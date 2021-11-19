The 28 Best Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Holiday | Shopping

Here at Savvy, all featured products are thoughtfully handpicked by our section editors. When you purchase something from our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. One last note — any items listed below are in-stock with accurate pricing as of time of publication.

Black Friday is finally upon us, and we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from across the consumer landscape — from big-box stores-turned-online behemoths like Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot to fashion staples like Reebok, SHEIN, Michael Kors, and Journeys. We’ve also compiled top tech deals from Dell, Samsung, and Verizon, book deals from Barnes & Nobles, and much more.

A word of advice before we begin: take note of the expiration dates on your favorite Black Friday deals. Some end the weekend before Thanksgiving (Nov. 21), some are good through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), and a few are even valid until the end of the year. Okay. Are you ready? Take a deep breath. Let it out. Now happy browsing!

Best Black Friday Deals 2021

Black Friday Children’s Book Deals at Barnes & Nobles

1. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

Price: $8.95 at Barnes & Nobles (Paperback)



Believe it or not, this all-time children’s classic debuted in 1963! Share (or relive) the story of Max’s adventure to a mysterious island full of creatures known simply as the Wild Things, with detailed restorations of Maurice Sendak’s award-winning artwork. Both this book — and the one below it — are part of Barnes & Nobles’ Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal.

2. The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart

Price: $9.99 at Barnes & Nobles (Paperback)



The first book in Trenton Lee Stewart’s bestselling series, “The Mysterious Benedict Society" follows two boys and two girls as they embark on a secret mission at the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened — a mission only they can complete. Get swept up in Stewart’s thrilling plot, quirky characters, and fantastic world-building in this novel for children ages eight through 12.

Savings Tip: Consider buying multiple books when you shop at Barnes & Nobles and take advantage of Consider buying multiple books when you shop at Barnes & Nobles and take advantage of free shipping for orders over $35

Black Friday Bedding Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond

Price: $44.99 $33.74 at Bed Bath & Beyond



Get more restful sleep this winter with the side sleeper pillow from Therapedic. It’s made with memory foam and a down alternative that stays fluffy and supportive throughout the whole night. It also comes with a 400-thread count cotton cover that’s soft and gentle to the touch. If you’re more of a back or stomach sleeper, check out this similar option from Therapedic.

Savings Tip: Shop Bed Bath & Beyond through Dec. 16, 2021, and get Shop Bed Bath & Beyond through Dec. 16, 2021, and get free shipping on all orders over $19

Price: $209.99 $167.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond



With 10 heat settings to choose from, this blanket from Brookstone provides customizable relief and support so you can relax and wind down. When you’re not enjoying the cozy faux Sherpa, flip it over and experience Brookstone’s proprietary n-a-p material that lives up to its name. You’ll be snoozing in no time.

Black Friday TV and iPad Deals at Best Buy

Price: $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy



Encounter groundbreaking visuals in true big-screen fashion with this 65-inch smart TV from LG. OLED technology has revolutionized the home TV with millions of self-lit pixels that create unbeatable contrast and stunning color that will blow you away. If you need a primer on TV jargon, check out our article on how to Find the TV of Your Dreams at the Price You Need.

Savings Tip: Become a Become a Best Buy Totaltech member or My Best Buy Member to get the lowest Black Friday prices on items labeled with “Black Friday Prices Guaranteed." Best Buy will even refund the difference to members should prices drop on or before Nov. 26.

Price: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy



Get this 2nd Gen. Apple iPad for $150 dollars off and enjoy six months of Apple Music, six months of Apple News+, and three months of Apple TV+ — all for free. This iPad combines an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, multiple cameras, and 256 GB of storage capacity for one of the more powerful and versatile tablets on the market.

Black Friday Apparel and Accessory Deals at Carhartt

Price: $49.99 - $54.99 $39.99 - $44.99 at Carhartt



Celebrate the longtime workwear brand-turned-street icon with this casual Carhartt graphic hoodie, made with a soft, heavyweight cotton polyester blend. Choose from four colors: black, port, folkstone gray heather, and elm heather.

Price: $74.99 $56.24 at Carhartt



Available in black or brown, this heavy-duty gear bag can hold any tool, cord, or workout item needed for the job site or gym. It’s also made with water-resistant material that will keep your gear dry and safe from rain.

Savings Tip: Join Join Carhartt’s Groundbreaker loyalty program to earn five points for every $1 spent, including $10 in Carhartt Bucks after earning 1,000 points. You’ll also enjoy free shipping on every order and exclusive access to new clothing and accessories.

Black Friday Laptop Deals at Dell

Price: $688.99 $449.99 at Dell



With the latest Windows 11 operating system, 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 Processor, and 256 GB of storage in a solid-state drive, the Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop employs modern tech at an affordable price point. Let it be your workhorse for job assignments, schoolwork, or everyday use, but keep in mind that its 8 GB of memory might limit your gaming capabilities.

Savings Tip: Did you know that military members and their families can Did you know that military members and their families can get up to 15% off top tech at Dell ? Simply enter your military email address and Dell will send you a free coupon to use on your next purchase.

Black Friday Appliance Deals at Home Depot

Price: $1,999 $1,398 at Home Depot



Stock up on groceries for the whole family (and then some) with this LG French door refrigerator that boasts 25 cubic feet of storage space. Enjoy its built-in smart cooling system that maintains your food’s freshness, along with LED lighting and a gorgeous fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish that seems tailor-made for rummaging children.

Savings Tip: Sign up for text alerts or Sign up for text alerts or emails at Home Depot and immediately earn $5 off your next order. It’s that easy!

Price: $299 $198 at Home Depot



If you’re looking for a little extra cleaning help around the house, this robotic vacuum mop from Samsung can automatically remove dirt and dust from your floors while staying clear from walls, carpet, and furniture. Switch between eight cleaning modes and use freely on tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood.

Black Friday Shoe Deals at Journeys

Price: $54.99 $39.99 at Journeys



The classic Vans Slip On silhouette gets an eye-catching remix with this checkerboard, blue, pink, and yellow colorway. Beyond the unique color mashup, this slip-on has everything you’d expect from a Vans skate shoe: a durable sole for great board grip, enough cushioning to limit the shock of impact, and an elastic midfoot that will make you consider ditching laces forever.

Price: $69.99 $39.99 at Journeys



These New Balance athletic shoes combine a lightweight mesh upper with a sock-like collar that’s perfect for a variety of cross-training activities. Not to mention the vibrant pink colorway that will surely turn heads around town or in the gym.

Savings Tip: Sometimes being a student means being perpetually strapped for cash. Journeys knows this, which is why they offer a Sometimes being a student means being perpetually strapped for cash. Journeys knows this, which is why they offer a student discount of $10 on every purchase over $75.

Best Black Friday Girl’s Sweater Deals at Justice

Price: $36 $23.40 at Justice



Get this super soft, super comfy faux Sherpa zip-front sweatshirt just in time for winter. The 100% polyester material is machine washable and can be tumble dried. Choose between black or bleach white, or mix it up with the black-and-white checkerboard look.

Price: $34 $22.10 at Justice



Available in rainbow space dye or black rainbow space dye, this girl’s sweater is cozy enough to be worn on its own during mild winter days or with a coat during cold weather. The marled knit fabric creates a textured look that provides a level of sophistication beyond just a normal sweater.

Savings Tip: Save more when you Save more when you shop the clearance section at Justice , including up to 65% off a variety of items — from tops and tees to hoodies, leggings, and backpacks.

Black Friday Designer Luggage Deals at Macy’s

Price: $375 $130.99 at Macy’s



Travel in style with the Rapture Hardside Spinner Suitcase from DKNY, available in primrose, ash, and wine colors. Featuring eight spinner wheels, a bottom grab handle, and a lined interior, this expandable suitcase isn’t small enough to take with you on the airplane. But don’t worry — you’ll have no trouble spotting it at the baggage claim.

Savings Tip: Ready for a new handbag, but worried about the cost? At Macy’s, you can regularly Ready for a new handbag, but worried about the cost? At Macy’s, you can regularly save between 40% to 75% off on designer handbags , from top brands like Calvin Klein, Coach, and DKNY.

Price: $720 $249.99 at Macy’s



You’ll be ready for any occasion with this three-piece hardside luggage set from Kenneth Cole, from a weekend getaway to an extended stay. The set includes a smaller, carry-on-compatible suitcase and two larger options, and is available in silver or navy. It’s not nearly as flashy as the above option, and you may want to attach a luggage tag to guarantee identification.

Black Friday Accessory Deals at Michael Kors

Price: $348 $129 at Michael Kors



Get this 100% leather Mercer crossbody bag for $219 off its list price during Michael Kors’ Black Friday sales. The Mercer comes in three subtle but rich shades — merlot, luggage, and black — and has gold-tone hardware and gold-tone MK logo. Inside you’ll find two open compartments, a center zip compartment, and three card pockets.

Price: $118 $29 at Michael Kors



Let’s face it: The modern man no longer needs to carry around a wad of cash and worn family photos with him at all times. (And not because he’s heartless; he just has them on his smartphone.) With this card case and money clip, you can take your necessary plastic and a few bills or receipts with you, and leave the rest at home.

Savings Tip: Regular Michael Kors shoppers can increase their savings by becoming a Regular Michael Kors shoppers can increase their savings by becoming a KORSVIP member , where every $1 spent earns you 10 points to go towards future purchases. Members also get free standard shipping and returns, birthday rewards, and an annual member gift.

Black Friday Supplement Deals at Optimum Nutrition

Price: $34.99 at Optimum Nutrition



Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard Whey Protein is the world’s best-selling whey protein powder and is backed by countless positive reviews. Use this supplement to aid your muscular growth and recovery after a strength-building workout.

Savings Tip: Get Get 20% discounts on Optimum Nutrition orders over $150, 15% discounts on orders over $100, and 10% discounts on orders over $70. The more you buy at Optimum Nutrition, the more you save!

Black Friday TV Deals at Samsung

Price: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung



If you’re looking for a TV that doubles as an art piece, Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K smart TV is your answer. Enjoy captivating 4K resolution for your favorite movies, sports, or shows. And when you’re done, show off countless artistic pieces or your favorite photos. The Frame is designed to look and fit on your wall like, well, a picture frame, and it may just be a minimalist’s dream come true.

Savings Tip: In the rare event your purchase doesn’t meet expectations, cherish the peace of mind that comes with In the rare event your purchase doesn’t meet expectations, cherish the peace of mind that comes with free and easy returns on all orders at Samsung

Black Friday Women’s Coat Deals at SHEIN

Price: $31 $26 at SHEIN



Ideal for the spring or fall months, this lightweight khaki overcoat from SHEIN is made from a 100% polyester wool fabric and comes with buttons, front pockets, and a large collar. Rock it open to show off your outfit or tie it up with the included khaki belt.

Savings Tip: Valid through Dec. 31, 2021, Valid through Dec. 31, 2021, get $40 off orders over $200 at SHEIN . When factoring in SHEIN’s already affordable prices, you’re looking at a serious wardrobe upgrade that doesn’t come close to breaking the bank.

Price: $35 $25 at SHEIN



Add an elegant layer of warmth to your winter outfit with this camel-colored, knee length, long sleeve teddy coat. It may look and feel like shearling, but it’s actually made from 100% acrylic.

Best Black Friday Tech Deals at Target

Price: $309.99 $199.99 at Target



The HP 14 Chromebook has enough battery power to last up to 13 hours, a Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14" HD display, and high-quality stereo speakers. In other words, this Chromebook can handle long days on campus, visually creative projects, your favorite shows, movies, music, and just about anything else.

Savings Tip: Need your order ASAP? Need your order ASAP? Target offers same day delivery for only $9.99 , so you can literally shop for those last-minute holiday gifts while acting like you bought them last month.

Price: $279.99 $199.99 at Target



This Black Friday, save $80 on Bose’s QuietComfort noise cancelling wireless earbuds at Target. Enjoy up to six hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth connectivity for making calls or listening to music; plus, it’s water-resistant for unexpected rain or intense workout sessions.

Black Friday Apple iPhone Deals at Verizon Business

Price: $999.99 $0 at Verizon Business



Get the brand-new Apple iPhone 13 Pro for free when you trade in an eligible device, open a new line, and select a Business Unlimited 2.0 plan. Taxes and fees do apply, and your $999.99 credit will be applied monthly to your account for up to 24 or 30 months.

Savings Tip: Online customers at Verizon Business can Online customers at Verizon Business can get up to $400 off each new smartphone , plus up to 99 lines. Act fast! This deal is only good until Dec. 31, 2021.

Black Friday Small Appliance Deals at Walmart

Price: $149 $49 at Walmart



The Eureka Flash is an easily transportable bagless vacuum that’s equally adept at removing dirt from both hard floors and carpet. With a lightweight hand vacuum and a 30 ft. cord, you’ll be able to clean just about every inch of your home, from floor to ceiling.

Savings Tip: Sign up for a Sign up for a free 15-day trial of Walmart+ and get free shipping with no order minimums and a host of other great perks, like discounts on prescriptions, member prices on fuel, and free grocery deliveries from your local store. Note that trial memberships are not eligible for early access to Walmart’s Black Friday deals.

Price: $99.99 $69 at Walmart



Air fryers are all the rage, and this option from Chefman has four settings that can quickly cook or reheat your culinary creations to a crispy satisfaction. Not only does the Chefman have a classy stainless-steel finish, it also comes with dishwasher safe accessories, so you can fry more while cleaning less.