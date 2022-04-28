Michael Kors Mother’s Day Sale: 12 Gift Ideas for Every Mom

Fashion | Holiday

It’s almost time to celebrate one of the most important women in your life — Mom. This Mother’s Day, Michael Kors has the perfect gift for every mom, whether she’s a trendsetter, always on the go, or enjoys the more classic pieces Michael Kors has to offer. With a range of prices and ways to score Mother’s Day discounts, the brand has many options for you to choose from within your budget. Plus, get free shipping at Micheal Kors on orders over $50! This way, you can spoil Mom without breaking the bank.

Read on for 12 Michael Kors gifts we think your mom will love this Mother’s Day.

Trendy Mom

Price: $235 $164.50



Choose from moss, chestnut, and black in this pair of crocodile embossed leather boots. Your on-trend mom is sure to love the chain accent and pointed toe silhouette. Featuring 100% leather, these timeless shoes will be worn by Mom on every occasion — be it a night out, business meeting, date night, and more. The best part? They’re currently on sale.

Price: $88



Your fashion-forward mom will love this striking bucket hat with chain detailing. Whether you choose olive or khaki, the neutral tones will match with almost everything in her closet. Plus, it’s the perfect accessory for sunny summer months. Made of 100% cotton, she’ll be able to pack it for vacations, lunch with friends, or a typical day of errands.

Price: $129



These stunning sunglasses make the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. The sleek, straight top and large lenses make this pair a must-have. She’ll be able to enjoy UV protection while she’s out and about and looking incredible. These sunglasses come in both tortoise and black so you have the option to select the best color for your mom.

Price: $95



Perfect for the trendy mom with an Apple Watch, this leather strap is both versatile and fashionable as it features rose gold accents and the classic MK logo. The chic band can be worn with any outfit and will add an elevated style to her look.

Traditional Mom

Price: $598



This purse is an on-the-go staple for the classically traditional mom. Opt for brown, pink, or black in this 100% leather satchel, which also features gold accents and adjustable gussets on the side. This bag is perfect for everyday use as well as special occasions. She’ll be able to fit any and all essentials in it too.

Price: $150



Made from sterling silver and plated with a high-shine rhodium, this stunning necklace is sure to wow Mom on Mother’s Day. The stone is made from cubic zirconia and is easily cleaned with the cloth that comes with it. If you live a distance from your mom, you can choose the Gift Now option, which will send a virtual gift and photo of the necklace straight to her email.

Price: $122



Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like a beautiful bottle of perfume. The floral and woodsy fragrance is light with notes of roses, vanilla, lychee, and more. Mom will want to put this bottle on display in her vanity with the pink glass and gold top. Opt to pick it up in store to avoid the additional shipping fee.

Price: $355



With a tropical palm pattern and mid-length hem, this dress is exactly what your mother would hope to wear for her special day. With two color options including white and blue, you can purchase the color that best suits her. The cotton material and lining allows this dress to breathe and is great for the warmer months. Plus, if you’re a KORSVIP member, you’ll receive 3,550 points.



Jet-Setter Mom

Price: $398



For the mom who loves to explore the world, this weekender bag is perfect for her next getaway. The colorful stripes down the center of the bag are easy to spot and you can choose from red, yellow, blue, and green. Along with a removable shoulder strap, the duffel bag features pockets inside for all her accessories.

Price: $68



For the days when mom is out on a tour of Italy or on the beach in Maui, this hat will help keep her protected from the sun’s rays. The light pink color and white logos are stylish and great for spring, and the 100% cotton material will be comfortable for all-day wear.

Price: $195



Whether she’s walking through the airport, on a hike in Yosemite, or trekking through the cobblestone streets of England, these shoes won’t let her feet get tired or sore. Not only does this pair have glitter accents and leather panels, but they also feature the logo jacquard. The thick rubber sole is on-trend and ready to take on any route your mom has planned.

Price: $128



When your mother’s on the go, this laptop case will keep her computer protected and looking chic. With the options of red, orange, pink, blue, or green, your mom will love this gift and is sure to get plenty of use out of it. You can also choose to personalize it for her with a monogram, free of charge.