Shop 50% Off Designer Clothing at T.J. Maxx Spring Fashion Preview Sale

Fashion | Money Saver

Thanks for reading! This article is sponsored by T.J. Maxx. All products featured were hand-picked and thoughtfully chosen by our editorial team, and any items listed below were in-stock with accurate pricing at the time of publication.

Stocking up your closet with new pieces for the season has never been easier, thanks to the T.J. Maxx Spring Fashion Preview Sale which is happening right now! Not only will you stay within your budget because of their incredible prices and discounts, you’ll also score designer dresses, purses, and more. Shop for clothes and accessories at 20%-50% less than competing department stores. Plus, skip the annoying shipping fee on orders of $89 or more. Just use the promo code SHIP89 at checkout to enjoy free shipping! Don’t wait for a second longer — head to T.J. Maxx now.

Price: $75 $49.99



Get ready for spring with this fun, bright dress from Free People. Not only will you score more than $20 off, but you’ll have a versatile piece that can be worn for brunch, dates, family events, and more. The peach-colored, floral-printed dress features cap sleeves and a chic back cutout. It’s easy to clean and washing-machine safe, saving you a trip to the dry cleaners.

Price: $50 $24.99



When shopping for summer swimwear, there’s no time like spring to get you started. The popular brand L Space designed this bikini with an eye-catching tie-dye print that’s not only comfortable but will also look great in photos. Whether you’re catching rays poolside or playing in the ocean, snag this $25 discounted bikini stat!

Savings Tip: Sign up for Sign up for T.J. Maxx’s newsletter and enjoy free shipping on your first order. Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the box and enter in your email.

Price: $300 $179.99



Everyone should have a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, but if you don’t, grab these Gucci ones at a discounted price! Imagine yourself as a celebrity cruising along the coast while wearing these stylish and iconic sunglasses invented by Altina Schinasi Miranda. The cat-eye revolutionized the otherwise masculine-driven eyewear industry in the 1920s, and it’s here to stay. Don’t miss your chance at designer sunglasses!

Price: $14.99 $12



Pair this belt with your jeans, slacks, or trousers! The versatile silver buckle and black, imported Italian leather are timeless and can be mixed and matched with a variety of outfits, whether it’s for work or a night out. Measuring at roughly 1.25 inches in width, it’s subtle enough to add that little extra something your outfit has been missing.

Price: $59 $39.99



Looking for the perfect sandal for spring that’ll easily carry right over into the summer? These mules are not only on-trend but the soft colors and checkered design are also great for added flair. At $20 off, there’s never been a better time to snag these for yourself. You’ll add diversity to your wardrobe and your future Instagram photos will thank you!

Savings Tip: Open a Open a TJX Rewards Credit Card and get 10% off your first order. You’ll also earn 5% back in rewards when you shop.

Price: $42 $19.99



Whether you’re staying in for girl’s night, lounging on a Sunday morning, or working from home, these pajamas will keep you comfortable all day long. The fabric provides the stretch you need to stay comfortable for whatever activity you’re doing, and the silver crushed velvet makes this set a must-have.

Price: $20 $12.99



Ramp up your workout sessions with this New Balance sports bra. The stretch that the nylon, spandex, and polyester blend material give won’t restrict you whether you’re doing yoga, on a run, or lifting. You can also remove the bra cups and easily wash them in the machine. It also features ribbed detailing, giving it a stylish, on-trend look.

Savings Tip: Is your online order not the right fit? You can Is your online order not the right fit? You can easily return it at a T.J. Maxx near you.

Price: $150 $99.99



Planning on traveling to your dream destination? This suitcase will allow you to travel in style — and for $50 off! The rose gold color will be easy to see when grabbing your luggage off the carousel, and the eight wheels feature 360-degree mobility. It’s also lightweight, weighing in at just over 11 pounds.

Price: $7 $4.99



Grab the perfect, natural color for your lips that will also keep them moisturized. This lip sheer in the shade macaroon repairs your lips with various oils. While mostly sheer, it has a hint of color that’ll bring your makeup look together. You’ll love the way it feels, but you’ll love how luscious your lips look even more.

Price: $415 $249.99



Splurge on a stunning bracelet that’ll grab everyone’s attention! This pearl, 14k gold bracelet may be trending right now, but pearls will always be in style, making this a worthy purchase. It’s imported from Italy and you can also add on some charms to customize it to your own personal style.

Savings Tip: Score a daily deal when you shop Score a daily deal when you shop T.J. Maxx’s clearance section

Price: $40 $19.99



Whether you’re getting dressed for work or heading to happy hour, this flirty blouse is just the right amount of simple and playful. The peter pan collar ties at the neck and pairs perfectly with the partially lined blouse. The polyester and spandex blend top also features flutter sleeves.

Price: $24 $16.99



Up your workout wardrobe with these black, stretchy joggers. The high-rise waist creates a flattering appearance and adds to the comfort. They’ll hit right at your ankle so you can opt for a fun sock pattern or no-show socks. Since these joggers are subtle, you can even wear them out for errands and other daily activities.

Price: $200 $129.99



You may want to hurriedly hit “add to cart" before this denim jacket sells out! Not only is it great for almost any outfit, but it’s also Rag & Bone, a splurge-worthy brand. The jacket hits right at the waist and features two chest pockets, two front pockets, and adjustable waist tabs.

Price: $24.99 $15



We’re not going to lie to you — these boots are a mega steal for the price point. Chelsea boots are a staple for any shoeaholic and look great on any outfit you put on. Pair these boots with a dress or denim jeans and slip them on as you make your way out the door to tackle your day in style!