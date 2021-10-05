Frighten up Your Home With These 15 Spooky Fun Halloween Home Decor Ideas — All Under $23

Holiday | Home

If you love Halloween, then you’ve probably already set up Halloween decor inside and outside your home. If you haven’t, you’re in for a treat (no tricks)! This fall, get creative and inspired with budget-friendly Halloween decor, whether it’s something you buy from the store or create at home. From milk jug ghosts to a mega spider web, Halloween decor ideas aren’t just spooky but also fun to put up around the house. So get ready to be frightened (in a good way) with these 15 Halloween home decor ideas!

Easy Halloween DIY Decor Projects

Spooky Supplies Needed — Total Cost: $14.04



Every household has at least one mason jar in their kitchen cabinets, but how many households have ghost mason jars? The great thing about mason jars is they’re versatile; you can use them for almost anything: storage, drinks, even decor! Turn your regular mason jars into spooky ones by spray-painting them in white and gluing on googly eyes. Depending on where you get your supplies, you can easily spend less than $15 on a Halloween home decor DIY project that takes less than 10 minutes (excluding drying time for the paint)!

Spooky Supplies Needed — Total Cost: $15.47



Witch Hat, $1 at Dollar General

Command Hooks, $11.99 at Ace Hardware

Invisible String, $2.48 at Walmart

Looking for a creative Halloween-themed hanging fixture to place above your dining table? Create the illusion of floating witch hats with only three items (plus one that you can find in the woods)! You can grab as many as five or six witch hats from Dollar General to start, and then pick up some command hooks and invisible string to piece it all together. If you want to go for a true witch-in-the-woods feel, find a long tree branch on which to hang your witch hats. For extra flair, tie striped ribbons around the witch hats!

Spooky Supplies Needed — Total Cost: $1



Crepe Paper White Streamers, $1 at Dollar General

If you want your house to be the talk of the neighborhood during the Halloween season, spook-ify your front door by transforming it into a mummy door! All you need is white crepe paper, which you can find at Dollar General. Hang it across your front door while taping it to the sides. Draw eyes and a mouth on a poster board, cut them out, and tape them to the door for a fun, kid-friendly touch! More kids will appear on your front doorstep, so you’ll have more candy to pass out.

Spooky Supplies Needed — Total Cost: $0.97



For those on a budget, the easiest and cheapest way to decorate your home is by creating jack-o’-lanterns from balloons. This is also a great alternative if you don’t want to get the house messy by carving out real pumpkins. Simply buy a pack of orange balloons, blow them up, and tape them to your staircase. Don’t forget to draw jack-o’-lantern faces with a black Sharpie!

Spooky Supplies Needed — Total Cost: $8.96



Don’t throw out your milk jugs just yet! You can light up your home with ghost lanterns by cleaning your empty milk jugs and putting white Christmas lights inside. Draw spooky faces on the jugs with a black sharpie or write “Boo!" on them to get into the Halloween spirit. These can be the kids’ night lights when the dark gets too scary!

Fun Halloween Mantel Decor Ideas

Price: $10 at Target



Add cute mantel decorative accessories like this Hyde & EEK! Boutique one from Target. The set comes with four mini Halloween figures and accessories: a witch, a black cat, a pumpkin with a spooky face, and an autumn tree. Use them as props or place them in your mini Halloween village display. It’s a cute set to display during the fall so you can get in the mood for Halloween.

Price: $5 at Target



For a simple decorative piece to place on the mantel, this pumpkin Halloween sculpture is enough for your home’s fall aesthetic. Grab one or two and place one on the floor and the other on the mantel while adding other spooky accents to complete the picture. You can easily move the pumpkin around to add a touch of Halloween to any space in your home. It doesn’t have a creepy face to scare the kids either!

Price: $19.99 $9.99 at JOANN



Want to put up spider webs on your mantel but not the realistic-looking kind? This spiderweb lace mantel scarf features intricate spiderweb patterns with spiders and bats to fill in big spaces. The fringe adds length to the scarf, heightening the creepiness. You can also drape the scarf over the couch. Don’t worry, though — you won’t attract real spiders no matter where you put it!

Price: $17.99 at Amazon



You can never have too many candles in your home, which is why these flameless flickering candles are the perfect addition to your mantel. Made from real wax, these candles have LED flickering lights as well as three different illustrations to add to the festive atmosphere. They’re also battery-operated and have a timer so you don’t have to manually turn them on or off. Add mini candles for a spooky ambiance!

Price: $22.99 at Amazon



What’s cuter than gnomes dressed up as witches? These handmade gnomes carry brooms and wear witch hats with legs that dangle from any ledge. Place them on your mantel for an adorable appearance, and imagine that they’re protecting your living room while you sleep. Or maybe they’re planning to cause mischief! Either way, you can’t avoid looking at these cute gnomes as they pretend to be witches.

Cheap Halloween Decor Ideas

Price: $17.93 at Walmart



If you like to impress your neighbors, this Instant Mega Web Yard will definitely grab everyone’s attention! The 23’ x 18’ giant spiderweb can be draped from the roof of your house to the front yard. It comes with one gutter bracket and five ground stakes to help you secure the web in place. The only downside is that the spiders aren’t included!

Price: $4 at Walmart



Halloween isn’t just about ghosts, jack-o’-lanterns, and skeletons. If you self-identify as a witch or like to burn sage to disperse negative energy, this dried sage bundle is a great choice to add to your altar. Sage has many benefits, including antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It purifies the air and induces calmness in your surroundings. For a relaxing Halloween decor piece that also does wonders for your home atmospherically, dried sage is ideal.

Price: $15 at Target



Looking for a canine but in skeleton form? This French Bulldog skeleton makes for a unique decorative piece for Halloween with realistic bone detailing. Though it may seem frightening, it wears a smile that will make you smile, too. Place it on the floor or on the table to add a bit of spooky fun to your home — but don’t show your actual canine pal if you have one!

Price: $16.99 at Spirit Halloween



Need an accent pillow to add to your couch? This Tarot Moon Phase Pillow is more celestial than it is spooky, but it still fits the Halloween vibes with the moon illustrations. Witches are known to work with tarot readings, so if you’re a witch or you enjoy performing readings, this pillow is made for you. You can also use it as a pillow when you go to sleep!

Price: $12.99 at Spirit Halloween



If your house has a lot of windows, consider replacing your curtains with these light-up lace spiderweb ones. The sheer curtain features pumpkins with scary faces, bats, spiders, and witches — basically every Halloween image! In a lit room, the curtain will be visible to people who walk by your house. If you like switching up home decor with fun ones, this curtain adds festivity to your otherwise normal home.