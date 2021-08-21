Top 5 Retailers to Shop for Labor Day Furniture Sales 2021

Home

Labor Day (Sept. 6) is just around the corner — so it’s perfect timing for those of us looking to hit the refresh buttons on our homes. Whether it’s a new loveseat for the family room, a fresh patio set, or an upgraded kitchen table, this upcoming three-day weekend is a great opportunity for you to enjoy huge deals on whatever furniture you need. Want to know where to look? Keep an eye out for the best labor day furniture sales from some of the biggest retailers below!

Best for: Furniture You Want to Keep Forever



From Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, Macy’s Labor Day sale is offering:

40-60% off select outdoor furniture

50-60% off select fire pits

20 off select home office furniture and lighting

Although we’re still waiting for Macy’s Labor Day sale to start, below are a few furniture deals from their Big Home Sale. Score additional markdown prices with select Macy’s coupon codes.

Price: $2,293



Happiness happens over food, so why not set the scene with a stunning new dining set? Created especially for Macy’s, this seven-piece set features a gorgeous mid-mod design, brass finishing and luxurious velvet upholstery. The best part? The product comes fully assembled with Macy’s White Glove Delivery, so all you’ll need to take care of is the food.

Price: $2,579



Been dreaming of a leather loveseat for your living room? Now is the perfect time to check out this Chesterfield-inspired, showstopping piece. Its distinguished design exudes timeless beauty, and its top-grain leather is so buttery-smooth, you may never want to get off of it. This piece also features removable legs and was made in the USA.

Price: $539



Are your wine and cocktail glasses taking up precious cupboard space in your kitchen? Are bottles of booze crowding your counters? Give your at-home cocktail hour a glow-up by presenting your drinkware and libations in a simply classic bar cabinet. This glass-door cabinet features a top shelf for pouring drinks, a rack for stemware and plenty of storage for glasses and other accessories!

Savings Tip: It pays to be an insider! Get 25% off your next purchase when you create an It pays to be an insider! Get 25% off your next purchase when you create an online Macy’s account

Best for: DIY-Friendly Furniture

There’s no better place to score fantastic deals on home improvement tools than at The Home Depot, but did you know that your wallet can enjoy the same treatment in their furniture section? Like Macy’s, the brand hasn’t shared its Labor Day sales for this year, but they offered up to 30% off of furniture for last year’s event. We’re expecting similar offerings this year, so get ready to shop for furniture, kitchenware, and home decor. Before you start shopping, don’t forget to browse through Home Depot’s online exclusive deals for extra savings!

The Home Depot’s Labor Day mission is to help you get ready for fall projects, so expect furniture that you can paint for an expedited DIY experience. Here’s what we’re keeping our D-I-Y eyes on:

Price: $196.74



With mid-back height and sculpted seat, this set of four dining chairs offers comfortable sitting with a midcentury modern flair. They’re lightweight but sturdy, and we love how the wood-looking metal legs contrast with the clean white seat. Note: You probably won’t be able to paint the matte finish polypropylene seat, but it will require a quick five-minute assembly, which is perfect for DIY beginners!

Price: $151.54



Whether you want to experiment with painting or adding wood finishes, this unfinished bench makes for the perfect project. Now creating the entryway or dining bench you’ve been envisioning will be a breeze! The solid, eco-friendly parawood is unfinished, so all you need to do is apply some coats of paint or sand and stain.

Price: $35.08



Ideal for any room in the home, this ladder bookshelf looks just as stunning finished as it does au naturale. The blonde wood is unfinished, so you can easily paint it, stain it, or leave it as is. The shelves are ideal for books, plants and pictures, and can easily complement any boho, contemporary or farmhouse decor. Want some styling inspiration? Take a look at these decor ideas.

Savings Tip: You know we love seeing all the best savings in one place, which is why we adore The Home Depot’s Savings Center — a page completely dedicated to showcasing all of the retailer’s deals and discounts.

Best for: Trendy Furniture



We’ve always been in love with Target’s selection of furniture! The pieces are affordable and always on-trend — and we’re looking forward to saving even more this Labor Day. In 2020, customers received 20% off select home furnishings during Target’s Labor Day sale. Target hasn’t released its 2021 deals yet, but we have a feeling that it’s going to be good!

If you can’t wait until September, be sure to browse through Target’s coupons and promo codes to save on your purchase. Check out these gorgeous pieces from Target’s exclusive collaborations:

Price: $170



Designed by Jungalow’s Justina Blakeney, this writing desk is so cute, you’ll actually look forward to sitting down and getting some work done! The cane detailing on the front of the two drawers is on-trend for 2021, and the neutral color and material go beautifully with plenty of different interior styles. Take a look at the rest of the Opalhouse line to complete the look.

Price: $299.99



Everyone needs a comfy chair, and we’re loving this Hearth & Hand accent chair created by Chip and Joanna Gaines from Magnolia! The neutral tones of the plush cushions and light wood frame make a gorgeous addition to any home, and it’s easy to elevate the look by layering on accent pillows or cute, comfy throw blankets.

Price: $680



Thanks to period shows like “Bridgerton," we can’t get enough of the regencycore aesthetic, and this luxe tufted headboard is giving us nothing but sweet dreams. Designed by Studio McGee’s Shea McGee, this Threshold headboard features an elegant, timeless style in eight gorgeous colors (we particularly love the peacock and mango hues). And thanks to its metal and pine construction, this piece is sure to make it through your current design period with no drama.

Savings Tip: Don’t have a car that can fit your new furniture purchase? Cancel that truck rental — Don’t have a car that can fit your new furniture purchase? Cancel that truck rental — Target offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more!

Best for: Outdoor Furniture



As a part of its End of Summer sale last year, Walmart was offering discounts on everything customers needed to soak up the last bits of warm weather. This meant 30% off of patio furniture! In the past, Labor Day has also coincided with the retailer’s back-to-school sale and discounts on barbecue grills and accessories.

While we don’t know what 2021 has in store for this year’s Labor Day sale, we’re already eyeing these three patio furniture finds:

Price: $329.99



De-stress and ease into this lovely wicker hanging chair! This resin wicker chair offers a weightless feel as you curl up in the reversible, all-weather cushion, perfect for cocooning yourself poolside or on your terrace at sunset. The steel stand is also weather-resistant, ensuring that this chair will look as beautiful as it feels for years.

Price: $209.99



Say goodbye to your clunky, outdated patio furniture and say hello to this sleek wicker set! Complete with one tempered glass top coffee table, one loveseat and two armchairs, this patio set is as durable as it is beautiful. The cushions are comfy and easy to care for — ideal for lounging after a swim or enjoying cocktails al fresco!

Price: $193.96

Turn any outdoor space into a personal paradise with this sustainably sourced acacia wood chaise lounge. The mesh seat is comfortable and breezy, and won’t get too warm while you’re basking in the sun. The adjustable back is great for sitting up to read your latest page-turner, lying flat for a quick nap and everything in between. The only thing that could make this chaise any better is a fruity, tropical drink!

Savings Tip: Walmart is known for its Everyday Low Prices, but it never hurts to check for additional promos and deals! Be sure to browse through Walmart is known for its Everyday Low Prices, but it never hurts to check for additional promos and deals! Be sure to browse through Walmart coupon codes to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your buck.

Best for: Deals on Discounted Furniture

Get ready to shop — Bed Bath & Beyond’s prices are about to drop! The retailer hasn’t shared its plans for Labor Day 2021 yet, but judging by last year, we’re already getting hyped for it! In 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond offered 50% off sale and clearance items, including furniture and home goods. The store also offered an additional 20% off promo code, so we’re going to be keeping our eye out for that, too.

Here are a few items we’re saving to our carts:

Price: $89.99



With its roomy open shelf and chic black metal tubing, this side table adds a contemporary touch to any living room, bedroom or home office. The lower shelf provides ample storage space, and its wipe-clean laminate surface is super easy to care for — all while maintaining its beautiful look. It’s the affordable, low-maintenance side table that you’ve been dreaming of!

Price: $479.99 $335.99



Coastal colors and blue hues are always on-trend, especially when they’re featured on a classic design like this elegant tufted wing chair! The light blue color of this woven fabric goes well with tons of different interior design aesthetics, from timeless traditionalist styles to recent trends like cottagecore. Plus, it’s incredibly comfy, so don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite perch.

Price: $440.99



This is exactly what you need to organize your home’s entertainment station. Available in two distressed shades, this durable acacia wood TV stand is both stylish and functional. Not only does it feature two open shelves and two spacious cabinets, but this stand also offers openings in the back paneling for easy cord management — no wire tangling here!