Earn Up to 10% Cash Back at Savings.com When You Shop at Your Favorite Stores

Starting Feb. 1, Savings.com is launching its very own cashback program, giving you yet another way to save money. This is a new, exciting part of the Savings Rewards Program, which already offers exclusive rebates as a way of making money. All you have to do is make a qualified purchase at one of our top 11 merchants, including JCPenney, Macy’s, Home Depot, HP, and more — and we send you real money.

That’s right — real money that you can use on whatever you like. It’s that easy! You’ll have the option of earning cashback and saving money with online coupons at your favorite stores.

Compare Our Cash Back Rates

Store Savings.com Rakuten CouponCabin SHEIN 10% 4% 5% JCPenney 5% 3% n/a Macy’s 6% 2% 2.5% Home Depot 1% n/a 4%

How Cash Back Works

Follow the simple steps below to get started.

Log in to your Savings.com account, or sign up if you haven’t already! To create an account, click on the “Sign Up" tab at the top right corner of the homepage. Sign up in seconds through Google, Facebook, or Apple, or enter your email address and create a new password. Once you’ve logged in, click on the “Stores" tab at the top to select the coupon page of any participating cashback store. You can either use the search bar or our handy store directory to find your store. Locate the exclusive Cash Back offer at the top right of the store’s coupon page and click “Active Reward." Once activated, click on the “Shop Now" link to begin shopping. Remember to stay on the store’s website until you make your purchase. This allows Savings.com to properly verify your activity and reward you with cash! (Note: Be sure to finish your purchase before clicking off to other sites to ensure your purchase is cash back-eligible!)

A few important details to know:

Cashback earnings are issued via PayPal. To connect your PayPal account, simply click “My Account" on Savings.com and then “Profile" to link your PayPal email.

Make sure you have cookies activated on your computer so Savings.com can verify your qualified purchase.

Do not switch devices to complete your purchase.

Remember to read the full reward terms to guarantee successful cashback payment!

Our Cash Back Rates & Exclusions

Check out our debut list of partner stores below to start earning cash back today and be on the lookout for many more additions in the coming months!

1. Macy’s — 6% cash back

Macy’s, also known as America’s Department Store, offers top deals on everything from clothing, jewelry, and beauty products to furniture and small appliances. Keep an eye out for their Friends & Family Sales appearing throughout the year.

Cash Back Exclusions: Apple products and gift cards

2. JCPenney — 3% cash back

Shop JCPenney for deals on apparel, shoes, accessories, jewelry, and much more! In addition to holiday sales during Black Friday and Cyber Week, visit JCPenney for amazing discounts during their Friends and Family sale in March and Power Penny Days sale in April.

Cash Back Exclusions: televisions, game consoles, smart home devices, electronic accessories, appliances, furniture, and the purchase or redemption of gift cards

3. SHEIN — 10% cash back

SHEIN brings you trendy designs inspired by the latest runway debuts, minus the hefty price tag. Look for unbeatable deals on women’s apparel like dresses, tops, sweaters, beachwear, and more.

Cash Back Exclusions: gift cards

4. Reebok — 4% cash back

Both athletes and sneakerheads can find exactly what they need at Reebok, from running shoes, training apparel, and sports gear to the latest designs and collabs with today’s fashion pioneers.

5. Home Depot — 1% cash back

Home Depot helps you get the job done with the best deals on tools, paint, hardware, flooring, lighting, and more. Shop online and get free shipping on most orders over $45.

Cash Back Exclusions: gift cards

6. HP — 2% cash back

HP is known for cutting-edge computer tech at consumer-friendly prices. Shop versatile laptops, powerful desktops, printers of all kinds, and a wide variety of gaming PCs, gear, and accessories.

7. Zales — 4% cash back

A leading jewelry and diamond store since 1924, Zales offers beautifully crafted rings, earrings, necklaces, and more. Look for jewelry sales throughout the year and enjoy free shipping and easy returns on all orders.

8. Advance Auto Parts — 4% cash back

Advance Auto Parts is your one-stop-shop for high-quality vehicle parts, batteries, cleaning supplies, and other accessories.

9. 1-800-Flowers.com — 2% cash back

Looking for the perfect bouquet for a special friend or loved one? 1-800-Flowers.com has a massive selection of flower arrangements, gift baskets, and other keepsakes to celebrate or honor any occasion.

10. Stop & Shop — 2% cash back

Whether you’re visiting your local store or shopping online, Stop & Shop has the New England area covered with groceries, beauty products, home and office supplies, and plenty of exclusive coupons and deals.

11. JURA — 4% cash back

Enjoy the one-of-a-kind coffee brewing experience that comes with a JURA automatic coffee machine. Make a perfect cup straight from fresh beans, saving you time and energy while limiting your environmental impact.