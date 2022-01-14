Macy’s MLK Day Weekend Sale: Enjoy up to 80% Off Apparel, Electronics, and More

Money Saver | Shopping

With 2022 underway, shoppers are already on the lookout for major sales and deals in January, and retailers like Macy’s are offering sweet discounts during the three-day MLK Day weekend. From January 14-17, enjoy up to 60% off, plus an extra 20% off on select items at Macy’s. On top of ongoing deals at Macy’s, you’ll find price markdowns on apparel, jewelry, kitchen appliances, electronics, and more. So, if you’re itching to shop and save, take a look below at our top picks from Macy’s MLK Day Weekend Sale 2022!

Apparel

Price: $315 $156.99



We’re in the throes of winter, so you’ll want to add this puffer coat to your closet ASAP. It’s knee-length and comes with a hood so you’re covered up as much as possible from wind, rain, and chill. The coat also comes in several colors, including navy, black, forest, cashew, carbon, and merlot. If you don’t own a puffer coat, it’s time to change that!

Price: $44.50 $22.25



These comfortable fleece joggers by Calvin Klein come in two colors: Racing Red and Black. The stretch, ribbed waistband, and drawstring close make these joggers easy to wear and comfortable when playing sports or lounging lazily at home. Plus, the CK logo is apparent, so he can show off his designer tastes!

Price: $54 $32.40



Denim jeans are a staple in anyone’s closet, so add these Lazer ones if you can’t get enough of them. With a loose fit, you can pair it with a T-shirt for a casual look. If you want to feel comfortable and relaxed, this pair of jeans will do just the trick.

Home & Kitchen

Price: $38



Make a toast to all the shopping and saving you plan to do this year with these Martha Stewart red wine glasses. Each glass holds 12 ounces of your favorite adult grape juice. Whether you’re a wine aficionado or invite guests over often, having a set of glasses made just for wine is a must.

Price: $5,998 $3,509.10



This sectional fits in any contemporary home with its shale-finish wood base, square tapered legs, and sleek-lined frame. The plush cushions are not only soft but offer a high-end, luxury feeling. The two-piece set comes with three toss pillows. Plus, it’s a good time to find great furniture deals in the new year!

Price: $50



This food storage set comes with a whopping 100 pieces, all in different shapes and sizes to keep your food fresh and your kitchen organized. They’re dishwasher-safe, so when you’re done using them, just pop them in the dishwasher.

Price: $60



With a bold and striking marble design, add luxury and comfort to your bathroom with this super-soft cotton bath towel from the Hotel Collection. A towel this luxurious couldn’t possibly be priced so low, but it is!

Electronics

Price: $299.95 $199.95



Stay on top of your health and exercise goals this year with the Fitbit smartwatch! The Fitbit Sense does a better job of understanding your body and responds to your stress levels with the EDA Scan app. It also assesses your heart rhythm and is compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. It’s a powerful device that comfortably wraps around your wrist and helps you step your health game up!

Price: $160 $95.99



Tune out noise pollution and distractions with these headphones by Brookstone. Built with active noise-cancelling technology, these headphones will keep your focus on the music or podcast. Designed with ergonomic-padded ear cups and long-lasting capabilities, your listening sessions can comfortably and conveniently run for as long as 20 hours. It’s also Bluetooth-connected so you don’t have to plug it in or mess with wires.