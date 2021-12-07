Tech
Get the Latest Verizon Business Deals — From $400 Discounts on Apple iPhones to BOGO Deals
We live in a B2B society that can’t operate without the steady drum of technology. And with holiday sales on the horizon, business owners and professionals are looking to make some affordable purchases to keep a steady workflow, like upgrading the internet service to the highest broadband speeds or shopping for smartphones designed for work use.
That’s why Verizon Business tailors their services specifically for businesses to provide better productivity for employees, customer satisfaction improvement, and minimal stress on all sides. If you’re a business owner who’s been looking for a new smartphone (iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max), internet plan, or even TV service, we’ve got all the best deals from Verizon Business to meet your digital business endeavors and save you money before the year is over.
Online Exclusive: New Customers Get $400 Off Each New Smartphone for up to 99 Lines
First-time Verizon Business customers are in luck with this online exclusive offer: save $400 off every new smartphone for 99 lines or less!
With 0% APR and a wide variety of smartphones to choose from, snatch up this deal before it ends on Dec. 31, 2021. From the new Apple iPhone 13 to the Samsung Galaxy S21+5G, take your pick among the latest smartphone models from top brands.
The finer details: You must agree to a two-year or device payment agreement, sign up for a wireless plan priced $24.99 or higher, and cannot combine this offer with any other ones. You’ll get 0% APR financing and $400 credit applied after two to three bill cycles. Below are the Verizon Business Unlimited Mobility Plans offered right now:
Business Unlimited Start 2.0
- Starting at $30/line per month with 5 lines
- Access to 5G Nationwide/4G LTE
- Unlimited Mobile Hotspot
- Includes Verizon Call Filter
Business Unlimited 2.0
- Starting at $35/line per month with 5 lines
- 100 GB Premium Network Access
- Access to 5G Nationwide/4G LTE
- 5G Ultra Wideband
- Unlimited Mobile Hotspot
- Includes Verizon Call Filter
- Business Mobile Secure
Business Unlimited Pro 2.0
- Starting at $45/line per month with 5 lines
- Access to 5G Nationwide/4G LTE
- 5G Ultra Wideband
- Unlimited Mobile Hotspot
- Includes Verizon Call Filter
- Business Mobile Secure
- 50% off Business Unlimited Pro Tablet Plan
If your business thrives on important business calls, conversations via text, social media management, and travel, consider a Business Unlimited Plan for not only convenience but also savings when you buy smartphones as a new customer.
200 Mbps Fios Business Internet for $49 per Month
Shopping for business internet plans isn’t always simple, but it doesn’t take much to get familiar with how much you should be paying for internet service and the speeds that you require for day-to-day workflow.
From now until Dec. 31, 2021, sign up for the 200 Mbps Fios Business Internet Plan for just $49 per month. Experience high-quality video conference calls, quick loading times when surfing the web, and minimal latency thanks to Verizon Fios’ fiber-optic internet service.
Curious about other Fios Business plans? Check them out below (for new customers only):
100/100 Mbps
Price: $69.99/month (1-year price guarantee)
- $25/month for one Business Digital Voice Line
300/300 Mbps
Price: $129/month (2-year price guarantee)
- $10/month for one Business Digital Voice Line
- No-activation Fee (save $49)
Bundle Offers (end Nov. 28, 2021):
- $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Online Bundle Orders
- $300 Visa Prepaid Card for Off-line Bundle Orders
Gigabit Connection / Up to 940/880 Mbps
Price: $249.99/month (3-year price guarantee)
- One Business Digital Voice Line included
- No-activation Fee (save $49)
Bundle Offers (end Nov. 28, 2021):
- $500 Visa Prepaid Card for Online Bundle Orders
- $400 Visa Prepaid Card for Offline Bundle Orders
Note that all Fios Business plans, speeds, and pricing vary by location. Check first to see if it’s available in your area.
Holiday BOGO Sale on Apple Plus Smartphones
BOGO deals are popular during sales for a reason — you pay less for two devices or products! Verizon Business is hosting a holiday BOGO sale from Nov. 28 to Dec. 31, 2021 on Apple Plus smartphones. From older iPhone models, like the iPhone 7 Plus to pre-owned ones like the iPhone 6s Plus, grab one for yourself and a business partner or employee this holiday season. While you’re at it, don’t forget to sign up for a Business Unlimited Mobility plan.