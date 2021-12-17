Pet Gift Guide: 15 Paw-fect Christmas Presents for Dogs and Cats

Holiday | Pets

Pet parents will find any excuse to spoil their furbabies, so with Christmas almost here, now’s the time to find the best gifts and deals for pets that’ll either make them bark or purr. It’s never too late to shop for Christmas gifts, especially when retailers are still dishing out holiday and seasonal deals before the year ends. For inspiration on what to get your pup or kitten this Christmas, here’s a roundup of pet gift ideas for every budget.

Under $10

Price: $5 at BarkBox/BarkShop



If you haven’t subscribed but want to check out BarkBox’s individual toys, treats, and chews, head over to BarkShop. There, you’ll find past and current months’ items and can purchase each of them individually, like this highly rated The Best Pig-ture. These delicious treats are made of pork and wholesome apples. Plus, it’s grain-free!

Savings Tip: Get $10 off when you sign up for a 6-month or 12-month Get $10 off when you sign up for a 6-month or 12-month BarkBox subscription

Price: $9.95 $8.99 at Chewy.com



Does your pet sometimes stink up the house after playing outside? The trick to a clean-smelling home is a deodorizing candle like this one, which eliminates pet odors. This candle burns for a total of 70 hours and comes in a refreshing citrusy scent.

Savings Tip: Need to repeat your order on Chewy.com? Choose Autoship and get Need to repeat your order on Chewy.com? Choose Autoship and get 40% off on the first one you sign up for.

Price: $12.99 $5.81 at Amazon



Nothing is more riveting than a ball being thrown across the park or yard for a dog. This ball launcher is a must for hyperactive dogs that require lots of exercise. It’s an extension for your arm. The best part? Your hands won’t have to mingle with any drool or dirt. Keep your pup happy and healthy with ample exercise via this classic ball launcher.

Under $25

Price: $15.98 at Fuzzy



If your pup gets anxious when they hear fireworks, visit the groomers, travel long distances, or other stressful situations, these veterinarian-formulated supplements are a game changer. Made from hemp seed oil and powder, melatonin, ginger, and other helpful ingredients, these supplements will keep your pup calm and quiet.

Price: Starting at $23/box per month at BarkBox



Monthly subscription boxes are always a fun surprise. With the BarkBox subscription, your pup can experience monthly goodies: yummy treats, chews, and interactive toys! Subscriptions start as low as $23 per month and you can easily change what comes in your pup’s box via your online account.

Price: $14.95 at Amazon



Pets are bound to get bored at home, so to avoid potential chaos and destruction, a lick mat will be your furbaby’s best friend. These lick mats come in various patterns to keep your pet stimulated while they lick off peanut butter, yogurt, or frozen kibble. It also reduces anxiety, so if your pet is tired of snuffle mats and frozen kongs, try out lick mats for a change.

Under $50

Price: $48 at Fuzzy



Royal Canin is a reputable, veterinarian-approved dry food brand for both dogs and cats. This one is made for felines who have trouble controlling their appetite and need a balanced diet that will prevent them from begging between meal times. It’s formulated to support and maintain a healthy weight thanks to a specific blend of fibers.

Price: $27.99 at Woof + Wonder



Treat your pup to a new harness that’s perfect for the winter holidays. This one from Woof + Wonder — a woman-owned and -operated small business — features breathable neoprene material and double stitching for durability and strength. Bundle the harness with the matching poop bag holder and comfort grip leash to save money!

Price: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon



Keep your kitty’s claws off the furniture with this best-selling scratching post. At 32 inches tall, it allows your feline to stretch their body and tone their muscles while getting some good scratches in. It’s also super easy to assemble with just two screws.

Under $75

Price: $59 at The Basic Concept



Keep your canine pal warm during walks with this adorable lightweight hooded anorak. It’s water- and wind-repellent and even has a pocket to store toilet bags or treats! Choose from three colors — butter, khaki, or pink — or pick all of them so your pup has more to wear.

Price: $59 at The Basic Concept



Let your pet dine in style with the wood pet table, which elevates their food and water bowls and prevents them from skidding across the floor. The table fits two stainless steel bowls and is great for pups that can’t crane their neck down too much. The modern and simple design goes well with any home.

Price: $61.29 at Amazon



Give your feline friends the ultimate tower to climb, rest, and scratch! This tree tower condo stands at 54.5 inches tall and has multiple platforms and condos for ultimate enjoyment. Your cat will never get bored and will stay out of trouble, thanks to this tower.

Savings Tip: Join Join Amazon Prime for free for 30 days and enjoy free 2-day shipping. Plus, enjoy other membership perks before deciding whether or not you want to officially join.

Under $100

Price: $79.99 $72.24 at Chewy.com



Cats are always jumping and climbing up on things they probably shouldn’t. That’s why these wall-mounted cat shelves are a great alternative. The system includes two steps, a cat hammock, and a plush-lined condo where your feline can go inside to hide or nap. Each component has sisal surfaces — perfect for claws that need something to scratch!

Price: $89.99 at Modkat



For the pouncers, the Modkat Litter Box features a top-entry design that prevents messes and leaks. It’s also dog-proof (small and medium-sized) and has a reusable liner that lasts up to three months. The swivel lid lets you clean up easily and it doubles as a walk-off mat.

Price: $115 $99 at Amazon



If you’ve got a small pup who loves to play fetch but your arm gets tired after a few throws, this ball launcher is a great substitute. Use the remote to determine how far the launcher should shoot out the tennis balls, with a range of up to 35 feet. Just remember that this device is for small dogs or puppies and will not fit regular-sized tennis balls.