Win Huge Prizes at The Home Depot, Belk, and More During Savings.com’s Wildcard Giveaways Event

Ready, set, shop! Starting Nov. 3, the #SDCWildcardGiveaways event, promoted by Houston-based family and food blogger Mariah Moon, is here! Like the event name suggests, this giveaway is going to feature brands and products all across the board. But don’t worry, Mariah is here to guide us and show us the way.

About the #SDCWildcardGiveaways 2021

We’re not the only ones who are excited about this event — Mariah says she’s definitely looking forward to promoting it too. “There's something fun about winning prizes, and I love being part of something that gives everyone the chance to win," she explains. “Spreading joy is something that brings me joy as well!"

Score huge savings from the following participating retailers:

FranklinPlanner - starting Nov. 3

The Home Depot - starting Nov. 6

Redbubble - starting Nov. 9

Belk - starting Nov. 12

Holiday Recommendations From Mariah Moon

We totally get it — as much fun as it is to browse around, when it comes to shopping online, we’re all about getting right to the good stuff. And Mariah agrees! “I'm just a busy parent like so many people out there. I can relate to the struggle of trying to balance everything that comes with family life these days," she says.

Here are Mariah’s favorite items from this event’s participating brands to help you kick off your shopping spree:

Price: $9.99 from FranklinPlanner



Mariah’s Review: “I love all of the Daily Dose journals from FranklinPlanner. They make journaling and focusing on all the good in life easier. I'm all about things being easier, so being able to have a guided prompt that also helps me focus on the positive works well for me."

Price: $128.97 from Home Depot



Mariah’s Review: “I'm a baseball mom who lives in South Texas. Staying cool while we watch my son play baseball is a priority, and this fan is the best fan around!"

Price: varies by item, from Redbubble



Mariah’s Review: “I do a lot of shopping on Redbubble. In the past, I've purchased a lot of T-shirts but recently I'm loving all of the stickers. They're great for gift-giving and for personalizing almost anything!"

Price: $29 from Belk



Mariah’s Review: “I've been working on getting our small kitchen a bit more organized so we can make better use of our limited space. Having a place to put the plastic bags we reuse or take back to the store to recycle has helped reduce the clutter in my pantry!"

Q: How did you get your start as The Simple Parent?

A: I started creating content after having my first child. I started with a mix of reviews of products I was using and sharing the things I was going through as a new parent. I've been a content creator for almost 11 years. I enjoy being creative and hope I offer ideas that are helpful for other families!

Q: What's your favorite part of being a content creator?

A: I've always enjoyed writing, so I find a lot of joy in that part of it. I also like connecting with people and sharing what works in our lives because I think it helps parents know that they aren't alone.

Q: What inspires you to create content for your followers?

A: I'm always on the hunt for ideas that make life easier for busy parents. For me, this includes everything from food to fun things to do together as a family. I think that making memories is an important part of life but it doesn't have to be overly complicated for parents either. My goal is to offer ideas that make life easier and enjoyable for other families.