Macy’s Black Friday 2022: Up to 70% Off Daily Specials

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by Macy's. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Macy’s Black Friday Sale is here! From now until November 26, use the code BLKFRI to get an extra 20% off on your Black Friday order at Macy’s. Read on to see the best Macy’s coupons and Black Friday discounts available this week, along with 28 of our favorite discounted items to shop for now!

Shop the 28 Best Black Friday Deals at Macy’s

This year, Macy’s has foregone its traditional one-day sale and blessed us with three separate weeklong events:

Black Friday Sale Week 1: Nov. 7-13

Black Friday Sale Week 2: Nov. 14-19

Black Friday Sale Week 3: Nov. 20-26

The transition from one-day Black Friday sales to multiple events follows a trend we’ve seen from major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and Target dating back to 2020.

What does this mean for you, savvy shopper? First and foremost, more days to shop discounts on apparel, accessories, and home deals – including small kitchen appliances, cookware, and furniture. It’s also a great time to snag best-of-season beauty deals and toys for kids of all ages. Look for new items and deals to drop each week – but don’t stress over the specifics, as Macy’s offers up to 70% off on daily specials in every category.

Up to 60% Off Apparel Deals

Clothing is a Macy’s Black Friday staple, and this year’s selection delivers on all fronts. Find men’s apparel at jaw-dropping prices, from Tommy Hilfiger jackets up to 60% off, to sweaters and shirts under $20 and boots under $50. Score Black Friday deals on women’s clothing, including 60% off coats, handbags starting at $29.99, and boots under $50. Discover deals on children’s clothing, too, including girl’s jackets for 50% off and sweatsuit sets for under $25.

Up to 70% Off Home Deals

Luggage, bedding, furniture, small kitchen appliances – they’re all enjoying massive markdowns at Macy’s this November. Find Macy’s Black Friday home deals up to 70% off on everything from quilts, mattresses, and towels to dining sets, sectional couches, and air fryers. All your favorite brands are represented, including DKNY, Martha Stewart Collection, Serta, Ninja, and Cuisinart. Shop now until Nov. 26 to cash in on these discounts, but remember: some items may run out of stock before the sale officially closes.

Up to 50% Off Beauty Deals

Refresh your skincare collection (or a loved one’s!) during Macy’s Black Friday beauty sale, featuring up to 50% off on lipstick, creams, serums, makeup, fragrances, and much more. Shop holiday gift sets from Elizabeth Arden, Mario Badescu, and other popular brands for under $20. Save hundreds of dollars on premium gift sets from Lancôme. Beauty accessories are on sale, too, including professional hair dryers for $100 off and curling irons under $55.

Up to 60% Off Toy Deals

Black Friday shopping is seldom complete without a visit to the toy section. Thankfully, Macy’s offers toys for babies under 12 months to kids 11 years and older. Find thousands of Black Friday toy deals up to 60% off from top brands like Barbie, Fisher Price, Mattel, Hot Wheels, Transformers – the list goes on. Whether you’re looking for action figures, dolls, board games, or kid-friendly electronics, Macy’s is sure to offer something in your price range.

