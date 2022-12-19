24 Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

MONEY SAVER | HOLIDAY

The holidays are closing in and you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping. No judgment — those are just the facts.

You’ve come to the right place. We’re about solutions at Savvy, so we’ve compiled 24 last-minute gift options to satisfy all types of folks — even those hard-to-shop-for dads!

Browse top picks from 1-800-Flowers.com, Amazon, Ace Hardware, Best Buy, Harry & David, Macy’s, and more. We made our selections with speedy delivery in mind, but make sure to confirm whether your gift will arrive in time for the big day. Onward!

Best Last-Minute Christmas Gift Ideas of 2022

1. For the Flower Lover: Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment

Price: $69.99 to $99.99 $55.99 to $79.99 at 1-800-Flowers.com



This holiday arrangement of red roses, mini carnations, and white cushion poms is hand-fashioned into the shape of a Christmas tree, and it even comes with a gold star on top. Adding to the cheer is a nutcracker-inspired drum container and dashes of baby’s breath. Choose from up to four arrangement sizes, all 20% off.

Shop over a dozen unique Christmas arrangements at 1-800-Flowers.com, from poinsettias and mistletoe to holly and Christmas cactus.

2. For the Serious Griller: Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Price: $779 $599 at Ace Hardware



Ace Hardware is offering the Weber Genesis II for $180 off its regular price, but you have to act fast since the deal expires Dec. 24. The Weber Genesis II features three burners, cast-iron cooking grates, and an open cart design for easy tool access. We recommended checking which neighborhood stores have it available for in-store pickup. Otherwise, you may have to prepare your grill-mate for a slightly delayed arrival. Blame it on Santa!

3. For the Family of Wanderlusters: Stay at the Great Wolf Lodge

Price: Rates vary; use code AMOREFUN to get 30% off your stay of at least two nights



Maybe your idea of the perfect Christmas weekend includes getting out of the house. Skip the annual gathering with the in-laws and take your family to the Great Wolf Lodge, the largest kid-friendly resort and indoor water park in North America. With over 20 locations across the United States, chances are you’re just a quick flight or short drive away. Other Great Wolf Lodge activities include mini bowling, mini golf, a fully stocked arcade, and plenty of in-house dining options. Book before Dec. 31 and use the code AMOREFUN to get 30% off stays of at least two nights.

4. For the Classy Gent: House of Auric 5mm Cuban Bracelet Set

Price: $249.99 at Culture Kings



Get your guy an accessory that will add instant flair to his outfits. This Italian-made Cuban bracelet set from House of Auric features a sterling silver base and 18k gold vermeil plating. If you’re looking for a bit more variety, consider going with the gold and silver combo.

Shop Culture Kings’ last-chance holiday sale for deals on over 6,000 items, including hats, vintage tees, throwback jerseys, hoodies, and more.

5. For the Party Planner: Tower of Treats Signature Holiday Gift

Price: $59.99 at Harry & David



Did you know Harry & David is the originator of the gift tower? This holiday tradition goes all the way back to 1945 and continues today with the Tower of Treats holiday gift set. Enjoy seasonal pears, decadent chocolate-covered popcorn, a fine selection of mixed nuts, and an assortment of chocolate truffles, all tastefully boxed and tied up with a red ribbon. This delectable basket is guaranteed to bring instant cheer to your favorite host or hostess.

6. For the Action-Figure-Obsessed Kiddo: Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime Action Figure

Price: $33.99 at Macy’s



Since the 1980s, kids and adults have been drawn to the sentient shape-shifting robots from Cybertron. Characters like Optimus Prime continue to thrive in blockbuster movies, animated shows, and, of course, action-figure lines. This iteration of the famous hero — inspired by the show “Transformers: Cyberverse" — can shift from robot form into a Transformers truck in mere seconds. Shop the whole set and witness epic action figure battles across your living room floor.

7. For the Cinematic Homebodies: Disney Plus One-Year Subscription

Price: $109.99 at Disney



Disney is so much more than animated movies and kids’ shows. From mega properties like Marvel and Star Wars to educational platforms like National Geographic, the 21st century House of the Mouse offers a little bit of everything. Enjoy genre-spanning original programming along with Disney’s massive collection of movies, including the entire Pixar catalog. Music lovers may consider the award-winning docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back" to be worth the price alone.

8. For the Friend With No Time: HelloFresh Gift Card

Price: $75 to $140 at HelloFresh



“I want to cook, but I just don’t have the time." If you’ve heard this phrase uttered by a friend or loved one, consider a gift card from HelloFresh, the easy-to-follow meal-kit service that features over 30 fresh recipes every week. Your busy chef will be able to whip up delicious meals for any dietary need or preference. They can choose hearty family-friendly recipes, quick vegetarian options, keto power plates, and everything in between. Better yet, they won’t even have to leave their house!

9. For the Budding Chef in Need of Inspiration: NYT Cooking One-Year Subscription

Price: $40 at The New York Times



They’ve perfected their favorite YouTube recipes, read “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" cover to cover, updated their cookware, and now they’re asking, “What’s next?" Surprise them with a yearly subscription to NYT Cooking, the app-based service that features unlimited access to expert-tested recipes, cooking guides, and how-to videos. Users can take advantage of the Recipe Box, a digital organizer of all of their favorite dishes, including ones from across the web.

10. For the Avid Reader: The New Yorker Gift Subscription

Price: $84.99 to $169.99 at the New Yorker



In an age when immediacy often trumps accuracy, the New Yorker stands as a beacon for rigorous fact-checking in journalism. It’s also a repository for satire, cartoons, film reviews, poetry, and — perhaps most famously — short fiction. Despite many of its sections catering to a local New York crowd, the magazine itself has become a national institution. Consider it a must for any aspiring fiction writer or avid reader, especially those who enjoy the short and sweet variety.

11. For the Board Game Lover: The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game

Price: $19.99 at Amazon



Based on The New York Times bestselling survival handbook, The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game offers tons of laughs for anyone ages 10 years and older. Players take turns being “the victim" and ranking hypothetical disaster scenarios from bad to the worst. (Think gorilla chasing after you versus losing your memory.) Victims gain points when fellow players match with their rankings. The most points wins. Despite its suggestive title, The Worst-Case Scenario is, in fact, a kid-friendly game, and there’s nothing overtly obscene about the scenarios.

12. For Aspiring Guitarist: Fender Play Gift Subscription

Price: $79.99 to $149.99 at Fender



Guitar has a steep learning curve, not to mention the inevitable plateaus most players run into. If you’re shopping for a beginning guitarist or more experienced player who’s fallen into a rut, consider a gift subscription from Fender Play. Besides being the guitar of choice for many of the world’s most famous players, Fender has managed to craft an engaging and useful guitar-learning platform. Access hundreds of instructor-led song lessons, receive expert technique tips, and enjoy a library that is constantly growing and evolving.

13. For the Beer Enthusiast: Northern Brewer Homebrew Starter Kit

Price: $129.99 at Amazon



This starter kit from Northern Brewer provides all the tools necessary to brew delicious beer from home — five gallons of it to be exact. Your budding brewer will receive a hydrometer, test jar, lab thermometer, 6.5-gallon fermenter, and everything else they need to go from wort (aka malty sugar water) to fresh beer. A recipe and ingredients for Hank’s Hefeweizen is included, so they won’t have to worry about finding the right supplies.

14. For the Cheese Connoisseur: Cheese Board of the Month Club

Price: Starting at $113 at Murray’s



Made for charcuterie fans and entertainers alike, the Cheese Board of the Month Club from Murray’s comes with a hand-picked selection of three to five cheeses, charcuterie, and multiple accompaniments such as bread, fruit, and cornichons. Instructions for cutting and serving are also included. Think of it this way: Give this to a friend, and there’s a pretty good chance you’ll reap the benefits during a future visit.

15. For the Coffee Drinker: Chemex 6-Cup Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker

Price: $44.95 at Amazon



A quick case for the pour-over coffeemaker: It’s easy to use, it’s less wasteful than a Keurig machine, and it’s much smaller than a traditional drip machine. It also has a minimalist design that looks good on your counter. Need more convincing? Chemex’s bonded filters remove the bad fats, bitterness, and sediment that frequently invade your coffee when you use, say, a French press. That means a smoother and healthier cup of joe.

16. For the Coffee Aficionado: The Roaster’s Sampler

Price: $46 at La Colombe



Let the expert roasters at La Colombe craft a delicious set of single-origin coffees and blends for the holiday season. The Roaster’s Sampler includes five unique, fruit-forward varieties: Brazil Beleza, Colombia San Roque, Bowery Blend, El Salvador El Escorpión, and Ethiopia Myth Maker.

Looking to add a little something extra? Throw in a vintage diner mug for only $14.

17. For the Zealous Hiker: Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Cushion Socks

Price: $25 at REI



When it comes to hiking, many people tend to overlook the importance of socks. You need something breathable and moisture-wicking, but also something that provides cushion and reinforcement. Equally important is having a material thick enough to keep you warm. These merino wool socks live up to their Darn Tough name and satisfy all the above requirements. Choose from six colors, including black, denim, olive, and taupe.

18. For the Friend Who Writes Everything Down: Parker Jotter Stainless Steel CT Ballpoint Pen

Price: $24.12 $16.95 at Amazon



Clean, elegant, and eye-catching, this ballpoint pen from Parker makes for a sleek addition to any office desk. The stainless-steel color is a classic, but you can also choose from a variety of others, including Chelsea orange, Kensington red, and royal blue. This is a working-person’s pen, designed for smooth and dependable service over a long period of time. Consider a set of Parker refills for when the ink inevitably runs dry.

19. For the Remote Worker: Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Price: $59.27 at Amazon



Not only will this multi-purpose magnetic portable charger give new life to your iPhone, but it also acts as a foldable kickstand for easy viewing and it’s thin enough to use while you send a text or answer a call. Anker wisely added USB-C input and output ports to charge any compatible device. Choose from six color options, including black, white, gray, and purple.

20. For the Self-Care Queen (and King): Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase

Price: $89 to $110 at Nordstrom



This pillowcase from Slip is celebrity recommended and — in an indirect way — dermatologist recommended, since it’s made from 100 percent silk. Silk contains antimicrobials and is known to calm certain skin conditions. It’s also less absorbent than cotton and can help your skin retain its own moisture. Get the Slip pillowcase in eight colors, including blush, caramel, white, and charcoal.

21. For the Fitness Buff: Buddy Lee Aero Speed Original Ball Bearing Jump Rope

Price: $39.85 at Amazon



Jump ropes are back in style, with personal trainers lauding them as a more beneficial (and cheaper) alternative to elliptical machines. This jump rope comes from Buddy Lee, the U.S. Olympian wrestler and jump rope pioneer who invented its swivel-bearing technology. Use it for high-intensity speed training and cardio.

22. For the Troubled Sleeper: Philips Wake-Up Light

Price: $199.99 at Walmart



According to neuroscientist Andrew Huberman, getting early-day exposure to sunlight sets your biological clock and helps control the timing of cortisol and melatonin, two hormones critical for waking and sleeping. This “wake-up lamp" from Philips mimics morning light and includes 20 brightness settings along with five natural sounds. It also features a sunset simulation to help prepare you for a restful night’s sleep.

23. For the Hipster: Knit Cuffed Beanie

Price: $19.99 at Carhartt



A beanie is a simple, one-size-fits-all solution to many Christmas gifts. Dress it up or down — the bottom line is people need to keep their heads warm during the winter. Carhartt is having a moment as a somewhat unexpected fashion brand, and its knit cuffed beanie comes in enough colors to satisfy even the pickiest headwear connoisseurs.

24. For the Friend Who’s Always Cold: Weighted Throw Blanket

Price: $169 at Brooklinen



Made with breathable, textured cotton, this weighted throw blanket from Brooklinen is the perfect gift for that special someone who loves to spend extended periods snuggled up on the couch. Weighted blankets also have the apparent ability to reduce anxiety symptoms and help promote better sleep. If nothing else, they sure do remind us of a warm embrace. Maybe that’s all that matters during the holiday season.

