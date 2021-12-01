Best Things to Buy in December — and 5 Things to Skip

Shopping | Trend

The holidays are sneaking up fast, and you've probably already shopped 'til you dropped during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. But if you're still looking to buy more gifts for friends, family, or yourself, you're in luck. December is an excellent time to stock up and save on apparel, gift cards, and more. Plan out your shopping list using this guide of the best things to buy in December — and a few things to skip.

Best Things to Buy in December

Gift Cards

As retailers prepare for last-minute holiday shoppers swarming their stores for excellent deals, they up the ante with enticing promotions. One of the more common marketing strategies this time of year is for retailers to offer a free gift card with a minimum purchase. Hit the number and you'll get a free gift card, which could end up as an extra gift for a friend or as a stocking stuffer for the holidays. Target, Old Navy, and Best Buy offer these types of deals, but plenty of other retailers also join in the festive spirit in December.

Craft Supplies

Hit up the craft stores in December to stock up on super-discounted items with end-of-the-year mega sales. Michael's does it best with its sale of up to 70% off through Dec. 31, letting you get everything you need for DIY holiday decorations, party supplies, or items to fill your crafting bins for next year. The deals typically start as early as October, but you'll find some of the best discounts in December as craft stores prepare to make room for new inventory when the new year arrives.

A House

According to Zillow data, the number of new home listings drops dramatically in November and December. It's well known that most people do house hunting earlier in the year to get settled in their new homes well before the holidays. But if you want to save the most money, consider shopping for a house in December when homes are historically priced low (they'll start bumping up the cost again in the spring when the market ramps up again). Generally, there are fewer homes selling above list price toward the end of the year.

Holiday Goods

In need of holiday decorations for next year or last-minute gift ideas? If you shop during the week of Christmas — or if you can wait until after the big day — you'll find all kinds of deals on holiday goodies. From holiday bakeware to go-to gifts, like candles, fragrances, and mugs, be prepared to see some of the best post-holiday sales at the very end of December. Macy's and Walmart are perfect places to start your shopping spree, but you'll find holiday discounts at almost any major retailer.

Clothing & Shoes

More end-of-the-year sales you absolutely won't want to miss come in the form of apparel, including shoes and accessories. More specifically, Time magazine notes that the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, is the absolute best day to shop for clothing. This is when tons of retailers drop their prices to encourage people to keep shopping post-Christmas. Check out deals from Target, SHEIN, GAP, and your favorite clothing and shoe retailers to see what's in stock online or in stores.

Office Supplies

Check around office supply stores in December to load up on paper, furniture, tech, and everything else you need for your office. Starting in November with Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, office supplies drop in price as their demand starts slowing down a couple months into the back-to-school season. This month is when you'll find the best deals, especially at Office Depot. Look for 30% deals off or more on several categories, including printer ink and toner and office services.

Beauty Goods

Starting mid-month, beauty retailers like ULTA and Sephora typically begin marking down cosmetics, shampoo, nail supplies, and more for last-minute holiday shoppers. You'll find lots of BOGO free and BOGO 50% off sales now, making it the best time to grab all the stocking stuffers you need for your mom, daughter, aunt, and beauty-loving friends.

5 Things to Skip in December

1. Vacuum Cleaners

Spring cleaning starts in just a few more months, so wait until January or February to put your money toward a new vacuum cleaner. If you need to splurge on a new robotic or traditional vacuum now, steer clear of brand-new vacuums hitting the shelves in preparation for spring, as they won't likely be marked down by too much. Instead, ask a representative if there are any slightly older models in storage to take advantage of money-saving prices.

2. Jewelry

Following December, there are only two more months until Valentine's Day arrives, so try holding off on buying that sparkly necklace or ring for a special someone (or yourself!). In January, expect to see lowered prices on jewelry and watches at your favorite retailers, like Zales and Kendra Scott. That's also when Zales begins featuring beautiful jewelry under $100 for budget-friendly V-Day shopping.

3. Bed & Bath Items

Sheet sets, curtains, towels, and other bed and bath items typically go on sale at the start of the new year. JCPenney and Bed Bath & Beyond always have enticing discounts in-store to save you 50% off or more on products for your home. And don't even think about putting money toward a mattress yet — that's best left for February when Presidents’ Day sales arrive.

4. Calendars

It makes sense to buy a calendar for the upcoming year in December, especially because retailers stock shelves with them in preparation for Christmas (they're excellent stocking stuffers!). However, you'll find discounted calendars and planners beginning in mid-January, with even lower clearance prices in February. If missing a few weeks makes you nervous, try printing a free one-month calendar template for temporary use.

5. Luggage

While you might find some holiday deals on luggage in December, they're usually not anywhere near the incredible prices you'll see as springtime nears. Presidents’Day often has some great deals on luggage, but March is even better for savings as retailers prepare for the influx of soon-to-be travelers heading their way.