The Savvy Parent: July 2024's Savings for Every Stage

July's Family Freebie: Win a Slumberpod Sleep Tent!

For this month’s giveaway, we’re giving the gift of on-the-go comfort and privacy with a Slumberpod Sleep Tent! The Slumberpod Sleep Tent’s blackout fabric construction means you’ll have a convenient, dark space for your little one to sleep wherever you go. Even better, this model comes with a fan to provide white noise and ventilation, making it the perfect choice for taking a quick break from your next outdoor adventure.

Subscribe to The Savvy Parent newsletter by July 31, and you’ll automatically be entered into our monthly giveaway. Set up your baby’s anytime snuggle space with a new Slumberpod, and keep an eye out for next month’s giveaway for even more premium parenting products to help you along in your journey.

How to Enter:

No purchase is necessary to enter The Savvy Parent Giveaways. The giveaway is being conducted by Savings.com, Inc., located at 12130 Millennium Dr., Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90094. To enter, you must be an active subscriber to The Savvy Parent newsletter or, if you would like to participate without signing up, please send an email to giveaway@savings.com asking to be included in the current month’s giveaway. Signing up for the newsletter does not increase your chances of winning. Limit one entry per person. The odds of winning depend on the final number of entrants. Winners will be responsible for any tax obligations.

Become a Savvy Parent!

The Savvy Parent is about more than just deals — we love our kids, and we’re here to create a supportive community of parents no matter how old your kids are. Follow us on Instagram, X, and Facebook for weekly parenting deals, monthly giveaway announcements, and our favorite parenting tips.

The Savvy Parent’s Latest Kiddo Coupons

Hydro Flask 20L Insulated Tote : Keep your friends close and your juice box closer with Hydro Flask’s cute insulated tote. Whether you’re putting bottles on ice or keeping your little one’s first picnic lunch from overheating, this 20L tote has the perfect amount of space for a small family. Shop at Hydro Flask today for 30% off while supplies last.

: Keep your friends close and your juice box closer with Hydro Flask’s cute insulated tote. Whether you’re putting bottles on ice or keeping your little one’s first picnic lunch from overheating, this 20L tote has the perfect amount of space for a small family. Shop at Hydro Flask today for 30% off while supplies last. Sun Squad Bucket Set : The pail and shovel have been keeping beach babies entertained pretty much since beaches were invented — pick up this stimulating summertime staple for 20% off at Target. You’ll also score a rake and several sand molds as part of the seven-piece set for even more fun play options.

: The pail and shovel have been keeping beach babies entertained pretty much since beaches were invented — pick up this stimulating summertime staple for 20% off at Target. You’ll also score a rake and several sand molds as part of the seven-piece set for even more fun play options. Babymoov Kids' Pop-Up Sun Shelter : Capturing baby’s “firsts" can be a beautiful process, but there are definitely exceptions. Keep Baby’s First Sunburn off the list with a Babymoov UV-resistant play tent from Bed Bath & Beyond. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so drop by today to grab this convenient, collapsible canopy for just $58.89.

: Capturing baby’s “firsts" can be a beautiful process, but there are definitely exceptions. Keep Baby’s First Sunburn off the list with a Babymoov UV-resistant play tent from Bed Bath & Beyond. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so drop by today to grab this convenient, collapsible canopy for just $58.89. Boba X Baby Carrier Grey : Embrace your kangaroo pouch era with the gift of hands-free bonding. The Boba X is a super–secure carrier offering superior comfort for babies and parents of all shapes and sizes. Enjoy 20% off when you shop at Boba today.

: Embrace your kangaroo pouch era with the gift of hands-free bonding. The Boba X is a super–secure carrier offering superior comfort for babies and parents of all shapes and sizes. Enjoy 20% off when you shop at Boba today. Sharper Image Smartphone Printer : Help preserve your family’s earliest, most precious memories with an easy-to-use smartphone printer from Sharper Image. Save 22% on this best-selling must-have accessory with code “HELLO22" at Sharper Image. (Note: Savings.com takes no responsibility for photo-hoarding behavior by doting grandparents — consider picking up some frames in advance.)

: Help preserve your family’s earliest, most precious memories with an easy-to-use smartphone printer from Sharper Image. Save 22% on this best-selling must-have accessory with code “HELLO22" at Sharper Image. (Note: Savings.com takes no responsibility for photo-hoarding behavior by doting grandparents — consider picking up some frames in advance.) Melissa & Doug Let’s Explore Binoculars & Compass Play Set : If there’s one thing kids are great at, it’s creating adventures. Get your little explorer geared up for hours of fun outdoors with a cute compass and binocular play set from Melisssa & Doug. We love that there’s even a reusable “field guide" to document all your incredible finds, as well as maps and other fun details to explore. Get it on sale for just $12.99 today at Melissa and Doug.

: If there’s one thing kids are great at, it’s creating adventures. Get your little explorer geared up for hours of fun outdoors with a cute compass and binocular play set from Melisssa & Doug. We love that there’s even a reusable “field guide" to document all your incredible finds, as well as maps and other fun details to explore. Get it on sale for just $12.99 today at Melissa and Doug. Guava Lotus Travel Crib : Prepping for a trip with the family? Keep baby comfy on the go with Guava’s highly-reviewed Lotus Travel Crib. This innovative, airline-friendly baby bed folds into a backpack when you’re out on the go, expanding into a safe pop-up sleep space in seconds. Get $50 off when you buy from Amazon today.

: Prepping for a trip with the family? Keep baby comfy on the go with Guava’s highly-reviewed Lotus Travel Crib. This innovative, airline-friendly baby bed folds into a backpack when you’re out on the go, expanding into a safe pop-up sleep space in seconds. Get $50 off when you buy from Amazon today. Hello Bello Hypoallergenic Diapers : Keep your little ones comfy and dry with 25% off your first order of Hello Bello’s quick-absorbing, super-soft diapers. With 224 diapers and 4 boxes of wipes in every order, you can kiss last-minute diaper runs goodbye. Subscribers also get a free gift with their first Hello Bello box, making this already best-selling baby bargain an absolute no-brainer.

: Keep your little ones comfy and dry with 25% off your first order of Hello Bello’s quick-absorbing, super-soft diapers. With 224 diapers and 4 boxes of wipes in every order, you can kiss last-minute diaper runs goodbye. Subscribers also get a free gift with their first Hello Bello box, making this already best-selling baby bargain an absolute no-brainer. Kindred Bravely Sublime Hands-Free Nursing Bra: Pick up one of the internet’s favorite pumping and nursing bras in summer-themed bundles for as much as 45% off from Kindred Bravely. Kindred Bravely’s award-winning bras are specifically designed for flexibility and comfort — best of all, new moms won’t have to buy separate bras for nursing or pumping thanks to KB’s double-layer system.

Past Savvy Spotlight Standouts

Mac Sports All Terrain Beach Wagon

Today’s sand-conquering spotlight goes to Mac Sports’ specialized All-Terrain Beach Wagon. It might look a little silly with its chunky wheels, but you’ll have the last laugh when your wagon-less rival parents see how this toddler tank handles rough terrain. The large wheels actually handle better on rough surfaces like sand, rocks, and grass, and with a 150-pound capacity and an included side table, you’ll have plenty of room for up to two kids and a snack setup to keep any beach baby as happy as a clam. Pick one up today for $149.99 and get ready to roll out to your favorite sandy, sun-kissed shore.

Baby Jogger Summit X3 Jogging Stroller

In this feature, we’re taking a look at the Baby Jogger’s Summit X3 Jogging Stroller. This top-rated jogging stroller is perfect for active parents who want to stay fit while spending time with their little daredevils. With its all-wheel suspension, and one-hand, easy-fold design, it’s ideal for both city streets and rugged trails. Snap up this $550 piece of art for just $378.99 for a limited time.

Newton Baby Breathable Crib Mattress

In this feature, we're highlighting the Newton Baby Breathable Crib Mattress available from Nordstrom. The Newton Original fits all standard-size cribs and provides peace of mind with a breathable design and 90% air core, ensuring your baby can breathe easily even if they roll over onto their stomach. The mattress is 100% washable (even the core) and recyclable, making it easy to clean while being eco-friendly. It's an investment at just under $300, but it’s one of the safest choices for newborns and grows with them through toddlerhood.