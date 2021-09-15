Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month: 10 Latinx-Owned Businesses to Shop and Support Now

Shopping

Every year beginning on Sept. 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month pays homage to the Hispanic Americans across countless generations who have added immense value to our communities. The celebration (which ends on Oct. 15), highlights the history and contributions that the Latinx community has made.

What started as a one-week celebration in 1968 rightfully evolved into a month-long observance of all that encompasses Hispanic culture. Celebrating mid-month is not at all random — Sept. 15 marks the independence of five Latin American countries, including Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. Over the next few days, Mexico, Belize, and Chile also gained their independence.

In 2020, the Hispanic and Latinx population was 62.1 million, which grew 23 percent while other races only grew 4.3 percent. As the Hispanic population continues to grow in the U.S., the Latinx community continues to advance our society as small business owners, essential workers, teachers, veterans, public servants, among other professions.

One of the most significant ways to celebrate and honor this community is to support and shop at Latinx-owned businesses. The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected small businesses, including countless Latinx-owned shops. This is why it’s essential to seek out and make purchases from Latinx-owned sellers.

To make it easy, we’ve put together a diverse list of Latinx-owned brands and businesses you can support today and beyond. Remember: This is just a start. There are tons of Latinx companies you can continually support!

10 Latinx-Owned Businesses to Shop At

Patty Delgado started Hija de Tu Madre as a way to celebrate all that encompasses being Latinx through “fashionable statements of identity." From jewelry and clothing to stationery and mugs, Hija de Tu Madre celebrates Latinx culture in a stylish and functional way that can benefit anyone. If you join their “jefa club" via an email signup, you’ll receive first dibs on new stuff, promos, and special deals.

Kids of Immigrants was founded by Daniel Buezo and Welch Dennis, who happen to be first-generation Americans. They aim to help connect the public to their roots through various fashion pieces. The brand has released several collections with limited items, so the best way to stay on top of their releases is via Instagram.

For years, Priscilla Jiminian tried several remedies and products to help dark spots and hyperpigmentation. It wasn’t until she visited her parents’ native country, the Dominican Republic, that she found the best solution. By founding Skinergy Beauty, Priscilla aims to create more inclusivity in beauty and skincare.

Farah Vargas is a Dominican-American entrepreneur who set out to create intentional skincare and beauty products. One of Pinkness’ most popular items is its Forever Flawless Beauty Oil, which gained tons of traction on social media for its ability to nourish and brighten skin. Of course, only the best natural ingredients are used in their products, like grapeseed oil and vitamin E.

Francesca and her husband founded the San Diego-based brand Casa Brixe. The two work with female artisans to import handmade rugs from Oaxaca, Mexico. All of their rugs are handmade by women, who also receive a portion of the sales. Shopping Casa Brixe doesn’t just mean supporting the Latinx-owned business; it means potentially helping a collective of Mexican women and their village.

Sandra Manay founded Luna Sundara as a way to honor her Peruvian roots. The brand is known for its home decor, incense, Palo Santo (native to Peru), and essential oils. The brand aims to promote sustainability while helping and empowering Latinx American artisans to share their work in the U.S.

When Hector Saldivar relocated from Mexico to California, his Tia Lupita (“Aunt Lupita") would send him her special homemade hot sauce. Hector sought out his mother’s blessing to produce the hot sauce for the public to honor his family. Shopping at Tia Lupita is a delicious way to support Latinx-owned businesses this month!

This list wouldn't be complete without a quality Latinx-owned tequila brand. Founder Joe Cruz was born and raised in Harlem, but that doesn't keep him from honoring his roots and sharing an important message with the public. YaVe phonetically (in Spanish) translates to "key" in English, which signifies the ability to unlock potential and possibilities. Plus, their tequila has won awards and is also available in different flavors, so you know it's good!

Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein, two moms on a mission to introduce bilingualism to kids through books, founded Lil' Libros. The stories help kids better understand Hispanic culture and influential historical figures. So, whether you're a parent or know a parent, Lil' Libros makes the perfect addition to any toddler's lil' library.

This one is more of a support-in-person experience, but we had to include it, given it's the only Latinx-owned, feminist, indie bookstore and coffee shop in New York City. The Spanish name translates to "coffee with books" as it represents their mission to celebrate female identity through books and special events. Still, you can purchase any of their available books via their online shop.