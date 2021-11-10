Get the Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021

Money Saver | Travel

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner, which means it's the perfect time to fantasize about places with warm weather. With countries like Australia, Thailand, and Madagascar reopening their borders, the possibilities for international travel are widening. While there are still safety measures in place for COVID-19, you can start planning your next vacation!

Whether it’s domestic or international travel, finding cheap flights and incredible discounts on luxury hotels can be a breeze. To make it easier, we’ve put together a list of all the best travel deals happening this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Flight Deals During Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2021

The Deal: Get 99% off flights

Promotion Period: Nov. 30, 2021 to Dec. 1, 2021



Flying in 2021 at 2020 prices? It’s a dream come true! Frontier is offering 99% off its nonstop, connecting, and domestic flights for three days only, so take advantage of the deal and start planning your itinerary. The promotion applies to flights from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, and flights taking off until March 4, 2021. Check the blackout dates so you can get the promotional rate while planning your travel.

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for Frontier’s email newsletter to stay in the loop on flight and hotel deals. The airline regularly updates its flight fares and hotel rates, so you’ll have the latest promotions delivered straight to your inbox.

The Deal: Coach round trip fares as low as $57

Promotion Period: Dates vary



Dreaming of a getaway as cold weather is in full swing? You don’t have to wait around for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to snag a great round-trip deal on CheapOair: They’re offering coach round-trip fares as low as $57. The cheapest flight is a round-trip ticket from New York to Orlando in December. The deals also include flights to other cities in November and December, and if you don’t see the dates that you’re looking for, keep checking back. CheapOair regularly updates its deals so finding flight dates that work for you is a breeze.

The Deal: Basic round trip fares as low as $62 for flights around Travel Tuesday

Promotion Period: Dates vary



CheapOair offers another special day for deals: Travel Tuesday, which takes place the day after Cyber Monday. CheapOair is sweetening seasonal deals with low rates for flights happening around Travel Tuesday. The cheapest fare is a round-trip flight from Dallas to Las Vegas at $62. If you’re planning to get away around Thanksgiving, Travel Tuesday flights are the perfect solution to staying within your budget.

Savings Tip: Head to the “ Head to the “ Flights Under $199 " category at CheapOair for an easy way to book cheap flights. It’s full of sweet deals, and most of the flights include round-trip fare.

The Deal: Main cabin round trip fare as low as $77

Promotion Period: Dates vary



As you search for flight deals, check out Delta Airlines: They offer great round-trip rates year-round so you don’t have to wait around for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to start saving. If you’re flying out of LAX, the lowest fare is to Las Vegas, Nevada, for $77. The airline also has impressive deals for flights from major airports, so you’ll be able to find many options for cheap.

Savings Tip: Frequently travel with Delta Airlines? Join Frequently travel with Delta Airlines? Join Delta’s SkyMiles loyalty program to earn miles towards your next flight: it’s free and your miles don’t expire.

The Deal: Economy round trip fare as low as $87

Promotion Period: Dates vary



Major airlines can offer cheap rates due to the fact that they operate so many flights, which means more flight deals. United Airlines has great flight deals at any time of the year if you know where to look. These include economy round-trip fares from $87 for flights from New York to Orlando or Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Whether you’re looking to go to a warmer place during the winter or just ready for a weekend getaway, you’ll be excited for your next destination.

Savings Tip: Be the first to access new deals from United Airlines by joining their Be the first to access new deals from United Airlines by joining their mailing list . Plus, you’ll receive their latest announcements and special offers.

The Deal: One way flights as low as $20

Promotion Period: Dates vary



Get into the spirit of globe-trotting and start planning your next trip: Spirit Airlines has one-way flights for $20 and up. With airfare this low, the possibilities for travel are endless – it might even inspire you to book more than one trip in advance. The rate covers base fare, so you may pay an additional fee for a checked bag. Spirit regularly offers low rates, so no need to set your alarm for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals here. All you need to do is check back on their flight deals regularly to save on your next excursion.

Savings Tip: Join the Join the Spirit Saver$ club to get access to exclusive flow fares, 50% off checked bags, and discounts on seats. On average, members save $160 every year!

Best Hotel Deals During Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales

The Deal: Get 15%-30% when you book your stay 3 weeks in advance

Promotion Period: Dates vary



If you’re planning a vacation in Europe, take advantage of Best Western’s Early Web Special: get %15-%30 off when you book and prepay for your stay at least 21 days in advance. This discount applies to participating locations, so double-check to see if your destination has a Best Western that honors the promotion. Note that the hotel chain doesn’t allow changes or refunds for cancellations for these bookings. We recommend locking in your plans before you decide to book.

Savings Tip: Find discounts on hotel rates through AARP, Find discounts on hotel rates through AAA CAA , or Best Western Business Advantage. Best Western has partnered with these organizations, so ask about their partner deals for extra savings.

The Deal: 10% off any hotel booking

Promotion Period: Book by Jan. 16, 2022



This deal lasts past Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we’re all for it. If you’re looking for surefire discounts, take advantage of Travelocity’s discount: get 10% off on your first hotel booking through the Travelocity app. This promotion covers all hotel bookings until June 30, 2022, so you can plan a fun winter trip or refreshing spring getaway. Just download the app and enter the promo code, and you’re good to go!

Savings Tip: Check out Check out Travelocity’s Daily Deals section to find great deals on your next trip. The travel site always has new deals, so check back regularly!

The Deal: Hotel rates as low as $55 per night

Promotion Period: Dates vary



If you’re looking for great rates during your stay, CheapOAir has you covered. Its site has rates as low as $55 a night for hotels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Whether it’s a domestic trip, a getaway north, or an excursion to Mexico, you can find deals to complete your travel plans. The dates available for these rates are flexible, so be on the lookout and book in advance. Witness breathtaking views at Niagara Falls or experience paradise in Puerto Vallarta – there are so many options that you can choose the one that suits you best.

The Deal: Get a $20 Best Western gift card for each night you stay

Promotion Period: Until Nov. 22, 2021



While this takes place a few days between Black Friday, it’s too good for us not to share: When you join Best Western’s free rewards program, you get a $20 gift card for each night you stay – for up to five nights. The promotion applies to bookings up to Nov. 22, 2021, at any Best Western in the U.S., Canada, or the Carribean. It’s perfect for last-minute getaways for the fall, and the gift cards will come in handy for future trips.