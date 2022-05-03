Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022

Shopping

Amazon Prime members, your day is coming: Prime Day! Other than looking forward to beach trips and much-needed vacations during the summer months, you can also look forward to Amazon’s once-a-year savings event held exclusively for those who have a Prime membership. Plus, we’ll show you where to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals too! Feeling spoiled because you’re already saving money just by being a Prime member?

We’re helping you prepare for the special event by giving you all the deets based on previous Prime Days. Here’s what you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2022:

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is a 48-hour special sales event hosted by Amazon where Prime members can expect to find deals on a wide range of products across millions of sellers and brands. Sellers can expect more sales than any other retail holidays of the year, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Prime Day’s history dates back to July 15, 2015, originally held to celebrate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. It lasted only 24 hours, with nine countries participating. Because the first event was so popular and successful, it became an annual retail holiday. Prime members have since saved billions of dollars, with third-party sellers benefitting just as much. Nineteen countries participated in the event, including the U.S., the U.K., Japan, France, Italy, China, and more.

We expect this year’s Prime Day to involve more countries than prior years, with more money saved and earned for shoppers and sellers, respectively.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Last year, Prime Day took place on June 20-21, though Amazon has yet to officially announce the dates for Prime Day this year. There is speculation that Amazon will move the event back to its original July time frame. Shoppers can snag some sweet deals before Prime Day, though — just keep checking back on the website or app!

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2022

If you want to shop Prime Day deals, you have to become a Prime member. If you’re hesitant about making the commitment, you can always sign up for the 30-day free trial, which gives you more than enough time to participate in the festivities. Just remember to plan your free trial around the official dates for Prime Day this year!

If you haven’t already, make a wish list of your favorite bucket list items on Amazon so you can keep track of any prices that get slashed on Prime Day. More of a free-spirited shopper? Then make sure to snag deals before they go out of stock, especially when the time frame is limited to 48 hours. Plus, with so many other Prime members hunting for the same deals as you, it’s often a matter of who’s the quickest to hit “add to cart."

What to Expect and Where to Find the Best 2022 Amazon Prime Day Deals

While we don’t have an exact list of deals to expect on Prime Day this year, the deals are likely to be similar to previous years. Shoppers who don’t want to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will want to take advantage of Prime Day savings. Below are past Prime Day deals, top sellers, and top-selling categories, which, as mentioned, you can expect to be similar this year.

Best Deals

Shop at Whole Foods and get $10 Amazon credit

Amazon smart devices like the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, Fire Edition TVs, and Fire Tablets

Apple Watches and AirPods

Bose headphones

Roku streamers

Instant pots

Top Sellers (globally)

Diapers

Mouthwash

Red wine

Smart bulbs

Card games

Coffee beans

Top-Selling Categories

Bedding

Wireless Accessories

Nutrition & Wellness

Arts

Crafts & Sewing

Health Care

So, how exactly do you find the best deals as soon as Prime Day starts? Here are some helpful tips to keep you ahead of the game:

1. Price check.

This rule goes for any shopping you do both in-store and online. You might notice an item has multiple sellers, in which case you’ll want to compare for the lowest price, shipping fees, and free returns. You’ll also want to use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa to find out when an item usually goes on sale and if the price is lower outside of Prime Day. You can install the Keepa extension on most web browsers like Google Chrome and Safari, and you can also download the app to get instant notifications when items get price drops.

2. Use free credits.

Most sellers will include promotions that let you spend $10 and get $10 back in Amazon credit to use for Prime Day. Whether it’s an all-year promotion or one leading up to Prime Day, it’s best to stock up on free credits so you can go all out once Prime Day arrives.

3. Look for imposter Prime Day sales.

These sales sound sinister, but don’t worry — imposter Prime Day sales are sales hosted by other competing retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. Avoid getting tunnel vision when shopping during Prime Day. Keep an open mind and look at other retailers. As a matter of fact, we’ve seen similar items priced much lower from other retailers than on Amazon. You can do some or most of your shopping on Amazon, but don’t forget about the other major players too.

4. Avoid buying new electronics.

Although it’s tempting to instant-buy a new gadget like the Apple Watch SE or Echo Dot devices, you may want to hold out until Black Friday. Generally, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer steep discounts on electronics, with prices that are lower than what you’d find on Prime Day.

6. Read reviews.

Another golden rule when shopping is to always read reviews, but be wary of the fake ones. Amazon tries to flush out most fake reviews, but some still manage to slip through. You’ll want to use ReviewMeta or Fakespot to analyze reviews and eliminate the fake ones. Nothing’s worse than trusting a shady seller and getting a product that doesn’t match the description or the reviews!