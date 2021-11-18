How To Earn a $500 Discount With Verizon Wireless BYOD Deals

Tech

Looking for iPhone deals but bummed that it’s not Black Friday yet? You’re in luck because Verizon Wireless discounts are still going strong! Bring Your Own Device, or BYOD, is a popular offer where you get to keep your current phone but earn rewards for switching or signing up with Verizon Wireless. Tablets and smartwatches are also eligible, so let them join in on the fun!

If you like gift cards with a huge sum of money loaded onto them, cast your eyes on the current BYOD deals at Verizon Wireless below.

1. Bring Your Own Device, Get a $500 e-Gift Card

Instead of parting ways with your current iPhone or Samsung Galaxy, bring it over to Verizon Wireless and add a new line on a Do More, Play More or Get More Unlimited plan (postpaid) before Dec. 31! You’ll get a $500 Verizon Wireless e-gift card to use on merchandise, services, or phone and internet bills. Make sure to redeem your offer within 30 days of activation and go to Notifications on the website or the My Verizon mobile app to submit your rebate. Your phone must be active for 45 consecutive days and you can’t combine this offer with other promotions. Verizon Wireless sends e-gift cards within eight weeks of activation, but if you cancel within 12 months or change your Unlimited plan, you will get a $500 chargeback.

Savings Tip: Military and veteran families enjoy Military and veteran families enjoy special Verizon discounts and employment opportunities. Use ID.me to verify your eligibility and enjoy the exclusive Verizon Wireless benefits!

2. Shop Phones as Low as $0 per Month and Shop Unlimited Plans Starting at $35 per Month

If you want to start fresh with Verizon Wireless, get your next smartphone for free when you switch or add a new line. No trade-in is required for this offer. Take your pick among phones like the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, Apple iPhone SE, Motorola edge 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy A12, and more. You must sign up for an eligible Unlimited plan — monthly rates start at $35 per month for 5G and 4G LTE network access and six months free of Disney+, discovery+, Apple Arcade, Google Play Pass, and Apple Music. The more lines you add, the more you save. Grab this offer before it ends on 11/30.

Savings Tip: Students who sign up with Verizon Wireless get an Students who sign up with Verizon Wireless get an exclusive discount on Unlimited plans . Save as much as $25 per month!

3. Switch Your Tablet or Smartwatch, Get $100 e-Gift Card

Have a tablet or smartwatch from another carrier? You can get a $100 e-gift card after doing the following: check your eligibility, get a SIM card, choose an Unlimited plan, and activate your device with Verizon Wireless! Use your gift card on Verizon Wireless merchandise, services, or phone and internet bills.

Savings Tip: Need a new iPhone case? Get Need a new iPhone case? Get 50% off on select iPhone cases at Verizon Wireless.

If you do not qualify for any of the Verizon Wireless deals above, don’t fret. You can always count on Verizon Wireless to offer a diverse range of discounts on smartphones, phone plans, and select upgrades throughout the year!