Prep for the Holidays and Save at HSN This October

The arrival of fall comes with lots of our favorite things: brisque walks through crunchy leaves, pumpkin pie, spooktacular home decor, and, of course, the start of holiday sales and savings! No matter what your shopping motivation is this October, HSN has harvested some amazing sales for you to browse through. Take a look:

Monthlong: Holiday Entertaining Essentials

We know what you’re thinking — that’s a lot of information to take in! Don’t worry, we’ve made a list of some items that we have in our shopping carts, so all you have to do is mark your calendar, pull out your holiday gift list and get browsing. Here’s what we’re shopping for at HSN this October.

Tech and Electronics

Price: $649.99



Know someone that’s downsizing on space but still requires a powerful console? Gift your favorite gamer this incredible Xbox bundle! The Xbox Series S is small and sleek but still packs a punch with features like Quick Resume and high-speed performance. This bundle is packed with all sorts of goodies, too, including an Xbox wireless controller, gaming headset, AC power adapter, dual charging dock, HDMI cable, Family Game Deluxe voucher, a code for three months of free Xbox Live, a manufacturer's one-year limited warranty and more.

Price: $1,479.99 $1,379.99



If you’re in the market for a new laptop, look no further than this commuter-friendly Apple Macbook Air bundle. The main star of the bundle is a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, the thinnest and lightest MacBook available, which is powered by the Apple M1 chip and features 8 GB of RAM. The bundle also includes a USB-C charging cable, a six-foot USB extension cable, a USB-C power adapter, a four-port USB hub, a wireless mouse, collapsible headphones, a mouse pad, a clip case, three MacBook software and service vouchers, and a manufacturer's limited one-year warranty.

Price: $269.99 $239.99



Normally $304.93, HSN is taking an additional 17% off of its special bundled price! Now you can give someone the gift of peace of mind with their own Ring Security Floodlight Cam, which features 1080p HD video, motion-activated LED floodlights, color night vision, and a built-in siren. It’s perfect for areas over the garage or a backyard, and users can customize their desired motion zones for added security. This bundle comes with Ring Assist+ and a yard sign to help serve as a first warning to would-be criminals.

Price: $99.99 $89.99



There’s something so beautifully nostalgic about a record player. Put your records on and spin up some of your favorite tunes, whether it’s a vintage album you found in your grandma’s garage or a new release vinyl record from Best Buy. This Victrola Journey+ features a classic look, three speeds as well as Bluetooth capabilities, so you can stream music from your phone to the player’s built-in speakers. Or you can play a record through your home’s sound system. It’s truly the best of both worlds!

Entertaining Essentials

Price: $248.40



Don’t worry if your guests start moving from the dining room to the living room! With this beautiful, portable bar cart, tempting treats and libations will always be on hand. We love the mix of espresso wood with the brushed gold and black frame. Use the spacious shelves for bottles or food for easy access, and the base has a wine bottle storage area as well as nine hanging glass racks for additional stemware storage.

Price: $67.40 $60.65



Take your hosting game to the next level! Now you can serve drinks, treats, and looks with this elegant tray and ice bucket pairing. The tray is 14 inches in diameter, so you can present specialty cocktails, hors d'oeuvres or desserts to your guests with an added touch of sophistication. Once seated, nestle the matching ice bucket near the end of the table to ensure that the chardonnay or champagne stays chilled and crisp.

Price: $32.95 $24.95



This four-piece air pressure wine opener kit makes popping open a new bottle of wine as easy as pumpkin pie. The wine opener's special design uses air pressure to pull air into the wine bottle when pressed. With a few pumps, the cork will pop open, so no need to struggle with your typical corkscrew. This set also includes an aerator, foil cutter, and wine chiller, making it an ideal present for wine lovers and hosts alike!

Stocking Stuffers

Price: $110 $89



Treat someone in your life to glowing, healthy skin with this lovely five-piece skincare set from Lancôme. The set comes with Confort Tonique, Rose Sugar Scrub, Confort Creme Mousse, Hydrazen Lotion, and UV Expert Serum. Each piece of the set has been tested by dermatologists and is fine on sensitive skin. They also feature comforting, nourishing ingredients like rose extract, honey, and sweet almond extract. It’s a classic, thoughtful gift that will make that special someone feel positively radiant.

Price: $62 $56.36



A fall and winter apparel staple, these cute and cozy BEARPAW boots are here to keep your feet warm, comfy, and dry. Made from suede and sheepskin, this pair features a wool-blend lining that’s super plush as well as NeverWet technology, so you don’t have to worry about wetter weather. Pair with leggings for a casual walk in the park with your pup or your favorite pair of denim for traipsing around the pumpkin patch.