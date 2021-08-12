Savings.com Is Giving Away $8,000 in Back-To-School Prizes — Here’s How You Enter

Money Saver | Shopping

Ready for all the great back-to-school sales and giveaways this fall season? At Savings.com, we’re excited to announce that we’re giving away a total of $8,000 in prizes for the new school year starting July 27 to August 23. Back-to-School shopping just got even hotter with these sizzling new incentives and giveaways!

We are currently hosting four fantastic BTS giveaways for The Children’s Place, Old Navy, HP, and JCPenney. We’ll be giving out a total of $2,000 in BTS giveaways including $500 per brand, every week. Also, each brand will have two winners who can earn the chance to receive a $250 e-gift card each week as well.

Users can enter each merchant’s giveaway once per week. Winners will be notified on 8/3, 8/10, 8/17, and 8/24. You can enter the #BTSSavingsGiveaway by visiting the respective coupon page of each brand. All entries must be received no later than 11:59:59 p.m. (PT) on August 9, 2021. Please read the full Terms and Conditions before entering.

Here’s how you can enter our back-to-school giveaways (plus, we’ve sprinkled in some of the best back-to-school deals and coupons you can keep an eye out on, too):

Old Navy

Savings.com is giving away two $250 e-gift cards to spend at Old Navy! For a chance to win big, submit your email address by entering Old Navy #BTSSavingsGiveaway.

HP

Savings.com is giving away two $250 e-gift cards to spend at HP! For a chance to win big, submit your email address by entering HP #BTSSavingsGiveaway.

Enjoy Back-to-School specials like an extra 5% off select laptops and desktop orders over $599.

Take up to 58% off weekly deals.

The Children’s Place

Savings.com is giving away two $250 e-gift cards to spend at The Children’s Place. For a chance to win, submit your email address by entering The Children’s Place #BTSSavings Giveaway.

Get up to 40% off back-to-school essentials and accessories for a limited time.

Enjoy 50% off backpacks.

JCPenney

Savings.com is giving away two $250 e-gift cards to spend at JCPenney. For a chance to win, submit your email address by entering the JCPenney #BTSSavings Giveaway.