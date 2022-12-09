Shop Holiday Dresses Under $70 at Princess Polly’s Secret Sale

HOLIDAY | FASHION

With December in full swing and holiday party invitations aplenty, finding the perfect party dress is a priority. After all, making it to the end of the year deserves a bit of celebration: the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

Get glamorous this season at Princess Polly's Secret Sale from now until Dec. 9, where you’ll get 25% off everything (excludes already on-sale items), charity capsules, and gift cards. Even better, we’ve got exclusive savings for 20% off from Dec. 10-16, so you can shop for last-minute additions.

Below, we’ve carefully curated the best holiday party dresses to wear. Whether it’s a winter rager or a classy occasion, there’s something for everyone.

11 Holiday Dresses Under $70

Price: $60



This luxurious burgundy velvet mini dress is perfect for cocktail parties and holiday shindigs — pair it with your favorite gold jewelry and a cute handbag, and you’re ready to go. This mini dress has a cowl neckline and some stretch, so it’s made to fit you perfectly no matter how you move around the room. It’s sure to get you a ton of compliments, too!

Price: $65



Wrap dresses give off a universally flattering silhouette, and this piece is no exception. The Spiers Wrap Dress comes in a festive silky green that will make you stand out in a crowd. Plus, it’s got a few special touches — like flared cuffs — to make this classic dress trendy.

Price: $55



A silk midi dress is the way to go for more formal evening wear. This silky magenta dress is designed with a classy cowl neck and high-thigh slits. Even better, this dress comes in two other gorgeous colors, so you can snatch more than one if you have multiple occasions to attend.

Price: $68



This dreamy frock will have you feeling like a modern-day Juliet: with a corset-style fit and romantic puffy sleeves, it’s a refreshing take on your traditional holiday dresses. Accessorize this with some stylish heels and a cute bag, and you’ll be good to go. It’s an irresistible piece to add to your wardrobe this holiday season.

Price: $62



If you’re looking for a sleek, versatile holiday dress, the Calvin Mini Dress does it all. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and a slim fit, it’s a modern-day take on the little black dress. Understated but undeniably stylish, this dress gives the perfect opportunity to go big on accessories — think bold statement necklaces and earrings.

Price: $68



This champagne stunner is perfect for glitzy nights out and New Year’s Eve celebrations. Wear this dress to feel like the belle of the ball — even better, it’s a sustainable option made of recycled material.

Price: $68



Get the Party Time Mini Dress to take to your next gathering: the frock boasts rave reviews and comes with a flattering, comfortable fit. It’ll be your new favorite piece for special occasions and nights out — without the hefty price tag.

Price: $64



Go glam with this ruched purple mini dress for a sexy nighttime outfit. While holiday parties usually mean richer colors, they’re also great occasions to try other looks — and you’ll make a stylish entrance with this less traditional holiday pick.

Price: $69



For a glamorous look, this frock goes neutral while keeping it formal enough for cocktail parties. With a plunging neckline and flattering wrap design, the mini dress pairs well with a bold pair of thigh-high-heeled boots.

Price: $65



Get this chic piece for seamless day-to-night transitions. It’s relaxed enough to wear out while meeting friends and classy enough to take to holiday parties. This trendy shirtdress look goes a step further with silky-soft material — it’s comfortable to wear out all day.

Price: $60



The Jocasta Mini Dress is the ultimate party dress for all your holiday occasions. With an asymmetrical shoulder and bright white hue, it looks great with strappy sandals and a blowout. The ruched design gives it an extra oomph reminiscent of the early 2000s.