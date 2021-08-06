Add These 10 School Supplies to Your Cart During Target’s Back-to-School Sale

Education | Shopping

The air is getting cooler, the kids are getting excited, and the lists of school supplies are being sent out. It's almost time to go back to school, which means you get to indulge in deals on everything from lunch bags and backpacks to electronics! While it may feel like summer just started, there’s plenty of exciting things to look forward to this year, such as the kids going back to in-person learning. The best part? Target is offering loads of deals on all the items your child needs to have a successful school year.

Top Target Back-to-School Deals 2021

Snag backpacks for under $20

Shop school supplies starting at just $0.25

Buy kids shoes starting at $9.99

Purchase lunch bags for under $5.99

For additional savings, be on the lookout for applicable Target coupons and promo codes to save up to 70% off select items.

Electronics

Price: $249.99 $199.99



You’ve probably heard your kids talking nonstop about the Apple Airpods Pro. If you’ve been hoping to grab a pair, or maybe even a pair for yourself, you can save $50 when you buy them at Target. Not only are they wireless, they’re also water-resistant and noise cancelling. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy your podcast or playlists for up to five hours thanks to the battery life.

Price: $1,128.99 $849.99



Save 25% off on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — that’s a whopping $279 saved! If your child needs a new laptop for school this year, don’t miss out on this sweet deal. Whether they’re using it at the kitchen table, desk, or even on the couch, the laptop-tablet is versatile enough for them to work from any space. Plus, it has all-day battery life and will let your child multitask on various school projects or homework assignments.

Backpacks

Price: $21.99 $17.59



The subtle Avengers characters and logos on this backpack will have your kid be the envy of their class! It features padded mesh straps, two front zipper pockets, and ergonomic S-curved straps. If you have a RedCard, you’ll receive 5% off. You can also skip the pesky shipping fee by opting to pick up your order in-store.

Price: $38.99



For a high school student, this heather gray backpack is not only cool, but functional as well. It has padded shoulder straps and a padded pocket to keep their laptop safe. There’s also an exterior bottle pouch to secure their water bottle. With multiple compartments, including a pocket for their phone, your kid will be the most organized student in school.

School Supplies

Price: $8.99



Remember the days of creating a collage of you and your friends and placing it in the front slip of your binder? These classic binders are just $8.99 for your kids to do the same thing you once did with yours. They can load as much homework as they need as this binder is built to last.

Price: $2.39 $1.59



You can never have enough pencils, especially when they get lost in school bags, between car seats, or if a classmate asks to borrow one. This pack of eight mechanical pencils is on sale for under $2. That’s right, you get eight pencils and it comes out to about $0.19 a piece! Plus, each one is already stocked with lead.

Clothes

Price: $22



Dress your daughter up for her first day with this far-out jumpsuit. The print is reminiscent of the ’70s and is easy to pull on and head out the door. The fabric is soft and light, giving her all-day comfort. Plus, the sleeves are too cute to pass up!

Price: $16.99



Whether or not your son needs a uniform for his school year, this windbreaker is on-trend and perfect for a breezy day. It’s made from recycled polyester so you know you’re doing your part for the environment. It’s also wind- and water-resistant in case the breezy day turns into a rainy one.

Lunch Bags

Price: $9.99



Pack all the snacks, other food items, and drinks your child needs in this lunch bag! It comes in both black and pink, and features a zipper closure. It also has two compartments so you can neatly organize their lunch for the day. The leak-proof bottom compartment prevents accidental spills.

Price: $10



This lunch bag is so cute it almost looks like an accessory for an outfit! It has a zipper closure and tote handle to make it easy to carry throughout the day. The dual colored pattern is stylish and will be something your child is excited to bring with them to school. It’ll also be easy for them to locate if it’s in a communal area.