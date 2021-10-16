Rake in the Fall Savings With Belk’s Up to 50% Off Shoe Sale

Shopping

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Belk. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

As a welcome gift for shoppers looking for new shoes this fall, Belk is offering up to 50% off your order at Belk from Oct. 17-24. That’s a whole week to indulge in new fall and winter shoes at affordable prices! Belk also has apparel and accessory categories, but shoes are always in demand. That’s why Belk’s shoe sale is the perfect time to grab everyday sneakers, shoes for the office, rain boots, and more.

Women’s Shoes

Price: $65 $32.50



Whether you enjoy a pre-work morning walk or just need to add a good pair of everyday sneakers to your wardrobe, these multi-colored shoes can do it all. Choose between blue or olive featuring leopard print detailing. The two-toned microfiber suede and faux leather work together to create a sleek look and elevate any casual outfits you wear.

Savings Tip: Looking for an added discount? Apply for Looking for an added discount? Apply for Belk’s credit card and you’ll receive up to 55% off.

Price: $160



For days when the rain won’t let up, these rain boots can be your lifesaver. Not only are they stylish, matte, and come up to your calf, they also have a padded insole for extra support. Plus, they’re cute enough to wear even when it isn’t raining, like when you’re gardening or pairing them with your fall OOTDs.

Price: $89 $71.20



One look at these heeled booties and you can already think of several places where you’d want to wear them. Whether it’s date night, girls’ night out, or an upscale work event, these booties are the perfect addition to your designer shoe collection. Grab them in black or leopard, or both — they’re your soon-to-be favorite night-out shoe.

Price: $150



Loafers are a fall staple — you see them in store windows, on Instagram, and almost everywhere you look when you’re out and about. Belk has a chic pair from Sam Edelman that add a vintage touch to any outfit. The elevated chunky soles are the key feature of loafers, so no matter your height, you’ll feel taller when wearing this pair.

Price: $70 $56



For those chilly nights when you’re cozying up with your loved ones, these shoes offer extra warmth. Choose from four different colors including black, brown, gray, and burgundy to match your favorite set of pajamas. They’re also sustainable and incredibly comfortable.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Belk’s email newsletter and get an additional $10 off your order. Plus, stay in the loop with new arrivals, upcoming sales, and other announcements from Belk.

Men’s Shoes

Price: $70 $56



You know and love Kenneth Cole, and these sneakers are no exception. Choose from black with black laces or white with white laces — either color will complement your fall or winter outfits in your closet. Not only are they perfect for weekend activities, but they’re also elevated enough to wear at work on a casual Friday.

Price: $110



Sperry is a household name for a reason. These boots are not only on-trend, but they’ll also get you through rainy days with their water-resistant leather and rubber heel. Wear them with a street-casual outfit or when you’re running errands during a downpour. If you decide these shoes aren’t for you, Belk offers free returns within 90 days of purchase if you have the receipt.

Savings Tip: Visit Visit Today’s Offers on the Belk website to see if you can score any additional discounts. Check which ones you can use in-store and online.

Price: $80 $48



The shape, color, and material of these chukka boots make them perfect for a night out with the guys or on a date. Whether you wear them to a restaurant, bar, or even to the office, these shoes are versatile enough for everyday wear and for special occasions. Belk offers free shipping at $49, so add another pair of shoes to your cart and avoid paying extra shipping fees.

Price: $70 $56



If you’re an oxford fan, you’ve come to the right place. These stylish shoes will not only look great with your fall or winter outfits, they’re also extremely comfortable — as expected with a Dr. Scholl's shoe. If you’re running from one meeting to another or standing for a long period of time, grab these for some extra comfort and support throughout your day.

Price: $50 $40



Whether you need to run to the store or just lounging around the house, these slippers will keep your feet warm during cold weather. The faux fur lining is super soft so you can forgo a pair of socks and the sole is great for outdoor wear. Check the top bar of the website for limited-time offers.