Supplies: Laptops, Desktops, Tablets, Monitors, Accessories



If you’re a fan of HP, you don’t want to miss out on their back-to-school sale and exclusive student discounts! The brand often hosts sales throughout the year, including one for students returning to campuses and classrooms. Whether it’s laptops or monitors, students will find the essentials for a discounted price.

HP is currently offering the following as part of their back-to-school sale: