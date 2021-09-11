How to Score the Best iPhone Deals in 2021 From Verizon, AT&T, and More

Tech

With the next generation of iPhones still on the horizon, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the deals on the current batch! Both Verizon and AT&T are promoting massive discounts and trade-in deals on the latest iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series. Best Buy, on the other hand, has partnered with multiple service providers to ensure fantastic prices on its own selection. If you prefer a phone that is unlocked and not tied to a carrier, check out Amazon’s collection of new and refurbished iPhones.

Best iPhone Deals From Verizon Wireless

Deal Specs: New line required. Must select an unlimited plan for both phones.

Price: $1,399.99 $699.99



This buy one, get one free deal is great for families looking to upgrade more than one device to the iPhone 12 series. The iPhone 12 mini includes the Super Retina XDR display along with Dolby Vision HDR video recording. It also has the A14 Bionic chip, which is currently the fastest chip available in a smartphone. Keep in mind you’ll have to purchase both phones upfront, with the value of the second phone being applied back to your account as a credit of $700. This credit is applied over a period of 24 or 30 months.

In fact, this deal technically applies to other iPhones, too, such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The only caveat is that you are still limited to the $700 credit, so it won’t truly remain a buy one, get one deal. As always, make sure to determine what taxes and fees apply before finalizing your purchase.

Deal Specs: New line required. Must select an unlimited plan. Online-only deal.

Price: $599.99 Free (64 GB version only)



This deal is similar to the one above in that “free" really means you’ll be given a credit (in this case worth $599.99) that will be applied back to your account over 24 months. In other words, if you choose the 64 GB option, you’ll ultimately get a credit that covers the entire value of the phone, plus any possible taxes or fees. If you decide to choose 128 GB or 256 GB, however, you’ll be responsible for the difference in price, which you can pay either in monthly installments or all at once.

You’ll also need to open a new line to access the deal, so it may be best if you’re new to Verizon or if you’re adding another line for a family member. Overall, this is still an excellent promotion, especially if you’re a few iPhone cycles behind and want to upgrade to a more modern version.

Deal Specs: Must buy a device with unlimited plan. Must trade in an old device within 30 days of purchase.



This deal extends to all of the new iPhone 12s, including the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. It’s a super offer, but you may be wondering how likely it is that you’ll actually get the full $1,000 dollars off. Ultimately that will depend on the device you are trading in, and whether you are opening a new line or upgrading an existing one. If you do qualify for the full discount, it will come in the form of a $700 credit that will be applied over 24 or 30 months.

On top of that you may be eligible for a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard. There are admittedly a lot of variables here, one of them being you must add a new line or port a number from a different network. And you’ll be responsible for making the initial purchase, though the discounts will save you considerable money once they kick into effect.

Best iPhone Deals From AT&T Wireless

Deal Specs: New and existing customers are eligible. Must trade in an eligible smartphone within 30 days of activation. Must choose an unlimited plan.



This deal applies to any iPhone 12. The iPhone you choose will determine whether you get the full value of the phone back or a $700 credit. For example, the iPhone 12 mini would essentially be free with an eligible trade-in after the credit is fully applied. Another positive aspect of this promotion is that the same terms apply for new and existing customers. Of course, like the similar promotions offered by Verizon, you’ll still have to pay for the device upfront. You’ll also need to choose an unlimited plan with your new iPhone.

Deal Specs: Must choose an unlimited plan. Discount comes in the form of bill credits.

Price: $16.67 $10 per month



The iPhone 11 is no longer the new kid on the block, but it’s still a high-performing smartphone with a powerful camera and long battery life. This deal from AT&T could be worth checking out if you’re looking to upgrade your phone but don’t need the latest iPhone 12. You’ll have to choose an unlimited plan, but unlike some other promotions, there’s no trade-in stipulation. Instead, you’ll be responsible for paying the taxes on the full retail price upfront (along with a $30 activation/upgrade fee), before rolling into monthly payments over a 36-month period. After doing so, you’ll receive up to $240 in bill credits split up over your billing period.

Best iPhone Deals From Best Buy

Deal Specs: Amount of discount depends on your carrier. Must choose between Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile (Sprint).

Price: $29.16 $16.66 per month for 24 months (Verizon)



Best Buy is offering its own discounts on iPhones, including the iPhone 12 mini with 5G. Those who choose Verizon as their carrier can save $250 over a 24-month payment period, or they can save $100 off the full retail price of $699.99 with a one-time payment. AT&T customers can save $200 over a 36-month payment period or choose to pay $529.99 once (with a new line or account). Finally, T-Mobile (Sprint) customers can save $200 over a 24-month period, or pay $529.99 upfront.

This deal also comes with free Apple Music and Apple News+ for six months (new subscribers only).

Deal Specs: Price is for a 24-month payment period at Verizon.

Price: $40 $37.49 per month (save $75)



The iPhone 12 Pro Max features the speedy 5G network and is built with the blazing fast A14 Bionic chip. It also comes with the Ceramic Shield to protect against drops. Then there’s the LiDAR Scanner for night mode portraits and an enhanced AR and 3D app experience. Simply put, it’s the fastest, most powerful, feature-packed iPhone ever.

There are other pricing plans you can choose if you don’t want to be locked into a long-term payment period. For example, you could pay up front for $1,099.99 and still save $100 off the previous price of $1,199.99.

Best iPhone Deals From Amazon

Deal Specs: Phone is unlocked and not connected to a service provider. This phone is not new but comes with Amazon’s one-year full satisfaction guarantee.

Price: $569 $529



Want an iPhone, but not sure which carrier to use? Amazon offers a large selection of refurbished iPhones that are backed by their one-year guarantee. This iPhone 11 comes unlocked and is compatible with all of the major networks. That way you can buy the phone now and decide your service provider later. Its battery has also been tested to ensure that its capacity is at least 90% compared to a new battery. Trade in your old phone and get up to $511.00 added to your Amazon.com gift card balance.

Deal Specs: Phone is unlocked and not connected to a service provider.

Price: $729



This iPhone 12 mini comes with 64 GB of memory storage. It’s also unlocked and compatible for all carriers. Unlocked phones are worth considering if you want to own your device outright without being tied to a long-term payment plan. Since it’s paid from the start, you’ll also be able to sell it as soon as you want to upgrade or switch to another phone. It’s also ideal for international travelers who plan on switching SIM cards for different networks.

