The 28 Best Black Friday Deals to Shop Right Now

Black Friday is finally upon us, and we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from across the consumer landscape — from big-box stores-turned-online behemoths like Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot to fashion staples like Reebok, SHEIN, Michael Kors, and Journeys. We’ve also compiled top tech deals from Dell, Samsung, and Verizon, book deals from Barnes & Nobles, and much more.
A word of advice before we begin: take note of the expiration dates on your favorite Black Friday deals. Some end the weekend before Thanksgiving (Nov. 21), some are good through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), and a few are even valid until the end of the year. Okay. Are you ready? Take a deep breath. Let it out. Now happy browsing!
Best Black Friday Deals 2021
- Barnes & Nobles: Get 50% Off the Criterion Collection Valid through 11/30 and Buy One, Get One 50% Off Featured Books Valid through 12/31
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Save 40% Off Bedding Deals Valid through 11/21
- Best Buy: Save up to $700 on Select Big-Screen TVs and up to $200 on Select iPad Models
- Carhartt: Get $10 Off Holiday Sweatshirts and Hoodies Valid through 11/29
- Dell: Up to $400 Off Select Laptops
- Home Depot: Up to 25% Off Select Appliances and Save Up to $750 Valid through 12/1
- Journeys: Up to $30 Off Select Styles While Supplies Last
- Justice: Save on Early Black Friday Deals Valid through 11/22
- Macy’s: Up to 70% Off Early Black Friday Specials Valid through 11/22
- Michael Kors: Up to 60% Off Select Styles
- Optimum Nutrition: Get 25% Off All Orders
- Samsung: Up to $3,500 Off Select TVs Valid through 12/1
- SHEIN: Up to 75% Off Select Items Valid through 11/21
- Target: Save Up to 50% on Tech, Kitchen Appliances, and More
- Verizon Business: Pre-Black Friday BOGO Sale Valid through 11/26
- Walmart: Save on Tech, Home Appliances, Clothing, Toys, and More
- Airlines & Hotels: Best Black Friday Flight and Hotel Deals
Black Friday Children’s Book Deals at Barnes & Nobles
1. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak
Price: $8.95 at Barnes & Nobles (Paperback)
Believe it or not, this all-time children’s classic debuted in 1963! Share (or relive) the story of Max’s adventure to a mysterious island full of creatures known simply as the Wild Things, with detailed restorations of Maurice Sendak’s award-winning artwork. Both this book — and the one below it — are part of Barnes & Nobles’ Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal.
2. The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart
Price: $9.99 at Barnes & Nobles (Paperback)
The first book in Trenton Lee Stewart’s bestselling series, “The Mysterious Benedict Society" follows two boys and two girls as they embark on a secret mission at the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened — a mission only they can complete. Get swept up in Stewart’s thrilling plot, quirky characters, and fantastic world-building in this novel for children ages eight through 12.
Black Friday Bedding Deals at Bed Bath & Beyond
3. Therapedic Zero Flat Side Sleeper Bed Pillow
Price: $44.99 $33.74 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Get more restful sleep this winter with the side sleeper pillow from Therapedic. It’s made with memory foam and a down alternative that stays fluffy and supportive throughout the whole night. It also comes with a 400-thread count cotton cover that’s soft and gentle to the touch. If you’re more of a back or stomach sleeper, check out this similar option from Therapedic.
4. Brookstone n-a-p Heated Reversible Sherpa Blanket
Price: $209.99 $167.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
With 10 heat settings to choose from, this blanket from Brookstone provides customizable relief and support so you can relax and wind down. When you’re not enjoying the cozy faux Sherpa, flip it over and experience Brookstone’s proprietary n-a-p material that lives up to its name. You’ll be snoozing in no time.
Black Friday TV and iPad Deals at Best Buy
5. LG 65" Class C1 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Price: $2,099.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy
Encounter groundbreaking visuals in true big-screen fashion with this 65-inch smart TV from LG. OLED technology has revolutionized the home TV with millions of self-lit pixels that create unbeatable contrast and stunning color that will blow you away. If you need a primer on TV jargon, check out our article on how to Find the TV of Your Dreams at the Price You Need.
6. Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro 256GB with Wi-Fi (2nd Generation)
Price: $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy
Get this 2nd Gen. Apple iPad for $150 dollars off and enjoy six months of Apple Music, six months of Apple News+, and three months of Apple TV+ — all for free. This iPad combines an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic chip, multiple cameras, and 256 GB of storage capacity for one of the more powerful and versatile tablets on the market.
Black Friday Apparel and Accessory Deals at Carhartt
7. Loose Fit Midweight Carhartt C Graphic Sweatshirt
Price: $49.99 - $54.99 $39.99 - $44.99 at Carhartt
Celebrate the longtime workwear brand-turned-street icon with this casual Carhartt graphic hoodie, made with a soft, heavyweight cotton polyester blend. Choose from four colors: black, port, folkstone gray heather, and elm heather.
8. Legacy 23" Gear Bag
Price: $74.99 $56.24 at Carhartt
Available in black or brown, this heavy-duty gear bag can hold any tool, cord, or workout item needed for the job site or gym. It’s also made with water-resistant material that will keep your gear dry and safe from rain.
Black Friday Laptop Deals at Dell
9. Inspiron 14 Laptop
Price: $688.99 $449.99 at Dell
With the latest Windows 11 operating system, 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 Processor, and 256 GB of storage in a solid-state drive, the Dell Inspiron 14 Laptop employs modern tech at an affordable price point. Let it be your workhorse for job assignments, schoolwork, or everyday use, but keep in mind that its 8 GB of memory might limit your gaming capabilities.
Black Friday Appliance Deals at Home Depot
10. LG 33 in. 25 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Price: $1,999 $1,398 at Home Depot
Stock up on groceries for the whole family (and then some) with this LG French door refrigerator that boasts 25 cubic feet of storage space. Enjoy its built-in smart cooling system that maintains your food’s freshness, along with LED lighting and a gorgeous fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish that seems tailor-made for rummaging children.
11. Samsung Jetbot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Mop
Price: $299 $198 at Home Depot
If you’re looking for a little extra cleaning help around the house, this robotic vacuum mop from Samsung can automatically remove dirt and dust from your floors while staying clear from walls, carpet, and furniture. Switch between eight cleaning modes and use freely on tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood.
Black Friday Shoe Deals at Journeys
12. Vans Slip On Checkerboard Skate Shoe
Price: $54.99 $39.99 at Journeys
The classic Vans Slip On silhouette gets an eye-catching remix with this checkerboard, blue, pink, and yellow colorway. Beyond the unique color mashup, this slip-on has everything you’d expect from a Vans skate shoe: a durable sole for great board grip, enough cushioning to limit the shock of impact, and an elastic midfoot that will make you consider ditching laces forever.
13. Womens New Balance 247 Athletic Shoe
Price: $69.99 $39.99 at Journeys
These New Balance athletic shoes combine a lightweight mesh upper with a sock-like collar that’s perfect for a variety of cross-training activities. Not to mention the vibrant pink colorway that will surely turn heads around town or in the gym.
Best Black Friday Girl’s Sweater Deals at Justice
14. Faux Sherpa Zip-Front Sweatshirt
Price: $36 $23.40 at Justice
Get this super soft, super comfy faux Sherpa zip-front sweatshirt just in time for winter. The 100% polyester material is machine washable and can be tumble dried. Choose between black or bleach white, or mix it up with the black-and-white checkerboard look.
15. Marled Crewneck Sweater
Price: $34 $22.10 at Justice
Available in rainbow space dye or black rainbow space dye, this girl’s sweater is cozy enough to be worn on its own during mild winter days or with a coat during cold weather. The marled knit fabric creates a textured look that provides a level of sophistication beyond just a normal sweater.
Black Friday Designer Luggage Deals at Macy’s
16. DKNY Rapture 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Price: $375 $130.99 at Macy’s
Travel in style with the Rapture Hardside Spinner Suitcase from DKNY, available in primrose, ash, and wine colors. Featuring eight spinner wheels, a bottom grab handle, and a lined interior, this expandable suitcase isn’t small enough to take with you on the airplane. But don’t worry — you’ll have no trouble spotting it at the baggage claim.
17. Kenneth Cole Reaction South Street 3-Pc. Hardside Luggage Set
Price: $720 $249.99 at Macy’s
You’ll be ready for any occasion with this three-piece hardside luggage set from Kenneth Cole, from a weekend getaway to an extended stay. The set includes a smaller, carry-on-compatible suitcase and two larger options, and is available in silver or navy. It’s not nearly as flashy as the above option, and you may want to attach a luggage tag to guarantee identification.
Black Friday Accessory Deals at Michael Kors
18. Michael Michael Kors Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Price: $348 $129 at Michael Kors
Get this 100% leather Mercer crossbody bag for $219 off its list price during Michael Kors’ Black Friday sales. The Mercer comes in three subtle but rich shades — merlot, luggage, and black — and has gold-tone hardware and gold-tone MK logo. Inside you’ll find two open compartments, a center zip compartment, and three card pockets.
19. Michael Kors Mens Logo Card Case with Bill Clip
Price: $118 $29 at Michael Kors
Let’s face it: The modern man no longer needs to carry around a wad of cash and worn family photos with him at all times. (And not because he’s heartless; he just has them on his smartphone.) With this card case and money clip, you can take your necessary plastic and a few bills or receipts with you, and leave the rest at home.
Black Friday Supplement Deals at Optimum Nutrition
20. Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein
Price: $34.99 at Optimum Nutrition
Optimum Nutrition’s Gold Standard Whey Protein is the world’s best-selling whey protein powder and is backed by countless positive reviews. Use this supplement to aid your muscular growth and recovery after a strength-building workout.
Black Friday TV Deals at Samsung
21. Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Price: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Samsung
If you’re looking for a TV that doubles as an art piece, Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K smart TV is your answer. Enjoy captivating 4K resolution for your favorite movies, sports, or shows. And when you’re done, show off countless artistic pieces or your favorite photos. The Frame is designed to look and fit on your wall like, well, a picture frame, and it may just be a minimalist’s dream come true.
Black Friday Women’s Coat Deals at SHEIN
22. Single Breasted Belted Overcoat
Price: $31 $26 at SHEIN
Ideal for the spring or fall months, this lightweight khaki overcoat from SHEIN is made from a 100% polyester wool fabric and comes with buttons, front pockets, and a large collar. Rock it open to show off your outfit or tie it up with the included khaki belt.
23. Lapel Neck Single Button Teddy Coat
Price: $35 $25 at SHEIN
Add an elegant layer of warmth to your winter outfit with this camel-colored, knee length, long sleeve teddy coat. It may look and feel like shearling, but it’s actually made from 100% acrylic.
Best Black Friday Tech Deals at Target
24. HP 14 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4000
Price: $309.99 $199.99 at Target
The HP 14 Chromebook has enough battery power to last up to 13 hours, a Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14" HD display, and high-quality stereo speakers. In other words, this Chromebook can handle long days on campus, visually creative projects, your favorite shows, movies, music, and just about anything else.
25. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds
Price: $279.99 $199.99 at Target
This Black Friday, save $80 on Bose’s QuietComfort noise cancelling wireless earbuds at Target. Enjoy up to six hours of battery life and easy Bluetooth connectivity for making calls or listening to music; plus, it’s water-resistant for unexpected rain or intense workout sessions.
Black Friday Apple iPhone Deals at Verizon Business
26. Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB
Price: $999.99 $0 at Verizon Business
Get the brand-new Apple iPhone 13 Pro for free when you trade in an eligible device, open a new line, and select a Business Unlimited 2.0 plan. Taxes and fees do apply, and your $999.99 credit will be applied monthly to your account for up to 24 or 30 months.
Black Friday Small Appliance Deals at Walmart
27. Eureka Flash 2-in-1 Corded Stick Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
Price: $149 $49 at Walmart
The Eureka Flash is an easily transportable bagless vacuum that’s equally adept at removing dirt from both hard floors and carpet. With a lightweight hand vacuum and a 30 ft. cord, you’ll be able to clean just about every inch of your home, from floor to ceiling.
28. Chefman TurboFry Stainless Steel Air Fryer
Price: $99.99 $69 at Walmart
Air fryers are all the rage, and this option from Chefman has four settings that can quickly cook or reheat your culinary creations to a crispy satisfaction. Not only does the Chefman have a classy stainless-steel finish, it also comes with dishwasher safe accessories, so you can fry more while cleaning less.