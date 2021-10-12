Invite Autumn Into Every Room With These 16 Fall Home Decor Ideas Under $25

Home | Seasonal

The leaves are changing colors, the nights are getting longer, and the temperature is cooling down. Fall is here, which means it’s a great time to add seasonal flair to your home decor. Whether you’re looking to make your front porch fall-tastic or you want to add a few throw pillows, blankets, and other autumn accessories, there are several retailers offering a diverse selection of fun fall home decorations at fantastic discounted rates. Peep our suggestions below. You can also choose pieces that are currently on trend, such as velvet items, decor in burgundy hues, chunky knits, and, of course, loads of candles.

Happy fall and happy shopping!

Affordable Fall Living Room Decor From Kohl’s

Price: $39.99 $19.19



The easiest way to get your home ready for the season? Add a pop of fall-themed throw pillows to your couch, loveseat, or chair. This set of three is not only adorable but can be stored for years to come.

Price: $26.99 $17.99



For when the nights get chilly while you’re cuddled up watching a movie or if you just want a cute throw blanket for your living room, this blanket can do it all. Choose from various colors and prints to warm up for fall.

Price: $29.99 $14.99



Not quite sure what to add to your vase this season? This glitter pumpkin vase filler features pumpkins in different patterns and colors with glitter to brighten up your living room. Add it to a low glass dish or a tall vase — you can’t go wrong.

Cozy Fall Bedroom Decorating Ideas From Marshalls

Price: $19.99-$24.99



Whether it’s for the kids or you’re a longtime Peanuts fan, this sheet set is perfect for fall and comes in both twin and queen sizes. You’ll receive a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases to add autumn festivity to your bedroom.

Price: $12.99



Fall scents are one of the best parts of the seasons — and Sand and Fog do not disappoint with their Harvest Wreath candle. With a lid featuring the words “Happy Fall Y’all" and decorative leaves, the relaxing scent will help you wind down from a long day.

Fun Autumn Kitchen Decor From TJ Maxx

Price: $24.99



Throwing a Halloween or fall-themed party? This lazy susan is perfect to display all your charcuterie board or candy needs. Decorated with three pumpkins, this festive piece is great to display in your kitchen.

Festive Outdoor Fall Decorations From Lowe’s

Price: $12.98



Nothing says fall quite like a scarecrow — especially one this adorable. Pair it with a few stacks of hay and some pumpkins, and you’ll have the most fall-themed yard on your block.

Price: $23.24



You can’t have fall decor without some turkey decorations, and this harvest-y yard sign hits the mark. Perfect to display in your garden or on either side of a walkway, your guests are sure to feel the Aautumn cheer.

Cheap and Easy Fall Dining Room Decor Ideas From the Dollar Tree

Price: $1



Save money while also getting your dining table prepped for Thanksgiving or any other fall holiday party you may be hosting. These gold charger plates come in a 24-pack for just a dollar and will make your table setting pop.

Price: $1



These leaves are just asking for you to get creative. Whether you spread them across the table runner, arrange them under place settings, or even place them around a vase, this pack of 48 maple leaves will bring fall to your dining room.

Price: $1



Dish out treats in the most festive way with these Halloween-themed serving trays. Whether it’s candy, baked goods, or finger foods, these trays are great for parties and more. Plus, you’ll receive an arrangement of trays in orange, black, and purple.

Autumn Bathroom Decor From Target

Price: $3.99



Bring fall scents into your bathroom for guests and your family to enjoy. This acorn-scented soap not only smells great, but the label will also have fans of the season rejoicing.

Price: $10



Want to add some spookiness to your bathroom? This wood potions sign is the perfect addition to your bathroom walls, adding magic and charm whether you’re showering or brushing your teeth.

Price: $8.99



An easy way to incorporate fall trends into your home? This black wire basket is not only great for the rest of the year, but it also brings in a touch of the fall season. Throw in towels, bath soaps and salts, loofah, and more.

Fall Porch Decorating Ideas From Home Depot

Price: $17.53



There’s no better way to welcome guests during the fall than with a seasonal doormat. This one depicts a pumpkin with maple leaves — the perfect image of fall.

Price: $14.98



Dress up your front door with this fall wreath. Featuring pumpkins, leaves, gourds, flowers, and more, this wreath is the perfect piece to come home to.