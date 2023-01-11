SHOPPING TRENDS | SHOPPING

January is here. Time to bust out those New Year’s Resolutions and reflect on another trip around the sun. What goals do you envision for the next 12 months, and what products do you need to help achieve them?

At Savvy, it’s our mission to provide the best shopping advice across the consumer landscape. With that in mind, here are our picks for the top things to buy (and save on) in January, along with a handful of products you should hold off on until later in the year.

What to Buy in January 2023

Save on: Exercise Equipment and Gym Memberships

Big-box retailers like Target and Walmart are offering discounts on everything from free weights, yoga mats, and boxing gear to indoor exercise bikes and treadmills. Shop Dick’s Sporting Goods for more discounts on exercise equipment, apparel, and footwear. Check out Best Buy for markdowns on smart scales, portable massage devices, and health trackers from Fitbit and Garmin.

January is also a great time to take advantage of gym membership deals at your local fitness center. Start the year off right by committing to an exercise regimen — and save money doing it!

Save on: Bedding

In January of 1878, department store pioneer John Wanamaker coined the term “White Sale" to encourage the purchase of discounted bed linens — which at the time were only available in white. While bedding options have certainly diversified since then, the white sale tradition lives on at many of the biggest department stores across the country, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and JCPenney. Find bedding deals on sheets, blankets, pillowcases, comforters, duvet sets, and much more.

Beyond bedding, look for discounts on bath items like towels, shower curtains, and bath mats.

Save on: Holiday Decor

Retailers are doing everything they can to clear out their festive inventory. That means price-slashing on holiday lights, inflatables, wreaths, and artificial Christmas trees. Home Depot is currently offering up to 75% off its collection of trees (though the stock is limited).

Find other deals on holiday-themed kitchenware, ornaments, holiday cards, and wrapping paper at craft stores like Michaels, or get up to 50% off select decor at Target.

Save on: Beauty Items

In keeping with the “new year, new me" mantra, many retailers begin the month with major sales on cosmetics and beauty products. Score massive deals on sets from Macy’s, Sephora, The Body Shop, and more — including heavily discounted gift bundles that were packaged for the Christmas holiday.

Save on: Winter Clothing

Demand for winter clothing typically hits its peak during the gift-giving season. Now that the holidays are over, look for clearance sales on cold-weather items like coats, jackets, wool socks, scarves, and boots. Find other deals on winter athleticwear from Reebok, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Nike.

5 Things to Skip in January

1. Spring Clothing

Spring clothing supply — and demand — is at its highest during January and February. If your goal is to save the most on your wardrobe, avoid the racks until we get closer to March. That’s when stores will start offering promotions to thin out their remaining inventory.

2. Luggage

You’d think January would come with some post-holiday sales on luggage, but it’s generally not the case. Hold off on that new suitcase purchase until at least March. September is another good time to take advantage of clearance deals on luggage, after the last summer vacations are over and the kids are back in school.

3. Jewelry

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, look for jewelers like Kay, Zales, and Blue Nile to start offering promotions in February. If cost is your primary concern, consider shopping in the spring, when overall jewelry demand is down.

4. Mattresses

You may be tempted to replace your mattress right now. After all, January is the month of new beginnings, and white sales bring deals on comforters, sheets, and pillowcases. Why not throw down on a whole new sleeping arrangement? We say curb that enthusiasm and wait until President’s Day when mattresses and bed frames enjoy their first big sales of the year.

5. Furniture

We said it last month, but it bears repeating: The biggest furniture discounts typically occur during the late winter or summer months. Look for markdowns on outdoor pieces throughout the summer, especially during the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Memorial Day is an excellent time to score deals on larger items like couches or dining tables.