The 23 Best Fall Sales to Shop Now

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Autumn has arrived, along with a whole host of special promotions and sales from stores to welcome it. It’s not just the time to get excited about cozy weather — this season, find discounts on fall apparel, furniture, travel, tech, and appliances.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scouted out all the best fall discounts and sales out there and found 23 of the best fall sales from brands like Macy’s, Everlane, Razer, and Samsung.

2022 Fall Deals at a Glance

Ace Hardware: $299 off select Milwaukee M18 through 10/30 (online only)

$299 off select Milwaukee M18 through 10/30 (online only) Ashley Stewart: Extra 15% off your order with code Q322SV

Extra 15% off your order with code Q322SV Best Buy: Up to 75% off electronics, appliances, video games, and more

Up to 75% off electronics, appliances, video games, and more Everlane: Enjoy 10% off fall apparel

Enjoy 10% off fall apparel Delta Vacations: Get up to 60% off hotel rooms

Get up to 60% off hotel rooms Expedia: Enjoy 15% off hotel rates

Enjoy 15% off hotel rates Foot Locker: Up to 30% of shoes

Up to 30% of shoes Harry & David: 15% off orders over $49 with code HD15OFF

15% off orders over $49 with code HD15OFF Home Depot: Up to 30% off select appliances through 10/19

Up to 30% off select appliances through 10/19 HSN: $20 off your first order over $40 with code HSN2022

$20 off your first order over $40 with code HSN2022 JOANN: Up to 30% off fall fashion fabrics

Up to 30% off fall fashion fabrics Justice: Take 15% off your next order

Take 15% off your next order Living Spaces: Up to 60% off furniture

Up to 60% off furniture Macy’s: Extra 20% off with code Fall (valid 10/5-10/10)

Extra 20% off with code Fall (valid 10/5-10/10) Marriott: Up to 25% off five or more nights

Up to 25% off five or more nights Michael Kors: 10% off your first order with email signup

10% off your first order with email signup ProLon: 30% off your orders with code PROLON20OFF

30% off your orders with code PROLON20OFF Paul Gauguin Cruises: Save $500 on select voyages

Save $500 on select voyages Razer: Free exclusive Razer gift on orders over $219 with code WINATWORK

Free exclusive Razer gift on orders over $219 with code WINATWORK Samsung: Score 10% off a bundle deal

Score 10% off a bundle deal SHEIN: Up to 20% off your order with code FALLFUN

Up to 20% off your order with code FALLFUN Summersalt: Up to 60% off swimwear

Up to 60% off swimwear Sur La Table: Enjoy a 50% discount on select products

Top Fall Sales and Deals Happening Now

1. Ace Hardware - $299 Off Select Milwaukee Products

With top brands and quality products to fix and maintain your home, Ace Hardware is the premier home convenience store. Take advantage of Ace Hardware’s online-only deals, which includes $299 off select Milwaukee M18 products from now until Oct. 30. The hardware retailer also has other online-only specials on fall cleanup essentials like lawn mowers and trimmers.

2. Ashley Stewart - Score an Extra 15% Off

Find stylish plus-size fashion from Ashley Stewart — the clothing brand is offering an extra 15% off your order with code Q322SV. With trendy blouses, jeans, and jackets to upgrade your fall wardrobe, they also have hundreds of styles in their clearance section marked with discounts up to 50%.

3. Best Buy - Up to 75% Off Select Items

Best Buy is the place to buy electronics, computers, appliances, devices, and video games. With a host of incoming deals for the fall, it’s a great time to shop there and get your devices and appliances up to date. Get up to 75% off select appliances, devices, and tech accessories, and enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.

4. Everlane - Get 10% Off Fall Apparel

Everlane offers modern clothing and essentials made from ethical factories and crafted with exceptional quality — without traditional markups. With new fall styles just in, score a 10% discount on your first Everlane order when you subscribe to their newsletter. From blazers and trousers to sweaters and jeans, this season’s collection is full of fall staples to add to your wardrobe.

5. Delta Vacations - Up to 60% Off Hotel Rooms

As the official vacation provider of Delta Airlines, Delta Vacations delivers elevated, all-in-one vacation experiences that allow travelers to choose memorable getaways.

From now until Oct. 3, book one of the vacations from their top 10 deals for adult vacations, and enjoy limited-time special discounts up to 60% and perks, including resort credits and free breakfasts. From beachside resorts in Mexico to luxurious stays in Italy, you’ll find an irresistible combination of exclusive savings on luxury hotels, package bonuses, and more.

6. Expedia - Enjoy 15% Off Hotel Rates

Count on Expedia for the lowest rates for your next trip, with discounts on flights, car rentals, and hotels. Browse Expedia’s autumn getaways, and instantly save 15% on thousands of hotels when you sign up for a free membership. As a member, you’ll also earn points toward future travel when you book through Expedia. Their offerings range from luxury resorts to boutique hotels, so you can find rates for your taste and price range.

Check out our guide, Expedia Travel Hacks That You Need to Know, for more ways to save!

7. Foot Locker - Up to 30% Off Shoes

Foot Locker is the one-stop shop for men’s, women’s, and kids’ footwear, with brands like Bike, Jordan, adidas, and Vans in their lineup of sneakers and apparel. Discover fresh fall finds and get markdowns up to 30% when you shop their fall essentials, which feature a mix of classic sneakers, premium boots, and cold-weather workout gear.

8. Harry & David - 15% Off Orders

Harry & David is known for their fine food and gourmet finds — from baked goods and wine to deluxe gift baskets and delectable fruits. The company offers a premium collection of food and gifts fit for any occasion, perfect for welcoming the change of seasons. Shop Harry & David’s fall offerings and get 15% off all orders over $49 with the code HD15OFF.

9. Home Depot - Get 30% Off Appliances

Home Depot has everything for your home improvement needs, from appliances to kitchen remodeling. The one-stop shop for renovation projects has a fall special: From now until Oct 19, Home Depot is taking 30% off select appliances. They also have great prices on everything you need to make your home cozy for the seasonal change, with overstock and special buy markdowns on items such as refrigerators, power tools, and wood flooring.

For a list of functional and affordable tool essentials, peep our roundup of 18 Must-Have Home Depot Tools Under $20 for Homeowners and DIY Enthusiasts.

10. HSN - $20 Off Your First Order

HSN offers some of the lowest prices in beauty, electronics, fashion, home, and more. Enjoy HSN daily deals and get a $20 discount on your first order over $40 with the code HSN2022.

Check out their new fall arrivals in home decor, and find discounts on outdoor lighting, harvest wreaths, and Halloween-themed table accents.

11. JOANN - Up to 30% Off Fall Fashion Fabrics

JOANN has everything you need to decorate your home and bring your craft projects to life. They carry a wide selection of DIY products and festive fall decorations to make the season extra cozy. Right now, the fabric retailer is offering 30% off fall fashion fabrics, from plaid wool to autumnal paisley jacquard.

12. Justice - 15% Off Your Next Order

Justice has the trendiest styles for girls ages 6 to 12, giving them an all-in-one destination for their fashion needs. Shop Justice for great deals on fall apparel for girls, and get a 15% discount when you subscribe to their mailing list. Stay tuned for other seasonal specials throughout October and November.

13. Living Spaces - Save up to 60% on Furniture

Get the lowest furniture prices of the season at the Living Spaces Fall Clearance Event. With items starting at $25, you’ll find markdowns on pieces such as dressers, sofas, and console tables. The promotional event is happening only while supplies last, so take advantage while their items are in stock.

14. Macy’s - Get an Extra 20% Off

Shop Macy’s Fabulous Fall Sale and score an extra 20% discount with the code FALL from Oct. 5 to 10. From fall apparel to kitchen essentials, find great deals on things to make your life cozy as the weather gets chillier. Plus, you get free shipping on all orders over $49.

15. Marriott - Up to 25% Off Five or More Nights

Marriott offers a home away from home with their hotels, which feature comfy rooms and a welcoming atmosphere. No matter where you decide to go on your fall getaway, you can enjoy their modern accommodations. Get up to 25% off your next stay at select Marriott Hotels when you book five or more nights with their fall travel deal. Just book by October 31 using the code LTS to enjoy the lowest hotel rates this season.

16. Michael Kors - 10% Off Your First Order

Shop Michael Kors’ collection of stylish clothing, handbags, and shoes for women. If you’re looking to update your fall looks, the fashion brand has a range of rich hues and chic prints for this season’s collection.

Enjoy 10% off your first order by signing up for the Michael Kors newsletter. You’ll also find major handbag markdowns in their sale section.

17. ProLon - 30% Off Nutrition Programs

With the first and only clinically tested, doctor-recommended fasting meal program, ProLon helps people benefit from the effects of fasting while still eating food. Their five-day and one-day fasting nutrition programs are designed to support metabolic and overall health for healthy aging. Get a jump-start on your wellness journey this fall, and use the code PROLON20OFF to get 30% off your orders.

18. Paul Gauguin Cruises - Save $500 on Select Voyages

Paul Gauguin Cruises offers all-inclusive voyages on the highest-rated small ship sailing the South Pacific. From now until October 8, book select luxury voyages round trip from Papeete and get a $500-per-guest air credit with code AIR500 to use toward your trip. The voyages include two full days in both Bora Bora and Moorea, plus two exclusive beach days on private islands surrounded by pristine sands.

19. Razer - Free Gift With Purchase

Shop Razer for a catalog of cutting-edge laptops, headsets, and tech gear for gaming, work, and leisure. The company is known for its award-winning laptops and top-of-the-line gaming mice. For a limited time, they’ve got a sweet deal for shopping their tech: Get a free exclusive Razer gift on orders over $219 with the code WINATWORK.

20. Samsung - 10% Off Two or More Items

Samsung has the latest in electronic and smart appliance technology, constantly reinventing its technologies for a better tomorrow. Get an extra 10% off when you purchase two or more eligible products — and choose from any combination of eligible phones, monitors, TVs, and home appliances. Some items also have instant savings on top of the Samsung bundle deal, so you’ll get the deepest markdowns from the technology brand.

21. SHEIN - Up to 20% Off Your Purchase

Shop SHEIN for the trendiest clothing at affordable prices, and discover new fall favorites to add to this season’s wardrobe. With cozy autumn tones and essential fall knits, you can save more on SHEIN’s fall collection when you buy using the code FALLFUN — you’ll get 10% off orders over $29, 15% off orders over $69, and 20% off orders over $169. The fashion brand also offers free shipping for all orders over $49.

22. Summersalt - Up to 60% Off Swimwear

Summersalt is known for its flattering and sustainable swimwear designed for the perfect fit. The fashion brand also has a collection of travel essentials designed to be comfortable enough for the journey and stylish enough for the destination. With over 250 designer styles in their collection, you can score 30% to 60% off select swimwear at Summer Salt and find cute pieces, including colorblock one-pieces and bikini separates.

23. Sur La Table - Up to 50% Off

Sur La Table is a delightful destination for kitchen cooks of all levels, carrying the finest cookware, dinnerware, bakeware, and more. With a fresh arrival of fall-inspired tablescape decor and a sturdy lineup of year-round kitchen staples, they’re the perfect place to shop for autumnal entertaining and cooking. Shop Sur La Table’s fall sale and enjoy up to 50% off select products, including cookware, kitchen tools, and appliances.