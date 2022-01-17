Fitness | Money Saver
Save 40-50% On Reebok Shoes and Apparel Right Now
Get a fresh start this year with Reebok’s End of Season Sale and enjoy huge savings on a wide selection of cutting-edge workout shoes, athletic apparel, and accessories.
Here are some of the best deals at Reebok from now until the end of January:
- Get up to 40% off your order with the code SAVEMORE (valid Jan. 14-20).
- Save up to 50% on sale items with the code GETDOWN (valid through Jan. 31).
Workout Ready Printed Sports Bra
Price: $30 $24.97
Hit the gym in this stylish printed sports bra: It features medium support for activities from cardio to yoga. Made of Speedwick, a fabric designed to wick moisture, it’ll keep you cool and dry no matter how intense your workout is. Plus, its strappy style and V-neck cut mean that it’s great to wear alone or underneath tops. Reviewers rave that it’s comfortable to wear, boasts excellent support, and has a true-to-size fit, making it a high-quality steal.
Speed 21 TR Training Shoes
Price: $100 $94.97
Featuring an eye-catching gold-and-navy color combo, these lightweight training shoes give you the support and flexibility to excel in workouts, from strength training to running. It has Floatride Energy Foam to cushion your feet for max comfort, plus a breathable mesh to keep sweat at bay. It’s perfect for gym-goers looking for fancy kicks that boast versatility.
Reebok Identity Leggings
Price: $35 $29.97
The Reebok Identity Leggings are everyday cotton leggings suited for rest days. With a medium rise, these are made from cotton sourced through sustainable cotton farming. Whether you’re running errands or staying in, the body-hugging fit provides all-day comfort. Snag a few and add them to your loungewear essentials — they’ll be your favorite go-to leggings.
Activchill+DreamBlend Long Sleeve Shirt
Price: $45 $34.97
The quality of this classic long-sleeve shirt is anything but basic. It’s designed with DreamBlend fabric and ACTIVCHILL technology to keep you cool and dry. The shirt features a crewneck cut, is soft and comfortable, and comes in a fashionably sleek black. It’s great for workouts on chilly mornings, lending just enough warmth as you get your heart rate up.
Zip-Up Track Jacket
Price: $80 $64.97
Add this classic track jacket with a modern twist to your wardrobe for an upgrade on all levels. Water-resistant and made of nylon, this crisp piece subtly boasts snap-button pockets and sleeve clips. Wear it over your favorite workout outfits or take it with you on casual errand runs around town. This cool, breezy jacket looks great with shorts or sweatpants and adds a retro feel to your garb.
Classics Archive Grip XS Bag
Price: $50 $39.97
The Classics Archive Grip XS Bag is the ideal size to conveniently pack your day-to-night gear. It’s loaded with multiple pockets to store your workout essentials. Because it’s practical and cool, you can use this as your go-to gym bag or as a travel bag for weekend trips.
Peppa Pig Weebok Clasp Shoes - Toddler
Price: $45 $39.97
These adorable Peppa Pig shoes are perfect for playtime. The velcro closures make them easy to put on for little tots ready to take their first steps in the world. The delightful design even features Peppa Pig on the tongue of the shoe. The jury is out: so irresistibly cute that it’ll put a smile on anyone’s face.
Les Mills® Activchill Vent Tank Top
Price: $45 $34.97
Made with lightweight and moisture-absorbing fabric, this tank top will keep you well ventilated while you exercise. The racerback design gives you room to accommodate movement, from yoga to cycling. Plus, it comes in a cool light blue that looks great whether you’re in leggings or shorts.
MYT Backpack
Price: $40 $29.97
From work to the gym, this sporty backpack offers a ton of space for all your essentials. With adjustable straps, a spacious main compartment, and a pocket to hold your laptop, the MYT backpack comes in bright and neutral colors to suit your style preference. Go for vibrant colors to make a statement, or pick neutral colors for a sleek look.
Reebok HIIT 2 Women's Training Shoes
Price: $90 $84.97
Built for the intensity of HIIT workouts, these shoes feature Floatride Energy Foam for maximum support during your workouts, making them excellent for dynamic movements like squats, burpees, planks, and other plyometric movements. Plus, reviewers mention that they’re breathable, comfortable, and roomy around the toes.
Studio Pants
Price: $60 $49.97
Snag these stylish, slouchy pants for an effortless but chic look. The cotton-blend fleece will keep you warm and cozy, and the high-waisted silhouette is roomy. They’re an essential staple for any closet, so you won’t want to miss out on this deal.
Zig Dynamica Shoes - Grade School
Price: $60 $54.97
These junior boys’ shoes are running-inspired and feature an eye-catching zigzag sole that makes it pop. The futuristic and cushy design will support his feet and protect his joints in any activity.