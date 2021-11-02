Early Black Friday 2021 Deals From Best Buy, Walmart, and More

Money Saver | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Have you been scouring ads and retailers’ websites for news on Black Friday sales? You’re not alone! Rather than wait until the end of November, you have a few opportunities to start your holiday shopping and saving. We’ve rounded up all the early Black Friday deals happening now, including major discounts on TVs, toys, smartphones, home essentials, and more. Check back for the latest updates as retailers drop early Black Friday deals in the weeks leading up to the official Black Friday start date, Nov. 26.

The Biggest Early Black Friday Sales Happening Now

Right now, Best Buy and Walmart offer some of the best early Black Friday deals. Expect other major retailers to follow suit. Starting on Nov. 1, Home Depot will release the details of their early offerings, too!

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals

Price: $1,199.99 $749.99



Black Friday is the ideal time to shop for TVs, and luckily, Best Buy has a handful already discounted like this LG 75 Series Smart TV. Packed with advanced features like 4K NanoCell Display for enhanced colors, 4K Ultra HD resolution, Game Optimizer, Magic Explorer, and more, this TV is a multitasker that excels in performance. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in, you can control the TV using your voice. If you plan to upgrade your TV, now’s your chance!

Price: $549 $479



Are you more of a headphones and Apple person? If so, grab these Apple AirPods Max for $70 off right now! Apple products are all about design, functionality, and performance. These headphones are unlike any other, providing high-fidelity audio with Active Noise Cancellation so you can immerse yourself in your music. What’s more, they come in a variety of colors rather than just plain white, so they add more personality when you wear them over your ears. Add protection for your AirPods Max for $59 via AppleCare+.

Price: $99.99



Need a small and unique coffee machine to brighten up your mornings and kitchen? This Keurig limited edition coffee maker, in collaboration with Jonathan Adler, is currently $50 off. The white- and-blue color palette – along with geometric patterns – make this coffee machine a sight to behold. Less than five inches wide, it can fit almost anywhere on your counter or table. The matching mug is sold separately, but that shouldn’t deter you from a fresh cup of joe!

Savings Tip: Worried you’re jumping the gun on these early Black Friday deals? If the product, listed as Black Friday Price Guaranteed, receives a lower price prior to Nov. 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference.

Price: $549.99



Retro gamers, get ready to save on arcade machines like this NBA Jam! If you love arcade games and want to throw some hoops with friends, NBA Jam checks off all those boxes. It offers a 17-inch full-color display, dual speakers, and a four-player control deck. A stool is included as well as a footrest so you can get your head in the game and either play casually or competitively. If you’re an arcade game collector, add this one to the collection!

Price: $134.99 $99.99



Light up different rooms in your home and set the mood with Philips Hue LED Smart Bulbs! Choose from warm to cool light and 16 million colors for ambience lighting. The Bluetooth feature enables you to control light in one room or connect the bulbs to the Hue bridge, which is sold separately. With LED technology, these bulbs last longer and provide more energy-efficient lighting. Whether you have a party or want to get cozy during a weekend evening, these smart bulbs transform your home and produce the appropriate atmosphere.

Walmart Early Black Friday Deals

Price: $299 $129



For a budget-friendly laptop, this Samsung Chromebook 4 gets the job done without sacrificing performance and productivity. The light and compact design allows for mobility and weighs under three pounds. It comes with 12.5 battery life, a 11.6-inch HD LED display, 4 GB LPDDR4 memory, and 32 GB eMMC hard drive storage. If you only need the basics for a laptop, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is the perfect match.

Savings Tip: Become a Walmart Plus member to get early access to online Black Friday deals! Shop four hours before anyone else and snag your favorites without worrying about them going out of stock.

Price: $29.86



Shopping for the kids’ Christmas presents is always fun, and if one of them likes remote control cars, take a look at this New Bright RC Chargers car! The 1:12 scale of the Dodge Challenger SRT comes in bright colors and includes 2.4GHz radio technology to run multiple cars at once. It’s battery-powered and charges with a USB for two hours. Children ages six to 10, or even adults who love cars, will enjoy “driving" this RC Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Price: $212



Keep your home clean and free of dust with the Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum! Connect it with your Wi-Fi and control the settings from the smartphone app on your phone. Equipped with drop-sensing technology, it won’t fall down the stairs. It’s great for both carpet and hard floors, and picks up dust, dirt, and hair with triple brush cleaning and three-step filtration. Plus, the brushless generator doesn’t make noise, so you won’t even know it’s busy cleaning your home.

Price: $26.88



Light up your home with the Merkury Smart LED light strips and change up the ambience in your home. With 16 feet of light, you can set it up in large rooms or outside. The strong adhesive backing makes for easy installation and doesn’t require a battery. Choose from thousands of colors and adjust the brightness to set the mood. You can schedule when the light strip turns on based on your daily routine or use group control to manage multiple LED strips at once. If you like changing the atmosphere of your home, this light strip does just that!

Price: $58



If you have a kid who loves LEGOs, make sure to snag these LEGO Classic Bricks while they’re on sale. This set consists of 1,500 pieces, including 10 animal figures such as a penguin, dinosaur, and giraffe. LEGOs help kids develop their construction skills and enable imaginative play once they finish building. Just make sure the kids put away the LEGOs instead of leaving it on the floor because you don’t won’t want to accidentally step on them!